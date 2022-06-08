Jurassic World Dominion is the final chapter in the newest incarnation of the Jurassic Park film series, first developed by Steven Spielberg, based off Michael Crichton’s best-selling novel. The dinosaur universe has spun numerous sequels and reboots over the course of 30 years. While Spielberg and standout performances from the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Chris Pratt have been staples of the dinosaur franchise, the heart of the series comes from the words of Crichton.

Michael Crichton is one of the most prolific adventure storytellers of his generation. His work not only is the basis for the Jurassic World film franchise, but a host of other big-screen adaptations. Selling over 200 million copies of his literary works, Crichton’s influence on film should not be undersold. While his relationship with Spielberg is the highlight of his film career, his influence on movies goes significantly beyond the world of dinosaurs and has a deeper impact on the adventure genre.

The key to Crichton’s success as an author was his ability to create authentic situations out of fantastical settings. He was able to blend current science, pseudo-science, technology advancements and history with pure fiction, giving him the moniker of the father of the “fact as fiction” literary genre. His spin on the world of science fiction helped changed aspects of the genre to be more adventure based, his prime example being the Jurassic Park and The Lost World. When the films were adapted for the screen, Crichton’s work inspired a generation of kids to become paleontologists, or at least tell anyone that would listen that that was going to be the case.

It is not just the world of movie dinosaurs that Crichton has influenced over his time as a novel writer. Crichton’s influence as adventure novelist who was able to blend science, history, and fiction dates to 1971’s The Andromeda Strain, adapted to the screen by director Robert Wise. The movie is a science fiction thriller where a team of scientists is investigating an extra-terrestrial life form that has caused a deadly outbreak in New Mexico, killing all but two people. The film combines science with a distrust in the American government to create a realistic moral tale that once again became a part of the news cycle over the past two years. This was Crichton’s first novel to be adapted to the big screen but contains a theme all too familiar for fans of the author — what happens when humans involve themselves in things they don’t understand or think they can control.

One of Crichton’s most successful works was one he wrote and directed, the 1973 science fiction western, Westworld. The film is close to 50 years old but the ideas behind it are still prominent today. The movie tells the story of guests at an adult amusement park/resort who are promised the idea that the park will be able to fulfill all their fantasies and provide the ultimate vacation. Unfortunately for the guests, the lifelike androids begin to malfunction, causing a host of problems for the guests and technicians attempting to control them. The film has an obvious connection to the perils presented in Jurassic Park but also connects to today’s world where technological advancements have not reached the level presented in the movie, but with the immersive game experiences and the virtual landscape always changing, Crichton’s film acts almost as a warning.

This was the mastery of Crichton’s work as a novelist, screenwriter, and director — he was able to look inside humanity and zero in on some of our worsts aspects, like the need to be in control of the world around us. This theme was the foundation of the success of the Jurassic film series. Steven Spielberg’s direction and the technological wizardry of the dinosaurs may get much of the spotlight, but it is the theme Crichton is presenting and the characters he creates to live out this theme that are the heart of the film’s success.

Due to the success of Jurassic Park and his previous success in the 1970s, Crichton and his work became a hot commodity. From an adventure and action perspective, his next big work to be adapted was 1995’s Congo, directed by Frank Marshall and starring Laura Linney and Tim Curry. The film was considered a box office failure but did make over $152 million in the United States. The story of returning a talking gorilla to her native land, mixed with a legendary diamond hunt was a clunky film, but has picked up a second life as a kind of cult movie.

Two of Crichton’s biggest movie disappointments, The 13th Warrior and Timeline, may not have had the box office appeal of the Jurassic series or Congo, but they do stand alone as interesting developments in the “fact as fiction” genre. Based off his novel Eaters of the Dead, the Antonio Banderas vehicle, The 13th Warrior, was based on the historical retelling of Ahmad ibn Fadlan’s story of sailing north with Viking raiders. Though much of the historical element of the story has since been debunked as purely fiction, the film does pave the way for other historical fiction adventure titles like 300. Originally directed by John McTiernan, Crichton himself came on board to direct several reshoots of the film, giving it his personal touch.

Timeline on the other hand, was a pure fictional text that was adapted to the screen by famed director Richard Donner and features Paul Walker and Gerard Butler before their own breakthroughs with mainstream Hollywood. The film tells the story of a group of history students who travel back to 14th century France to rescue their professor. While not really a success at any level, the influence of the story’s ideas on the potential of a multiverse and the role quantum physics can have in finding the multiverse is a staple of the comic world and both the Marvel and DC cinematic universes.

As a screenwriter, Crichton has had no bigger success than the 1996 action-adventure film, Twister. Starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as storm chasers, the film was able to capture what Crichton was best at: the ability to make scientific jobs seem like out of this world ones, almost creating superheroes out of everyday people.

As an academic himself (he graduated from Harvard and Harvard Medical School) Crichton placed an importance on the development of science and technology and spotlighted those fields with charismatic characters who captured the attention of the audience without superpowers. He was able to blend the fantastical with the real, to create a new genre of adventure stories where the line between fact and fiction was constantly blurred.