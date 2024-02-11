Hungarian-born American filmmaker Michael Curtiz was one of the most prolific directors of Hollywood's Golden Age (and movie history), offering audiences a wide range of iconic movies that spanned from 1912 to 1961. As for his personal filmmaking style, artistic lighting, fluid camera movement, and unusual angles are all characteristics that can be spotted in Curtiz's charming and elegant films, which vary from essential swashbuckler adventures to timeless love stories that endure the test of time.

With that being said, it is certain that Curtiz's extensive career is impressive. But which are the films that stand out the most in his extensive body of work? From King Creole to Casablanca, these are the best Michael Curtiz films, ranked from great to perfect.

10 'King Creole' (1958)

Starring: Elvis Presley, Carolyn Jones, Walter Matthau

Based on Harold Robbins' novel A Stone for Danny Fisher, King Creole stars Elvis Presley in the lead role (his favorite character he has played, according to Entertainment Weekly). The talented, elegant Carolyn Jones is Presley's co-star in Curtiz's adaptation, which tells the story of a nineteen-year-old New Orleans singer who gets involved with two women and is snared into a life of crime.

Released to critical and commercial success, King Creole benefits from an engaging storyline on top of great performances. As expected — considering who is the lead — it was also a success musical-wise, peaking at number five on the Variety box office earnings charts. Although arguably not the best effort from the renowned filmmaker — even if nonetheless an entertaining, intelligently made film — King Creole surely features one of Presley's best performances.

9 'We're No Angels' (1955)

Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Peter Ustinov, Aldo Ray

In We're No Angels, Joseph, brought to life by the iconic HumphreyBogart, and his two accomplices seek refuge in a nearby town after escaping from the notorious Devil's Island prison. After finding a store owned by a couple (Leo G. Caroll and Joan Bennett), they make a plan to rob it and leave on a ship the following day. However, the group has a change of heart after spending Christmas dinner with the family and discovering the family's financial problems.

To some's surprise, Bogart — mostly known for his dramatic, mysterious film-noir characters — is very well-cast in We're No Angels' comedic role and showcases a lighter, fun side that audiences will certainly enjoy watching. While not fit to everyone's taste, Curtiz's unconventional Christmas-y comedy film is an amusing watch that deserves a spot among his best.

8 'The Sea Hawk' (1940)

Starring: Errol Flynn, Brenda Marshall, Claude Rains

Marking the tenth collaboration between Errol Flynn and Curtiz, The Sea Hawk sees a British privateer who embarks on a mission to loot Spanish ships. During one of his captures, he comes across Ambassador Don Jose Alvarez de Cordoba, played by ClaudeRains, and ultimately falls for his niece, the beautiful Dona Maria (BrendaMarshall).

Equal parts pro-British propaganda and a genuinely entertaining adventure story, Curtiz's fantastic collaboration with Flynn resulted in a solid and really well written film of its genre, providing audiences with a great time in front of the screen. Prepare to witness Flynn shining in every scene he is in. Additionally, The Sea Hawk also features amazing set pieces and a fantastic cinematic score by Erich Wolfgang Korngold to match.

7 'White Christmas' (1954)

Starring: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney

This technicolor delight presents audiences with a Christmas show in rural Vermont, as Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen's characters deliver solid singing performances. When Wallace and Davis run into General Waverly — the boys' commander in WWII, played by Dean Jagger — and learn that he is having financial difficulties, they team up to create a musical fest.

Curtiz's absorbing holiday classic is a very satisfying viewing, especially when watched during Christmas season. Filled with great dance sequences and memorable songs, White Christmas was understandably one of the biggest hits of its year; made on a budget of $2 million, it was the highest-grossing film of 1954 in the United States, earning over around $12 million ($137 million today) by the end of its theatrical run.

6 'The Adventures of Robin Hood' (1938)

Starring: Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Basil Rathbone

Directed by Curtiz and William Keighley, The Adventures of Robin Hood follows Prince John's (Claude Rains) quest to reach the throne after his brother, King Richard the Lionheart, is captured. However, Sir Robin of Locksley (Flynn) rounds up a band of men and accuses Prince John of treachery.

