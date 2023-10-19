The Big Picture Sir Michael Caine, the beloved English actor, has officially retired from acting at 90 years old. His lengthy and diverse career spanned decades, leaving a lasting impact on multiple generations and countries.

Caine's unpretentious approach to his craft was refreshing and unique in an industry that often glorifies method acting. He saw acting as a job and was willing to work on any project, regardless of its quality, understanding that actors must act.

Despite starring in a variety of films, including both high art and B-movies, Caine always brought his A-game and elevated even the trashiest films with his natural classy aura. His commitment to his roles and his undeniable presence will be missed in the film industry.

Following a remarkable seven-decade career in Hollywood, the great Sir Michael Caine has decided to call it quits. The 90-year-old English actor confirmed in an interview with BBC Radio that he was officially retiring from acting. Previously, Caine confused the public when revealing that he intended to step away from acting in 2021. By all accounts, this retirement is official, with his final film being The Great Escaper, which was released in the United Kingdom on October 6 this year. As they say, don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Caine's presence in films of all variety will certainly be missed. To best appreciate the actor's contributions to cinema, one should observe just how seamlessly Caine elevated the trashiest and most innocuous films.

Michael Caine's Iconography Spans Generations

Michael Caine is the rare star who made a substantial impact on moviegoers across multiple generations and countries. Breaking out as a versatile star in Great Britain, Caine thrived in leading roles in comedies and crime capers, including Alfie, The Italian Job, and Get Carter. From a young age, Caine's distinct cockney accent gave him an iconic trait. His rise in the late 1960s and '70s established his stardom through the 1980s, where he would earn his first of two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for the Woody Allen film, Hannah and Her Sisters. The eclectic nature of Caine's filmography became a calling card. He was equally game to star as a serial killer in Brian De Palma's Dressed to Kill or play Ebenezer Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol. Caine had a seamless knack for balancing high and low art, lending his presence to the World War II epic, A Bridge Too Far, and as the heavy in Steven Seagal's On Deadly Ground.

Following earning his second Oscar, this time for The Cider House Rules in 1999, Caine underwent a career resurgence — one that would introduce the Hollywood icon to a whole new passionate audience. This was aided by starring alongside Sandra Bullock in the popular Miss Congeniality. As he was prone to do with forgotten stars from the '70s and '80s such as Rutger Hauer, Eric Roberts, and Matthew Modine, Christopher Nolan reclaimed the populous adoration of Caine by casting him as Alfred in his Batman trilogy. The actor was perfectly suited as the wise, old sage archetype in movies in the 21st century. While never his leading man, Caine quickly emerged as Nolan's go-to role player, popping up in every one of his films from Batman Begins to Tenet. His 21st-century resurgence cemented his iconography across multiple generations and audiences.

Michael Caine's Unpretentious Approach to Craft

To best appreciate Michael Caine's legacy, look no further than his refreshingly unpretentious approach to acting. In an age where method acting is glorified, Caine treated his craft like a blue-collar job. Not to say that he was anything but a consummate professional, but he never lost sight of what his assignment was as an actor. A famous quote from Caine regarding his participation in the redundant cash-grab sequel, Jaws: The Revenge, is perhaps the most insightful and honest illustration of how Hollywood operates. In his 1992 memoir, What's it All About?, he recounts the period in the late '80s when he was short on money. Stressed that he would not make ends meet on his house in Los Angeles, he was fortunate enough to land a part in the Jaws sequel with a lucrative paycheck. "I have never seen the film but by all accounts it was terrible," Caine writes. "However I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific."

Modern film culture, stemming from artists and consumers, tends to appropriate any big-budgeted action-spectacle blockbuster as something "important," even when the point is fraught. Caine, a unanimously celebrated and beloved screen actor, holds no qualms about working with subpar material. Simply put, actors must act — that's the job. Through his octogenarian years, Caine frequently starred in two to three movies per year. These ranged from Oscar contenders to schlocky genre fare. Best encapsulating the actor's approach to the business, Caine was unable to attend the Oscar ceremony in which he was honored for his performance in Hannah and Her Sisters. Presenters Sigourney Weaver and Jeff Bridges accepted it on his behalf. The reason? He was occupied filming Jaws: The Revenge, because his expensive house wasn't going to pay for itself.

Michael Caine Always Understood the Assignment

Just by scrolling through his filmography, it's clear that Michael Caine has starred in a plethora of trash. Not every project is going to amount to the artistic heights of The Man Who Would Be King or Children of Men. His resume includes the likes of the aforementioned Jaws: The Revenge, The Swarm, and Beyond the Poseidon Adventure, the latter two being flops that contributed to the demise of the disaster movie craze, and a 2000 American remake of Get Carter with Sylvester Stallone. Regardless of subjective quality, Caine was a staple of sleazy exploitation films. For every Dressed to Kill, directed by a master of Gallo horror in Brian De Palma, he will additionally be the lead in lowly films like The Hand, a psychological horror B-movie by a young Oliver Stone before he grappled with his experiences in Vietnam. Other credits including The Honorary Consul, Blue Ice, Shadow Run, and various innocuous films make up more than half of his body of work, but that still does not impact the star's undying legacy.

Michael Caine carried an indelible presence that lent even the trashiest films a streak of credibility. Between his mannerly persona and sturdy behavioral appearance, Caine's natural classy aura makes his surroundings feel substantial. Viewers get the sense that he didn't discriminate between high art and B-movies. He gave an equal amount of credibility to The Cider House Rules and Now You See Me. As the actor once said, "You get paid the same for a bad film as you do for a good one." This quote evokes a sense of antipathy towards being an actor, but when watching Caine in comedies, dramas, or thrillers, you know that he never brought anything short of his A-game.

Caine's vast filmography, comprised of nearly every genre imaginable, is indicative of his excellence as a utility player. There is a comfort in being graced with his presence, as his standard of quality is unparalleled. Preparing for his role as Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol, he told director Brian Henson, "I’m going to play this movie like I’m working with the Royal Shakespeare Company. I will never wink, I will never do anything Muppety. I am going to play Scrooge as if it is an utterly dramatic role and there are no puppets around me."

For Michael Caine, acting is nothing more than pure labor, which in turn infuses him with gravitas. His presence in movies will surely be missed.