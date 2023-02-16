Michael Douglas returns for the third film in the Ant-Man series, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Oscar winner reprises his role as Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man and Scott Lang's mentor.

RELATED: Marvel Movies to Watch Before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The MCU has no shortage of veteran actors among its ranks, but it truly struck the jackpot with Douglas. In his fifty-plus-year career, Douglas has starred in multiple iconic movies, from romantic comedies to adventure vehicles to gritty and thought-provoking dramas. Widely considered Hollywood royalty, Douglas has a resumé full of eclectic and unforgettable movies, many of which rank highly in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'The War of the Roses' (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Douglas reunited with Kathleen Turner for a third time in Danny DeVito's satirical black comedy The War of the Roses. The film follows the crumbling marriage of a wealthy New York couple and the bitter divorce battle that ensues. DeVito co-stars as the couple's lawyer.

The War of the Roses received positive reviews for its wicked, witty, and often scathing look into relationship dynamics and is now considered one of the best comedies from the 80s. Douglas and Turner received Golden Globe nominations for their performances, while Michael J. Leeson's screenplay earned a BAFTA nod.

9 'Romancing the Stone' (1984)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Turner and Douglas' first on-screen collaboration was in Robert Zemeckis' 1984 romantic adventure Romancing the Stone. The film centers on a lonely romance novelist who must venture into the Colombian jungle with the help of an intrepid smuggler to rescue her sister from treasure-seeking criminals.

Romancing the Stone received praise for its updated looking to the romantic adventure genre. Douglas and Turner earned rave reviews for their performance and chemistry, with many declaring them among the best and funniest on-screen pairings of the 80s. The film won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, while Turner won the award for Best Actress.

8 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Ant-Man and the Wasp marks Douglas' second outing as Hank Pym. The film follows Scott and Hope as they attempt to find her mother, Janet, in the Quantum Realm while fighting against multiple enemies who want Pym's technology. Paul Ruddand Evangeline Lilly also return, joined by Michelle Pfeifferand Laurence Fishburne.

RELATED: Wasted MCU Villains Who Deserve A Second Chance

Like its predecessor, Ant-Man and the Wasp received positive reviews, with critics considering it a fun albeit small-scale entry into the ever-increasing MCU. The film's visual effects and inspired action sequences also attracted positive commentaries, but its underwhelming villains received criticism.

7 'The China Syndrome' (1979)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

In the early years of his leading man film career, Douglas co-starred opposite 70s icon Jane Fonda and all-time legend Jack Lemmon in James Bridges' 1979 disaster thriller The China Syndrome. The story centers on a television reporter and her cameraman, who discover faulty procedures and coverups concerning a factory's nuclear procedures.

The China Syndrome received praise from reviewers. Fonda and Lemmon's performances garnered particular acclaim and earned them Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Actress. The film itself received two additional nominations for its screenplay and editing; however, it failed to win any.

6 'Tell Them Who You Are' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Revered cinematographer Haskell Wexler is the subject of the 2004 documentary Tell Them Who You Are. His son, Mark Wexler, directs this insightful look into Wexler's mind and methods, shining a light on one of Hollywood's most prolific and influential cinematographers.

The documentary features interviews with many film personalities, including Jane Fonda, Julia Roberts, Paul Newman, and Douglas. Tell Them Who You Are received positive reviews, with critics considering it among the best documentaries about filmmaking and praising it as a welcome exploration of Wexler and an intriguing look at the complex and often contentious dynamics between fathers and sons.

5 'The American President' (1995)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Rob Reiner directs Douglas and Annette Benning in the 1995 romantic drama The American President. The film, written by Aaron Sorkin, depicts the relationship between the President of the United States and an environmental activist.

The American President received praise from critics. Douglas and Benning's performances attracted widespread acclaim and earned them Golden Globe nominations. The film also received positive reviews for its insights into 90s politics and culture, themes Sorkin would later revisit in his game-changing show The West Wing.

4 'Traffic' (2000)

Image Via USA Films

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Steven Soderbergh's Oscar-winning crime drama Traffic stars an ensemble cast including Benicio del Toro, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Don Cheadle, and Douglas. The film is an insight into the illegal drug trade business, told from different characters' perspectives. Douglas plays Robert Wakefield, a powerful Ohia judge whose daughter is a drug user.

Traffic received near-universal acclaim, with many considering it one of the best films from 2000. Del Toro's performance garnered considerable praise and earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Traffic earned three more awards: Best Director for Soderbergh, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

3 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Douglas reprised his role as Hank Pym for a brief cameo in 2019's massive crossover Avengers: Endgame. The film features the titular team as they attempt a "time heist" to undo Thanos' actions. Douglas plays a younger version of Pym working at SHIELD in the 70s. At the film's end, he appears alongside Janet, Scott, and Hope during Tony's funeral.

RELATED: Heist Movies That Don't Involve Stealing Things

Douglas is one of many cameos that grace the film. Endgame received acclaim from critics, who praised its scope and ambition and considered it a worthy ending to the ten-year Infinity Saga. Endgame marked a turning point in the MCU, and it hasn't been able to replicate the heights of the Infinity Saga.

2 'Behind the Candelabra' (2013)

Image Via HBO

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Douglas gives one of his finest performances in Steven Soderbergh's biographical movie Behind the Candelabra. The film co-stars Matt Damon in one of his most underrated roles and follows the last decade of Liberace's life, focusing on his troubled relationship with Scott Thorson.

Behind the Candelabra received near-universal acclaim. Douglas' performance attracted major praise and earned her the Primetime Emmy, the Golden Globe, the SAG, and the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actor. Soderbergh's direction, Damon's performance, and the film's production values also received praise, with many considering it a tender and worthy adaptation of its larger-than-life subject.

1 'One Day in September' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Kevin McDonald's 1999 documentary One Day in September centers on the infamous Munich massacre of 1972. Eleven Israeli athletes were murdered by eight members of the Palestinian terrorist organization known as Black September. Douglas narrates the film, which features the first-known interview with Jamal Al-Gashey, one of the few surviving terrorists.

One Day in September received universal acclaim from critics, who considered it an often-jarring but worthwhile look into the event. Despite some criticism aimed at its conclusion, One Day in September won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 2000 Oscar ceremony.

NEXT: The Best Michael Douglas Performances to Watch Before 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'