The Big Picture Michael Cera discusses the challenges of filming a difficult scene in The Adults that was physically and mentally demanding for the cast.

The movie follows three siblings, Eric, Rachel, and Maggie, as they try to repair their broken bond in order to save their family.

After The Adults, Cera will be involved in a new project, an anime version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World on Netflix, with the original cast providing voices for the animated characters.

Michael Cera is known for playing characters that thrive from the comedic tone they establish with their awkward presence. The actor will deliver a different kind of performance when he's seen in The Adults, a comedy-drama about a family trying to fix the happy relationships they lost. Dustin Guy Defa directed the upcoming movie, where three siblings are seen together for the first time in many years. During a recent interview with Collider's Taylor Gates, Cera talked about the scene that turned out to be the most difficult sequence to film in the entire project. The actor's answer was unexpected:

"When you say difficult, the first thing that comes to mind for me is when we were doing our scene in the backyard where we do all of our characters in this sort of showdown, horrible thing, but it was just very, very cold. It was physically challenging and also very challenging as far as what we were all having to do and retain — kind of demanding in that way, especially, I think, for Hannah, who was like destroying her voice."

Hannah Gross portrays Rachel, Eric's (Cera) eldest sister, and the other party in the central conflict of the story. While they were closer to one another when they were younger, Eric and Rachel have grown apart as adults, and when the young man goes back to his hometown for a short visit, every problem they had bottled up deep inside their hearts came to light. The integrity of their family is at stake when the siblings try to fix a bond that seems beyond recognition when the movie begins. If they fail to talk about their feelings, it could mean losing their family forever.

Thankfully, they won't be alone in their confrontation, as their younger sister, Maggie (Sophia Lillis) will also be present when the older siblings try to sort things out. She'll do whatever she can to keep the conversation stable, preventing her family from going their separate ways when all is said and done.

What's Next for Michael Cera?

After it's revealed whether Eric can get along with his sisters again, Cera will see himself involved with a very different kind of project. Thirteen years after Scott Pilgrim vs. the World delighted the entire planet with the story of a young man who had to face Ramona Flowers' (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) ex-partners in order to get a date with her, Netflix is bringing back the heroic tale through a different medium. An anime version of the story is coming to the streaming platform, based on the visual style of the original graphic novel and featuring the cast of the live-action version giving their voices to their animated counterparts.

