Whether you prefer gun-slinging Westerns or stories about magnificent dinosaurs traversing across the land, it's pretty tragic that these two genres rarely crossover. But what if they did? No, we're not talking about dinosaurs infiltrating Westworld or cowboys rounding up velociraptors in the next Jurassic World (though Chris Pratt and Sam Neill's characters come dangerously close), but rather a historical drama about the race to uncover the dragons of old. That's right, the next big Western novel that's primed and ready to be adapted to the big screen ought to be Michael Crichton's Dragon Teeth. And yes, it's as exciting as it sounds.

What Is 'Dragon Teeth' About?

Image via HarperCollins

Set during the race to uncover the most dino bones known as the Bone Wars – which spanned from the late 1870s to the early 1890s – this Michael Crichton masterpiece is a one-of-a-kind look at the Old West through the eyes of those who believed there was something bigger buried beneath us. Filled with action, adventure, suspense, and scientific discovery, there's more to this non-traditional Western tale than meets the eye. The third of Crichton's works to be published posthumously, Dragon Teeth was originally written in 1974, though didn't see the light of day until the mid-2010s, quickly amassing critical success.

Back in 2016, Deadline reported that National Geographic was interested in adapting Crichton's then-latest story into a limited series event with writers Graham Yost and Bruce C. McKenna onboard to develop the project. Seemingly, an announcement is as far as the project got, because there have been no updates ever since. Nevertheless, the novel is rife with material perfect for either a feature film or limited series adaptation that would no doubt wow audiences everywhere. But before we hype Dragon Teeth up too much, we should note that there are tragically no living dinosaurs present in this novel, that's a different Michael Crichton book...

'Dragon Teeth' Is a Fresh Take on the West

Image via Warner Bros.

Part of what makes Dragon Teeth so compelling is how different an adventure the story is. Unlike your typical Western that highlights lone gunfighters, family homesteads, outlaws and lawmen, and military conflicts, Crichton's novel is about an unassuming young man as he seeks to prove his worth after impulsively engaging in a bet that takes him away from his comfy East Coast life, and into the wild. The fictional William Johnson, a Yale student with a chip on his shoulder, joins an expedition that takes him to the Montana Territory in search of dinosaur bones, only to become a man in the process.

Of course, there are some familiar Western staples. Most of the back half of the novel takes place in Deadwood, South Dakota, and the background conflict between Sitting Bull and the Union army feels reminiscent of both classic and modern Westerns (Hostiles comes to mind). Yet, through the eyes of William Johnson, it all feels a bit unfamiliar. As Johnson travels across the western planes, he encounters just about every hardship and adversary that he possibly can, molding him into a new (and arguably better) version of himself. If you're looking for an interesting character study about how hard times can change a person, then Dragon Teeth fits the bill.

But beyond adjusting the Western aesthetic, the novel takes its time to explore the different dissensions of the time and address the ever-expanding nature of the American West in a post-Civil War world. Johnson is as much a novice to the Western landscape and customs as any of us readers and serves as the perfect lens to explore this fascinating period. Yes, it's something of a Western, but not in the traditional sense. If anything, it's a Western more true to history than your classic John Wayne movie since it follows a band of men on their way to conquer and explore the unknown.

Michael Crichton's 'Dragon Teeth' Features Familiar Historical Faces

Image via Universal Pictures

Since Michael Crichton does his best to stay true to history, there are plenty of familiar historical faces peppered throughout the novel. The most important though, are the churlish Othniel Charles Marsh and the erratic Edward Drinker Cope. Believe it or not, these two are not made-up caricatures, but rather historical figures who were real pioneers in their field. Few Westerns highlight the scientific advancements of the time or the unstable uncertainty of the scientific process. In particular, the novel leans in on the discovery of the enormous lizards that were previously held to be only myths or legends. Dragon Teeth is all about the debate between these two scientists, who each view the history of our Earth very differently.

But it's not all about the scientific process either. There's plenty of danger and excitement to go around (and keep one properly invested in Johnson's misfortunes). As mentioned before, the defeat of Sitting Bull and his tribe of Lakota warriors is a major factor in the progress of Cope's expedition, and even Church of Latter-Day Saints founder Joseph Smith aids in the group's adventure. Of course, the most famous historical legends to appear in Dragon Teeth are Wyatt Earp and Morgan Earp themselves, whose peacemaking prowess and reputations preceded them. These brothers found themselves in Deadwood for a time in the late 1800s, and so the Earp brothers aiding Johnson gives the tale a bit more credibility.

The strange friendship that forms between William Johnson and Wyatt Earp is one of the best parts of the book. Perhaps surprisingly, Johnson isn't exactly the Western hero we're used to following. He's lean, largely unskilled, and can hardly handle a sidearm, making the inclusion of the Earp brothers paramount to his survival. These characters (and more) fill out the world of Dragon Teeth, making it feel just as real as a history textbook or an old journal you'd find at a museum. It's no wonder that Crichton is considered one of the best; his prose flies off the page, painting exquisite portraits of this long-gone era in the mind's eye, reminding us why this would be perfect for the screen.

'Dragon Teeth' Has Franchise Tie-In Potential

Image via Universal Pictures

Given that Dragon Teeth is a Michael Crichton novel, the connection to his prior works should be obvious. Unsurprisingly, his Western epic is something of a precursor to his most famous work, Jurassic Park, and its sequel The Lost World, even if it takes place over a hundred years before the events of those stories. Obviously, Crichton's other dinosaur novels exploded into a feature film franchise of its own, which makes Dragon Teeth the perfect story to tell next. It wouldn't be hard to connect a feature film or limited series adaptation to the already pre-established Jurassic franchise somehow, making it a prequel a hundred years in the making. You wouldn't even have to bring back any former Jurassic cast members, the story could start afresh.

In many ways, there's enough material in Dragon Teeth to make it into a two-parter, especially if it were to be adapted as a feature film. As a two-parter, the story could contribute more to the Jurassic saga by taking the time to explore the political, scientific, and even judicial and religious conflicts of the day. Of course, we wouldn't want this to turn into a fully-blown Hobbit situation, adding a bunch of unnecessary conflicts, characters, and even an entire third film into the mix, but a solid two-part feature could faithfully adapt Crichton's masterpiece to the big screen ala Dune.

Admittedly, Dragon Teeth doesn't have to connect to Jurassic Park at all. The tale could easily stand alone as its own epic that reworks the Western into something more than your standard train robberies and shootouts. While there's certainly a place for that, especially in a genre that so heavily relies on them, a story like Dragon Teeth works better as a character study masquerading as a historical epic. The race to uncover more dinosaur bones is only a small part of the adventure, and the rest is something that you'll just have to explore for yourself. If you haven't yet read Michael Crichton's Dragon Teeth, let this be your sign to go do so. Like all the best stories, you'll quickly devour it.