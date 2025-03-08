Sir Michael Caine is a beloved British actor and icon known for his distinct accent and natural charm who initially gained audiences' attention with hit movies such as Get Carter, Gambit, and The Italian Job. Born in London, Caine started his career in show business on the stage, working as a theater assistant, and taking on bit roles. By the 1960s, Caine had made headway in British films, appearing in various espionage thrillers and eventually proving himself to be a promising leading man on the silver screen.

Throughout his impressive career, Caine earned six Academy Award nominations, winning two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for his performances in Hannah and Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules. With a career spanning over eight decades, Caine has appeared in over one hundred films, but there are a select few, including Alfie, Batman Begins, and Sleuth, that many deem to be among his most rewatchable films.

10 'Flawless' (2007)

Directed by Michael Radford