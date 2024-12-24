First things first: Michael Caine is an absolute legend, and has been in too many good movies to count. Plenty of those were directed by Christopher Nolan, but looking outside the realm of Nolan flicks, Caine has also starred in the likes of Children of Men, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Youth, and Dressed to Kill, to name just a few.

To turn toward the other end of things, though, one also must acknowledge the fact that Michael Caine has been in so many movies that, naturally, a few aren’t going to be particularly good. Those that are especially not very good are ranked below, starting with the bad and ending with the dreadful; all movies that even the biggest Michael Caine enthusiasts might want to think twice about before watching.

10 'The Hand' (1981)

Directed by Oliver Stone

The trouble with trying to outline why The Hand is not good is that it has a premise that sounds terribly fun. The experience of watching the movie is anything but, though it’s hard not to feel curious when The Hand involves Michael Caine playing a man who loses his hand in a car accident, and then finds his life being torn apart when the hand – after not being found at the scene – crawls back into his life and causes havoc.

It's Caine versus his dangerous severed hand, but it’s not an Evil Dead 2 kind of situation where that’s actually enjoyable. The Hand has a B-grade premise but seems keen to be a somewhat serious psychological thriller/horror film, and it just doesn’t work. Points for trying something weird, maybe, but something like this shouldn’t be so dull, regardless of its actual quality.

9 'King of Thieves' (2018)

Directed by James Marsh

King of Thieves is deliberately kind of sleepy as far as heist movies go, owing to it being about a bunch of men – most of them very old – who plan an ambitious heist. It was inspired by true events, too, which kind of makes it sound more interesting, but the execution of something high concept, like with the aforementioned The Hand, leaves much to be desired.

Caine is doing his best in the lead role here, and the rest of the cast is also impressive, with the likes of Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Charlie Cox, Michael Gambon, and Ray Winstone also being featured. It’s almost funny and quirky at times, but so much of it remains static; too static, too, even taking into account the average age of the characters here. Such a wild true story deserved a wilder and/or more entertaining movie.

8 'On Deadly Ground' (1994)

Directed by Steven Seagal

If you like a director or actor, you might say you can’t go wrong with X actor, or X director. You know, “You can’t really go wrong with Martin Scorsese,” or “You can’t go wrong with Denzel Washington.” Then there’s someone like Steven Seagal, where it might be easier to say “You can’t go right with Steven Seagal,” and that’s just when he’s starring in some kind of lackluster action movie.

What if he’s directing a lackluster action movie, too? What if that movie is called something generic, like On Deadly Ground? What if he somehow roped in the likes of Michael Caine, John C. McGinley, R. Lee Ermey, and Billy Bob Thornton to star in it and be temporarily lowered to his level? That sure would be a shame, wouldn’t it?

7 'Blame It on Rio' (1984)

Directed by Stanley Donen

1984 was a year filled with movies both good and bad, with Blame It on Rio falling into the latter camp rather than the former. The premise alone is kind of bonkers, and one that probably couldn’t work no matter the execution, given it’s about two fathers going on vacation with their two teenage daughters, and one of those fathers having an affair – yes, really – with his friend’s teenage daughter.

Blame It on Rio uses this as a way to have some farcical and racy comedy, and even those who might be willing to watch a good many 1980s comedies with the knowledge that “it was a different time” could draw a line here. It gets weirder, seeing as this film’s director, Stanley Donen, also made a handful of classics in earlier decades, most notably Singin’ in the Rain and Charade; both so much older, yet have each aged so much better than this 1984 flick.

6 'Gnomeo & Juliet' (2011)

Directed by Kelly Asbury

Would it surprise you to learn that Gnomeo & Juliet is Romeo and Juliet but with garden gnomes? It really shouldn’t. What might be surprising is just how poorly executed this is, taking a sketchy idea and making it worse. 1994’s The Lion King effectively made Shakespeare's Hamlet work for younger audiences, sure, but Gnomeo & Juliet is no The Lion King.

Michael Caine is just one of many people who surprisingly appeared in this film’s voice cast, as he was joined by other big-name actors like James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Maggie Smith, Jason Statham, and Patrick Stewart. Hulk Hogan is here, too. It’s staggering to think something like Gnomeo & Juliet even exists, let alone exists and technically has a star-studded cast (plus Hulk Hogan), but people are very strange these days.

5 'The Last Witch Hunter' (2015)

Directed by Breck Eisner

In 2015, Vin Diesel took a break from talking about family and engaging in wild action scenes involving cars to star in The Last Witch Hunter. Okay, technically, a Fast and Furious movie did also come out that year, but The Last Witch Hunter is a change of pace for Diesel, and certainly has a different vibe, considering it’s a modern-day adventure/dark fantasy film.

Diesel’s character is cursed with immortality, and he goes around – you guessed it – hunting witches, who do still exist in the modern day. It’s all quite hammy, stupid, and a bit generic, but some might be willing to forgive The Last Witch Hunter for its willingness to be sincere, despite how ludicrous it is; that’s a Diesel staple, even when there’s no actual Ludicras to be found in the cast.