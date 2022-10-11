Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway has passed away aged 86. Callan, a producer, dancer, and nightclub singer had a successful career that spanned five decades. His death was confirmed by his daughter Rebecca Goodman who revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he died on Monday night of pneumonia complications at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills.

Callan, born Martin Harris Calinieff started his career dancing at local nightclubs in his native Philadelphia before moving to New York City at the age of 17 to chase his dreams. After picking up a few minor roles, he landed an opportunity to audition for the role of "Riff" in the original Broadway production of West Side Story in 1957. Inspired by William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the play explored the intense rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks. His performance as Riff - the gang leader of the Jets, put him in the shop window and bigger players in the industry would soon take notice of his talents.

Callan would go on to sign a long-term contract with Columbia Pictures that would see him appear in a dozen films over the next seven years. His first role was as Private Andrew Hetherington, in They Came to Cordura. His next project was as the lead character Rick Rias in The Flying Fontaines. After failing to reprise his role as Riff in the big-screen edition of West Side Story due to a contract issue with Columbia Pictures, he had perhaps his most notable work with Columbia as dancer Eddie Horner in the romantic comedy Gidget Goes Hawaiian. Eight years and 13 films later, Callan shifted his focus to TV with his role as Peter Christopher on the NBC Television sitcom Occasional Wife. His other TV appearances include American Style, Police Story, Charlie’s Angels, T.J. Hooker, One Life to Live, and Murder, She Wrote, whose star Angela Lansbury also died today.

Image via PBS

Callan was born on the 22nd of November 1935 to a Jewish family in Philadelphia. As a young boy, his first brush with entertainment came from the dancers who came into his father's small café and taught him acrobatics, ballet, and tap in return for free milkshakes. His dancing skills would come in quite handy later on in his career.

He was married to one-time Miss Dallas and Las Vegas showgirl Carlyn Chapman whom he married in 1960 and divorced in 1967. The following year, he married actress Patricia Harty who played his “occasional wife” in the NBC Television sitcom Occasional Wife. They divorced in 1970. He remarried Karen Malouf in 1975 and the union lasted nine years.

Callan is survived by his daughters Dawn, and Rebecca, and two sisters Sheri and Sandy as well as three grandchildren Micheal, Asher, and Ella. Our condolences are with the Callan family at this time.