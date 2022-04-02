From co-creators Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, and with a pilot directed by executive producer Adam McKay, the 10-episode HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty follows the intertwining professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. What became one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties started with a vision set in motion when Dr. Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) took over and reinvigorated the franchise, bringing together the flashy characters and the unsung heroes that forever changed the NBA and what the fans grew to expect from basketball.

During this interview with Collider, Michael Chiklis (who plays Red Auerbach, the cutthroat rival that won nine NBA championships as the coach of the Celtics and seven more as general manager) talked about how he landed this role, why he was so excited to play Auerbach, the great rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics, the contradictions that make all of these characters so interesting, where this role ranks among the many memorable roles he’s played, and how grateful he is to still be so passionate about being an actor.

Collider: I have to admit, I’m not generally a huge sports watcher, but I love concerts and live performances, and this period of sports transitions into that kind of showmanship, so I’m tremendously enjoying it.

MICHAEL CHIKLIS: It’s the Showtime Lakers. This couldn’t have happened at any other period, or any other place in time, honestly. When you look at it, it’s 1979, it’s sex, drugs and rock and roll, and here comes this guy who really has nothing to do with sports, but he sees this gap and this opportunity to exploit the entertainment side of sport. It was still the wild west, as far as media was concerned and regulations, so he took full advantage of it. And here’s my character, Red Auerbach, who is the establishment. He is the orthodoxy. He’s this guy who’s steeped in the tradition of basketball, has played basketball, and has coached basketball. He’s the godfather of basketball, and here come these interlopers, these upstarts, thinking they’re gonna be somebody. I’m sure that he was very off-put by this guy with the leisure suits and his buttons open to his navel, with the keys to the Playboy mansion. He was like, “Who the fuck is this guy? Get him out of here.” He was dismissive of it.

I just think it’s a phenomenal setup for arguably one of the greatest rivalries in the history of sports because of all the things that made them rivals. They had differences, just philosophically, that they came from. It’s brilliant. Adam [McKay] first asked me to do this cameo in Don’t Look Up and I came out to Boston, I don’t know if it was by design, or he knew this ahead of time, or he decided while he was watching me on his monitor. But when we were done with the day, he came up to me and said, “Go talk to your reps. I just offered you the role of Red Auerbach in the Lakers series.” I said, “Don’t fuck with me.” He went, “I would never fuck with you.” You don’t say to a Bostonian that they’re gonna play Red Auerbach, unless you mean it.

In any case, he was telling the truth, clearly. I just wish my dad was alive to see this. He would freak out because he used to preach the gospel of Red Auerbach. He loved Red. He was such a character, clearly. They were all larger than life. People have said, “I thought you might have been a little over the top, but then I looked into him, and no.” I was like, “Nah, I was underplaying him a little bit, frankly, and going for the real with him.” From my perspective, in the stands you’d see him. Can you imagine, in this day and age, if a guy lit up a stogie at the end of the game, because he felt it was over? No way is that happening right now.

There are so many contradictions with all of these characters. With Jerry Buss, he always had all these women around him, all the time, but at the same time, he gave women opportunities in business that they wouldn’t have gotten most anywhere else.

CHIKLIS: There was a dichotomy, absolutely. Jerry West is the logo of the NBA, but he’s the worst fucking basketball coach because he doesn’t have any patience and is like, “Just do it the way I did it,” even though that doesn’t work. And here is a guy in Boston, traditionally thought of as a very racist area, at the time, who opened up so many doors, in terms of inclusion and the way he worked, hand in glove, with Bill Russell. He was an incredibly respectful guy who gave all of his guys love and agency over their own lives and their careers. You’re right, about all of these different aspects of these guys. They’re really dichotomous and fascinating. They weren’t one thing or another, they were many things. That’s what makes it infinitely entertaining and fascinating, from a storytelling standpoint.

You’ve played a number of notable and memorable characters, throughout your career. Where does this guy fall in among all those characters?

