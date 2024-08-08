The Big Picture Crichton's work combines thrilling plots with detailed research, making his novels feel like movies or video games.

His top-rated books on Goodreads cover topics like climate change, nanobot technology, workplace dynamics, and time travel.

From the groundbreaking "The Andromeda Strain" to the iconic "Jurassic Park," Crichton's work is a gem of '90s genre fiction.

Michael Crichton was a master of sci-fi and techno-thrillers, responsible for bestsellers and blockbuster movies. He was the author of hits like The Andromeda Strain, The Terminal Man, and Jurassic Park. He also wrote screenplays (like Twister), directed a few movies (including the original Westworld) and even created the TV show ER. In short, he was a genre fiction titan.

At its best, Crichton's work paired rollicking plots with plausible science, reflecting the meticulous research he put into most of his projects. He had a very visual writing style, too, which is why his novels lent themselves well to film adaptations. This also explains much of his popular appeal - his books often feel more like movies or video games. He was also prolific, penning some 28 novels, meaning there are plenty of Crichton books for fans to sink their teeth into. Whether you're a longtime Crichton reader or a newcomer to his work, his ten highest-rated books on the review site Goodreads may be of interest. Here are his best projects according to its users.

10 'State of Fear' (2004)

Rating: 3.70/5

"Do you know what we call opinion in the absence of evidence? We call it prejudice." This techno-thriller follows Peter Evans, a lawyer for an environmental group, who becomes embroiled in a global conspiracy where eco-terrorists plan to create natural disasters to promote their agenda. He teams up with scientist John Kenner and the pair travel the globe to thwart these catastrophic events.

Storywise, State of Fear is bog-standard but pleasing stuff, serving up a suitably propulsive plot full of action and intrigue. However, the science and Crichton's stance on climate change received some flak, especially the way he uses footnotes and appendices to lend the book a more factual feel. Some critics also argued that he misunderstood some of the stats and studies he references here. According to this book, global warming is more manufactured fear-mongering than genuine threat. In other words, some readers may be put off by the political dimension.

9 'Airframe' (1996)

Rating: 3.74/5

"Sometimes I look around my living room, and the most real thing in the room is the television." With Airframe, Crichton takes his signature storytelling to the high-stakes world of aviation safety. The main character is Casey Singleton, a quality assurance vice president at Norton Aircraft, who investigates an in-flight accident that left three passengers dead and many others injured. As Singleton uncovers the mystery behind the malfunction, she faces corporate politics, media scrutiny, and personal danger.

One of the central elements of the book is the dense technical detail. Crichton clearly meticulously researched air travel and flight mechanics, cramming the book with information. Depending on the reader, this is either a great way to give the story realism, or a distraction from the main plot. Otherwise, the book is sure to please the author's fans, even if some of the plot developments are a little gimmicky and more than a few characters are cardboard cutouts.

8 'Prey' (2002)

Rating: 3.78/5

"We think we know what we are doing." Jack Forman is a software programmer who discovers that a company developing a revolutionary nanobot technology has lost control over its creation. These self-replicating nanobots, designed to mimic biological organisms, evolve into a predatory swarm, posing a dire threat to humanity. They adapt and strategize, resisting extermination. Jack and a team of scientists attempt to contain the outbreak, but the situation rapidly spirals out of control.

As this premise makes clear, Prey is pretty silly, but the story is definitely fast-paced and fun. The themes of robot sentience and malevolent AI are also relevant today, even if the 'evil swarm of mechanical bugs' idea isn't the most realistic. (This kind of feels like a sci-fi version of George R.R. Martin's novella Sandkings). Nevertheless, Crichton deserves praise for weaving in then-cutting edge advancements in technology, proving yet again his talent for turning real science into absorbing fiction.

7 'Disclosure' (1994)

Rating: 3.79/5

"All behavior is solving a problem." In a departure from his usual speculative subject matter, Disclosure instead examines workplace dynamics and sexual harassment. The novel’s protagonist, Tom Sanders, finds his career in jeopardy when he rejects the advances of his new boss, Meredith Johnson. In a dramatic role reversal, Johnson accuses Sanders of sexual harassment, leading to a high-stakes legal battle. As Sanders fights to clear his name, he uncovers a broader corporate conspiracy.

Crichton has described Disclosure as a critique of hierarchical organizations and how they warp people's behavior. "The reality of hierarchical structures is that hierarchy strongly determines the behavior of the individual within the hierarchy. None of us in a hierarchy have a tremendous amount of flexibility," he has said. Although the science takes a back seat here, there are still neat details, especially the then-futuristic gadgets that crop up, like slim cellphones and small devices with large memories. They would become reality sooner than most readers assumed, perhaps.