Although both are really great films, this lighthearted, epic technicolor blockbuster is arguably an even better swashbuckler feature than the previously mentioned The Sea Hawk. After all these years, the adventure-comedy The Adventures of Robin Wood, which has been critically acclaimed since its release, remains the best Robin Hood film of all time (as well as one of the best action movies of the last 10 decades), with an iconic character brought to life by Flynn at its center. Thanks to Erich Wolfgang Korngold's incredible effort, the film earned an Academy Award for Best Score.

5 'Captain Blood' (1935)

Starring: Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland, Lionel Atwill

To top both The Sea Hawk and The Adventures of Robin Hood is the incomparable swashbuckler pirate film Captain Blood, which follows the titular character on an adventure in 1600s England. Curtiz's favorite adventure hero, Flynn, portrays a doctor who helps treat the wounds of a convicted man injured in a rebellion. After escaping the island's captivity with his fellows, he becomes a West Indies pirate.

A remake of the popular 1924 film of the same name, the ambitious, must-see 20th-century filmCaptain Blood improved upon its source material while also adding to it, providing fans of adventure movies with an engaging and immersive tale. Furthermore, it was a costly production and Warner's most expensive project at the time it was released. This Best Picture nominee is action-packed and elevated by Flynn's undeniable charisma, which ultimately propelled the actor to major stardom.

4 'The Breaking Point' (1950)

Starring: John Garfield, Patricia Neal, Phyllis Thaxter

Based on the Ernest Hemingway novel To Have or Have Not, The Breaking Point is among the best book-to-screen adaptations of Hemingway's work. The film, which stars John Garfield in the lead role, tells the story of a boat captain caught in the crossfire of a syndicate shootout while transporting undocumented immigrants.

Although more faithful to the story than the Howard Hawks film, To Have or Have Not's second adaptation arguably presents audiences with the second-best take on the tale, following the iconic feature starring Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart. The Breaking Point is undoubtedly a gripping melodrama that fans of the renowned writer's work will certainly enjoy; its lead performance certainly adds to its overall quality.

3 'Angels With Dirty Faces' (1938)

Starring: James Cagney, Pat O'Brien, Humphrey Bogart

In the crime drama Angels With Dirty Faces, James Cagney and Pat O'Brien star as two young men brought up in Hell's Kitchen, considered one of New York's toughest neighborhoods. The bond between the two is put to the test when Rocky is released from prison, later returning to Hell's Kitchen only to find that his old friend has become a priest and hesitates to help him out.

Curtiz's crime drama is essential in the filmmaker's filmography — after all, it was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Story (an Academy Award that was given until 1956). Set in the 1920s, Curtiz's movie is widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time due to many of its valuable aspects, namely its superb direction and thoroughly enjoyable old-school gangster story that meditates on morality.

2 'Mildred Pierce' (1945)

Starring: Joan Crawford, Jack Carson, Zachary Scott

A top-notch film-noir melodrama, Mildred Pierce sees Joan Crawford's titular character as she comes to terms with the fact that her wealthy husband has left her for another woman and has to raise her daughters on her own. Amid a police investigation after her second husband's (Zachary Scott) death, Mildred must confront her complicated relationship with Veda (AnnBlyth) and evaluate her own freedom.

Adapted from the 1941 novel by James M. Cain, Curtiz's Mildred Pierce is an intriguing character study set during the Great Depression that carefully analyzes the trajectory of a lower-middle-class woman and her struggles to survive with two children. Through its utterly captivating murder mystery storyline, this 1945 film explores the consequences of class and money, shedding light on gender roles in the meantime.

1 'Casablanca' (1942)

Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid

It's not for no reason that Casablanca is considered to be the best movie of all time by many, including the well-known film critic Roger Ebert, who ranked it in first place. Curtiz's masterpiece stars Bogart in his most defining role. It depicts an expatriate American café owner's struggles to decide whether he should help his former lover and her husband escape the Nazis in French Morocco.

Featuring an iconic ending, this well-executed, must-see film should arguably be on the watchlist of anyone who wants to get into film. The way the Best Picture winner Casablanca seamlessly blends film-noir and romance elements in its memorable story is among its most memorable assets. The timelessness of its themes and its message about loyalty, honor, and duty are all part of what makes it so great, too.