CHIKLIS: Way high, personally. I’ve played Belushi and I’ve played Curly, but Red Auerbach was local. People don’t realize he’s from Brooklyn, but he was a local hero in Boston. My father adored him. I didn’t play basketball. I played football, hockey and baseball. I was the captain of my football team. I loved team sports, and I often make writers and different interviewers crazy with all my sports analogies. I’ve always said that making films and television is the ultimate team sport, and it’s true. You have your ownership, you have your coaching staff, you have your lead players, your team captains, and then everybody else on the team, coming together. You don’t win championships unless every single person on that team is valued and comes together, and there’s that camaraderie.

I could point to certain productions that I’ve been in and say, “That was a championship team.” The Shield was a championship team. Everybody from the executive producer to the best boy and ownership, all were on the same page. We were all pulling the rows at the same time. Conversely, I could talk about teams that I was on were it sucked. I’ve always said, I’d much rather be a great player on a championship team than a franchise player on a shit team that doesn’t make the playoffs. It’s just not satisfying. Ask the quarterback for the Rams, if he wants to go back to Detroit. Sorry, Detroit, but he’s got a Super Bowl ring now. He couldn’t do it by himself. You’ve gotta look right and left, and see men and women that you respect and admire, and that are working together in tandem. I’ve made sports analogies so long now, I love that I can do it now and get away with it.

I love so many of the characters you’ve played. I first remember being aware of your work with The Commish, which I loved. You did almost 100 episodes of that show and The Shield, which was another incredible character. When you look at the characters that you’ve played and that you’re still getting to play, how does that feel, as an actor? What does it feel like, in your career at this moment, to have played these great people and to keep playing such incredible characters?

CHIKLIS: I’m so incredibly grateful, I can’t tell you. That might sound like a cliche, and I guess it is, but it’s so true. I don’t take any of it for granted, especially with what I see all around me every day, on the news and in social media. I’m so profoundly grateful to be able to continue to do what I love to do. It’s crazy because I still love it. I don’t know. Maybe there’s something wrong with me, but I still love it, like I did when I was a kid. To take part in this kind of storytelling, and that’s not to say that I don’t go through tremendous ups and downs, and I have in my career – I’ve had times where the phone doesn’t ring – but I’m still here and I’m still doing it. I also have this feeling that my best work is in front of me. I’m terrified of nothing other than complacency.

I’m terrified of this notion that I believe in my own hype because I think that’s when people’s work starts to take a nose dive. I just wanna continue to learn and to grow. Maybe it’s because I’m Greek, but I’m a fan of the Socratic method, where you’re not educated unless you truly understand that you know nothing. The more I learn, the more I go, “Wow, the vistas of the non-knowledge that I have is crazy.” I just wanna get better for as long as I can, until I’m gone.

The other thing is a sense of purpose. A purpose-filled life is a very important thing. I don’t want you, as a person, to watch anything that I’m doing, and watch it in a benign, antiseptic way and not get anything from it. If I don’t entertain you and I don’t make you feel something, or evoke some sort of emotion, or make you think, then I failed. I want, through the screen, to make you laugh, or to cry, or to contemplate something, or to worry about it, or think about it and want to have a conversation about it. If I’m doing that, then I’m doing my job. That’s the way I feel. If I can be involved in projects like this, what a fascinating piece of entertainment. There’s another layer of complexity added to it, if you talk about playing known people that are very, very famous. It’s stressful, but at the same time, what a thrill. What a great problem. I’m still passionate. I don’t know what my problem is, but I love it and I truly enjoy it.

It just means you found the right thing.

CHIKLIS: Yeah, I guess I found my thing. I was meant to be an actor. People would say, when I was a kid, “What’s your plan B,” and I’d just blankly stare at them because I didn’t have one.

Winning Time airs on Sunday nights on HBO and is available to stream at HBO Max.

