Jack Nicholson and Michael Caine have brought a commanding presence to the silver screen for decades. Each Oscar-winning actor’s gravitas had the ability to add texture to their characters as well as elevate the co-stars who had an opportunity to share scenes with them. When Nicholson and Caine were brought together for Bob Rafelson’s Blood and Wine in 1996, their pairing was quite an event for acting lovers across the globe.

Even as both stars were reaching their senior years, Nicholson and Caine’s performances in Blood and Wine proved they could still make a compelling, steamy noir thriller at a time when Hollywood was skewing towards younger leading men. As a combination of such character-heavy heist thrillers as Thief and Straight Time, the film marked Nicholson’s final picture with longtime collaborator Rafelson, who provided the actor with some of his best character work dating back to his breakout performance in 1970’s Five Easy Pieces. But for Caine, however, Blood and Wine single-handedly saved his career from early retirement. Caine credits the movie for not only restoring his faith in the industry but giving him "another 20 years of career, not as a character actor, but as a leading actor."

What Is ‘Blood and Wine’ About?