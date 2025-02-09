A movie doesn’t get any more iconic than when you have Sir Michael Caine playing a mentor who shares words of wisdom to help a young hero understand their worth. But this has nothing to do with his fatherly butler in The Dark Knight trilogy; it has everything to do with his sassy mentor in Miss Congeniality. It wasn’t just a starring vehicle for Sandra Bullock — it makes the English acting legend the comedic hero of the 2000s classic with dry wit and cutting sarcasm. Big laughs come from watching Bullock and Caine bicker until they eventually form an endearing relationship. If there is a famous actor you need to play a sassy mentor, you can't go wrong by casting Michael Caine.

Who Does Michael Caine Play in ‘Miss Congeniality’?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Miss United States pageant is under threat by a terrorist, and FBI agent Gracie Hart (Bullock) must go undercover to protect the women competing. First things first though, she needs a big makeover. Gracie's tomboy personality means she seemingly doesn’t own a hairbrush, and prefers being aggressive rather than demure. Pageant coach Victor Melling (Caine) is then hired to transform Gracie, and he has his work cut out for him. From their first meeting, Vic realizes Gracie’s lack of any traditional femininity through her unkempt hair or messy eating, and his words don’t sugercoat the dismay.

“I’m sorry, what was the question?" he replies, "I was distracted by the half-masticated cow rolling around in your wide-open trap.” But Vic will transform Gracie Hart into a pageant contestant even while she challenges him at every turn. Or, at the very least, he will get her to be ready "for the world's finest trailer park." Sandra Bullock’s physical comedy brings out the laughs, as she trips in heels or lets out snort-laughter, but just as funny is the constant disbelief or barrage of insults coming from Michael Caine. On his extensive list of famous roles, his pageant coach shouldn’t be snubbed a spot.

Victor Melling Is an Underrated Michael Caine Character