Michael Crichton is arguably one of his generation's most beloved authors. After seguing from medical school to writing, his literary career took off with 1969's The Andromeda Strain and continued for 40 years with one bestseller after another. Particularly revered for techno-thrillers like Sphere, Jurassic Park, and Timeline, Crichton also dabbled in non-fiction and historically-based epics. A thrilling example of latter is the 17th-century adventure, Pirate Latitudes. Discovered on the author's computer after his passing in 2008, the novel would be Crichton's first to receive a posthumous publication the following year.

Taking place in Caribbean waters and on various islands including Jamaica, Pirate Latitudes sees Crichton combining history and imagination with an old-fashioned sense of adventure. The result is an undeniably spirited novel that recalls classical storytelling and delivers one of the author's most exhilarating reading experiences. Despite whispers of a cinematic adaptation around the time of its publication, the seafaring thrill ride has sat dormant in the halls of entertainment for more than a decade. Naturally, one may wonder, after adapting 13 of Crichton's novels to film since 1971, why hasn't Hollywood committed to taking a shot at bringing Pirate Latitudes to the big screen?

What is 'Pirate Latitudes' About?

Featuring fictional characters nestled into a narrative with historical foundations, Pirate Latitudes tells the tale of Captain Charles Hunter and his hearty ensemble of scoundrels in 1665. Enlisted by Governor James Almont of Port Royal, at the time an English stronghold in the Caribbean, Hunter and his men are tasked with raiding a nearby Spanish galleon rumored to be carrying gold. After venturing to the island of Matanceros with the promise of riches beyond their wildest dreams, the crew hits more than a few snags.

On the Spanish-occupied island, a brutal, bloody, but ultimately successful raid ensues, and Hunter and his band of mercenaries set sail for Jamaica with their loot in tow. Along the way they're confronted by a horde of challenges, not the least of which include a warship in pursuit, a hurricane, cannibals, and the legendary kraken. After arriving back in Port Royal, the crew of privateers is once again beset by the nefarious doings of Robert Hacklett, a loyalist to the crown who has plans of his own for Hunter and his associates.

Steven Spielberg Nearly Directed 'Pirate Latitudes'

Just a few months before Crichton's novel received a posthumous publication, one of his most trusted creative allies announced an intention to adapt Pirate Latitudes for the silver screen. Having directed Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, as well as collaborating with Crichton to bring ER to the small screen in the early '90s, Steven Spielberg seemed an all-too-perfect filmmaker to realize a cinematic vision of Pirate Latitudes. Enlisting the efforts of screenwriter David Koepp, who penned the scripts for Jurassic Park and its first sequel, and had just worked with Spielberg on 2005's War of the Worlds and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Chrystal Skull, fans rejoiced at the idea of this powerhouse trio combining talents for what was sure to be a rousing action-adventure film.

As one of Spielberg's colleagues at DreamWorks Pictures, Stacey Snider relayed to USA Today, "Anything that Michael wrote, Steven would be keenly interested to read. But without Michael even knowing it, or even me knowing it, it turns out that Steven always wanted to direct his own pirate film." Spielberg echoed this sentiment in saying of Pirate Latitudes, "Michael wrote a real page-turner that already seems suited for the big screen."

That's high praise from a high source. Although it's purely speculative, one can't ignore the notion that having directed the 1991 pirate-themed Hook, which Spielberg has been on the record in expressing disappointment with, the filmmaker was champing at the bit to redeem himself and give audiences a thrill ride that would quench their thirst for seafaring adventure. Unfortunately, however, Spielberg's adaptation disappeared from the rumor mill as quickly as it arrived and, nearly 14 years later, Pirate Latitudes remains on the cinematic back burner.

A Fast-Paced, Action-Packed Extravaganza

One of Pirate Latitudes' most cinematic qualities is that once the action begins, the narrative hits the ground running and maintains a relentless momentum until its conclusion. A hastily paced adventure that truly qualifies as a page-turner, Crichton's novel propels readers from one exciting set piece to another and rarely comes up for air. Throughout the novel's quick but riveting journey, the author pits his characters against all manner of deadly threats. A number of such adverse challenges would no doubt make for riveting, action-packed cinema.

