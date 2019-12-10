Michael Chabon’s ‘Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay’ Coming to Showtime

0

Author and screenwriter Michael Chabon‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay will be adapted into a new series coming to Showtime. The adaptation of Chabon’s 2000 novel is the first project greenlit under a recent deal struck between CBS Television Studios and Chabon and his wife, producer/writer Ayelet Waldman.

The deal between Chabon and Waldman with CBS Television Studios has seemingly formed out of Chabon’s role as executive producer on the upcoming CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard. Thanks to a press release, we know Chabon and Waldman’s multi-year production deal gives CBS the exclusive rights to produce any television content created by the team across all platforms. This begins with the adaptation of Kavalier & Clay, which will go to Showtime with Chabon and Waldman serving as writers, executive producers, and showrunners and Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman also boarding as executive producers. The story is summarizes as one which is “an epic tale of love, war and the birth of America’s comic book superhero obsession in big-band-era New York.” The press release on Chabon and Waldman’s deal notes the Kavalier & Clay adaptation has a limited series commitment from Showtime, hinting at the likelihood this will be a one-off. Paramount Television and CBS Television are on board to produce. Chabon will also remain an executive producer on Picard Season 2 as he transitions fully into work on Kavalier & Clay. No other casting or production information about Kavalier & Clay has been announced.

But that doesn’t mean we’re completely in the dark when it comes to the plot of the forthcoming limited series. Thanks to Amazon here’s the synopsis, in part, of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay novel which is set in 1939 New York City:

A young escape artist and budding magician named Joe Kavalier arrives on the doorstep of his cousin, Sammy Clay. While the long shadow of Hitler falls across Europe, America is happily in thrall to the Golden Age of comic books, and in a distant corner of Brooklyn, Sammy is looking for a way to cash in on the craze. He finds the ideal partner in the aloof, artistically gifted Joe, and together they embark on an adventure that takes them deep into the heart of Manhattan, and the heart of old-fashioned American ambition. From the shared fears, dreams, and desires of two teenage boys, they spin comic book tales of the heroic, fascist-fighting Escapist and the beautiful, mysterious Luna Moth, otherworldly mistress of the night. Climbing from the streets of Brooklyn to the top of the Empire State Building, Joe and Sammy carve out lives, and careers, as vivid as cyan and magenta ink.

Of their deal with CBS Television Studios, Chabon and Waldman said in a shared statement, “The team at CBS Studios is the best we’ve ever worked with. We’re looking forward with so much excitement to this next phase of our collaboration.”