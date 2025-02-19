Though he may always come out clean, he goes through a lot of dirty dealings in the process. Michael Caine is the epitome of both sleeze and class in the riotous '80s comedy, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. A fantastic screwball romp about male rivalry and toxic masculinity on top of a crime caper, it's one of the best comedies currently streaming on Max. With an unhinged Steve Martin at the top of his movie star career, he and Caine are the vile dream team that you can't help but root for, as they pull off con after con.

Directed by Frank Oz, the film is a remake of the 1966 film, Bedtime Story, which starred some of the biggest actors of the time, including Marlon Brando, Shirley Jones, and Robert Arthur. After Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the film was yet again remade with Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, and Alex Sharp, in a gender-swapping, The Hustle. But, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remains the best of the three, thanks to the excellent chemistry Caine and Martin have as opposites who clash and collide.

Michael Caine Plays a Smooth-Talking, Sleezy Con Man