Hunter and his crew breaking into a fortress, setting traps for enemies and dueling familiar foes to the death would be an expensive sequence to realize, yes, but arguably well worth the time, money, and effort to kick off the novel's adventurous nature. In the same vein, orchestrating an extended chase sequence through the Caribbean in which Hunter and company flee a warring Spanish vessel, exchanging canon fire along the way, would be no easy filmmaking feat. But how many other films, especially in modern cinema (Pirates of the Caribbean excluded, of course) can lay claim to such a sequence?

One of the novel's most thrilling and memorable moments comes in the form of Hunter facing off against the mythical Kraken. After being attacked by the giant sea beast, Hunter is thrust overboard and lands on the Kraken as it's surfacing. Some well-placed blows with a blade take the creature down and Hunter escapes unscathed. Crichton's tight prose and vivid imagination brings these sequences to life in terrific fashion. The excitement is on the page, and with the author throwing everything but the kitchen sink at readers, Pirate Latitudes unfolds with narrative flair and pacing akin to that of a cinematic experience.

Audiences Are Onboard For High Seas Cinema

There was a time when Hollywood was wary of pursuing pirate-themed entertainment. After the financial disaster of Renny Harlin's 1995 Cutthroat Island, a $100 million investment that grossed a measly $10 million worldwide, studios and financiers alike shuddered at the idea of taking audiences to the high seas. That all changed, however, when Disney released Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003. Kicking off one of the most crowd-pleasing and fruitful franchises of the 21st century, the series of five films grossed more than $4.5 billion at the global box office and renewed audiences' appreciation of such swashbuckling adventures. Though it's been nearly six years since the franchise's last film, rumors of a continuation involving Johnny Depp and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have been swirling ever since, suggesting that the sub-genre of rum-guzzling privateers, buried treasure, and canon fire still has a viable place in the cinematic forum.

A Gritty and Hard-Edged Take

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean films, though imaginative, thrilling, and action-packed as they are, offer audiences a take on the pirate genre that's constricted by its goal of appealing to the broadest possible audience. Despite being the first PG-13 film to be released by the studio, The Curse of the Black Pearl, as well as its sequels, certainly took Disney into more gritty territory than other films previously released under the banner. All things being relative, however, an edgy Disney movie can only push its boundaries so far. While one can't fault the media giant for wanting to cast a wide net and attract as many viewers as it could, there's arguably room for darker and more hard-edged fare among such action-adventure films.

While Pirate Latitudes undeniably delivers all the fun and spectacle one would hope for, it's a decidedly violent and grim tale. Populated by a cadre of characters, many of whom possess a questionable, if not reprehensible sense of morality, Crichton's novel doesn't shy away from depicting and leaning into the dark side of humanity. The author eschews a black-and-white approach in presenting Hunter and his crew to readers, characterizing them as shades of gray that, at times, are nearly indistinguishable from the antagonistic forces they're up against. Characters of this sort don't often make their way into mainstream entertainment that's painted on a grand canvas, but perhaps audiences would be more willing to accept such a group of scoundrels given the proper historical and narrative context.

Adapting 'Pirate Latitudes' Remains An Unlikely But Exciting Prospect

Given the gargantuan costs and logistical difficulties that Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean films were up against, it can be said with certainty that an adaptation of Pirate Latitudes would be anything but reasonably priced and straightforward. A period piece that would feature a number of complicated set pieces, outdoor photography in a variety of fraught landscapes and weather conditions, as well as action and effects sequences that would demand the very best Hollywood has to offer, such a film would be a monumental undertaking. And if there's one thing we know for sure, it's that the film industry is typically averse to risk-taking and would rather invest in ventures that were previously proven to work successfully.

But that's not to say the risks inherent in bringing such an ambitiously large-scale story to the screen can't yield great rewards. One such example of a Hollywood gamble paying off in spades was, in fact, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. In the lead up to the film's release, many industry insiders were hesitant, if not wholly unwilling, to bet that the film would achieve the level of success that it ultimately did. When the film hit theaters, however, critical and financial doubts were shattered as the film gave birth to one of modern cinema's most beloved franchises.

Though it's been years since Hollywood has taken viewers on an old-fashioned, swashbuckling romp on the high seas, Pirate Latitudes continues to sit on the proverbial shelf collecting dust and just begging for the big screen treatment. While it appears increasingly unlikely that a heavy hitter like Spielberg will circle back and take the directorial reins should a potential adaptation resurface, it can safely be assumed that a number of prominent filmmakers, performers, and craftspeople would surely jump at the opportunity to take part in such a project. In the meantime, fans of Crichton's novel will just have to wait with cautious but eager anticipation.