6 'Sphere' (1987)

Rating: 3.83/5

"This is the gift of your species and this is the danger, because you do not choose to control your imaginings." Sphere is a sci-fi thriller that swaps out outer space for the deep ocean. The plot centers on a group of scientists summoned to examine a mysterious spacecraft discovered on the ocean floor. Led by psychologist Norman Goodman, the team uncovers a massive, enigmatic sphere within the craft. As they investigate, the sphere begins to manifest their deepest fears and desires, with explosive consequences.

While Sphere isn't quite on the level of Crichton's defining sci-fi tales like The Andromeda Strain, it's still plenty enjoyable and packed with well-executed scenes. Some of the key ideas may not be all that original, but Crichton makes them feel fresh once again. Despite the impression given by the abysmal movie adaptation, Sphere is actually a solid speculative psychological thriller. Hopefully, HBO does a better job with their upcoming series version.

5 'Dragon Teeth' (2017)

Rating: 3.85/5

"You would think that people who had experienced injustice would be loath to inflict it on others, and yet they do so with alacrity." The posthumously published Dragon Teeth is essentially a historical fiction companion piece to Jurassic Park. It's set during the Bone Wars, a period of intense fossil hunting in the American West in the 19th century. At the heart of the story is paleontology student William Johnson, who finds himself faced with treacherous landscapes and even more treacherous people as he and his boss search for dinosaur fossils.

Many of Crichton's classic elements are on display here, like plot twists and cliffhangers, meaning it shouldn't disappoint his longtime fans. For more general readers, though, Dragon Teeth may be a little underwhelming. The premise is great, but the book itself is a little rough around the edges. It feels like what it probably is: a first draft rather than a polished work.

4 'The Lost World' (1995)

Rating: 3.85/5

"What makes you think human beings are sentient and aware? There's no evidence for it."

This Jurassic Park sequel sees Dr. Ian Malcolm returning to a second island where dinosaurs have been thriving unchecked. From here, Crichton spins another adrenaline-fueled tale of dino carnage, though it's naturally less impressive the second time around.

Capturing the magic of the original Jurassic Park would be a tall order for any writer, so this book was bound to be at least somewhat disappointing Indeed, The Lost World is mostly a rehash of the first book. Crichton returns to the key elements that made that book work together: plausible-sounding science, dinosaur fascination, horror, and engaging action scenes. Unfortunately, he doesn't really expand the universe, the characters are a little bland, and the reader can see many of the plot developments coming a mile away. It's not bad, but, ultimately, The Lost World falls short of its potential.

3 'Timeline' (1999)

Rating: 3.87/5

"In other centuries, human beings wanted to be saved, or improved, or freed, or educated. But in our century, they want to be entertained." Given his fascination with speculative science, it was only a matter of time before Crichton wrote a story about time travel. Timeline is a fusion of sci-fi and historical fiction, focusing on a group of historians and archaeologists who use time travel technology to rescue their professor, trapped in 14th-century France. There, the character must endure political scheming, medieval warfare, and worse.

The result is a neatly realized adventure and an immersive portrait of the Middle Ages. Once again, it's clear that the author did his homework: both the historical and scientific elements feel grounded in reality, even when they're rather preposterous. Timeline is also rich thematically, serving as a cautionary tale about believing one understands the past - or any moment - too completely. As the saying goes: "The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there."

2 'The Andromeda Strain' (1969)

Rating: 3.91/5

"Human intelligence was more trouble than it was worth." The Andromeda Strain is the book that established Crichton as a rising literary star. It's a pioneering sci-fi novel about a deadly disease outbreak caused by an extraterrestrial microorganism brought to Earth by a returning satellite. The central characters are a team of scientists in a state-of-the-art underground laboratory who race to understand and contain the lethal pathogen.

Tales of apocalyptic plagues have been told many times, but The Andromeda Strain was fairly fresh and groundbreaking on release due to Crichton's serious attempt to ground the genre elements in real science. (The novel drew on news reports, in particular, and plays on Cold War concerns around bio-weapons and doomsday devices.) He does so while also serving up a breakneck plot and describing the alien's biology and mutation powers in unsettling detail, especially warnings that it could consume and grow from nuclear energy.

1 'Jurassic Park' (1990)

Rating: 4.10/5

"God creates dinosaurs, God kills dinosaurs, God creates man, man kills God, man brings back dinosaurs." It's no surprise that Jurassic Park is Crichton's highest-rated book on Goodreads. It's his most vivid and iconic work, like a dinosaur-obsessed kid's dreams made real. The central premise - a theme park populated by cloned dinosaurs - is so simple but so powerful. It captured readers' imaginations, something that was further compounded by Steven Spielberg's wonderful film adaptation.

Jurassic Park is larger-than-life in the best way. Sure, some of the characters are a little thin and the dialogue can be quite generic, but the story is engrossing, a real page-turner. Plus, the horror elements are significant, with Crichton almost channeling Stephen King in his descriptions of people hiding in terror from rampant raptors or being torn limb from limb by a lumbering T.rex. The result is a genuine gem of '90s genre fiction. It's Crichton's finest project.

