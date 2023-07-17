The pressures of fame are surely great at any age, but finding widespread recognition at the age of 19, following back-to-back hits with Juno and Superbad, led Michael Cera into a crisis which almost caused him to quit acting altogether. As the actor returns to the big screen this month in the hotly-anticipated Barbie, Cera is reflecting on his struggles with handling newfound fame at such a young age, recalling how he felt "uncomfortable" in himself. Juno and Superbad released in 2007 to widespread critical and commercial success, grossing $232.3 million and $170.8 million respectively, propelling Cera into the limelight.

Speaking with The Guardian, the actor shared how he "didn’t know how to handle walking down the street. Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird. There were lots of great things about it, and I met a lot of amazing people, but there’s a lot of bad energies, too, ones that I was not equipped to handle." Cera named "drunk people" as one "classic example" of fame's drawbacks, explaining "You know, if people are drunk, and they recognize you, and they’re very enthusiastic, but it can be kind of toxic too." This issue was only exacerbated by Cera's age, as he continued "when you’re a kid, people also feel they can kind of grab you — they’re not that respectful of you or your physical space. I didn’t know how to respectfully establish my own boundaries. It was like a burning feeling the whole time, just like everybody was so aware of me. It was a mistake."

The experience was nearly enough for Cera to leave acting behind, as he revealed "there was a point where I wanted to stop taking jobs that would make me more famous,” citing that he had turned down an opportunity to host Saturday Night Live for fear it would raise his profile even further. He continued “I was kind of having a bit of a crisis. I was really not enjoying the level of heat. I really didn’t know if I was going to keep being an actor.” For all the setbacks of said crisis, it did at least give Cera perspective on what he wanted to gain from his career, with him deciding "I think I wanted to be a working actor who can enjoy my day-to-day life, and the world that I’ve created for myself. I think that was the overall thing I was trying to figure out."

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

RELATED: Michael Cera Leads a Mission to Save Humanity Through a Washing Machine in First 'Command Z' Trailer

Michael Cera vs. the World

Of course though, Cera thankfully did not quit acting, citing that following Superbad he had already signed on to play the titular role in Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and didn't want to drop out of the project. The film would go on to become a cult hit, with both Cera and Wright set to return with an animated adaption of the original graphic novel for Netflix. Joining Cera in the voice cast for the upcoming series are original cast members Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans.

Cera appears in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, releasing in theaters July 21. Watch the trailer below: