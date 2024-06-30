The Big Picture Falling Down is a psychological drama/thriller directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Michael Douglas as William "D-Fens" Foster, a divorced and unemployed defense engineer who goes on a violent spree through the streets of Los Angeles.

The film explores themes of societal alienation, white male rage, and the breakdown of the American dream.

Schumacher's affinity for provocative material is evident in the film's exploration of racism, sexual behavior, and societal issues.

In the 1990s, American middle-class suburbia got tired of their mundane and comfortable lives. Generation X, which came of age during the decade, was colloquially — and ultimately unfairly — named the "Slacker" generation for their lack of drive, ambition, and culturally unifying events. Amid the veneer of peace and prosperity in the country was the simmering threat of white male rage, which lies at the heart of Falling Down, a transgressive psychological thriller about one average engineer frustrated with society who unleashes his hostility on the people of Los Angeles, particularly minorities. The film, starring Michael Douglas as the volatile anti-hero, William Foster, was celebrated as an honest and unflinching portrayal of the underbelly of America that was becoming less of an underbelly and more of the mainstream. Nowadays, while white male angst has remained, the often-flippant depiction of these harrowing issues is certainly a byproduct of '90s irony, but there's no denying that Joel Schumacher's film remains a fascinating artifact.

Joel Schumacher and Michael Douglas Perfectly Match 'Falling Down's Tone

Arguably, Falling Down is only somewhat more unhinged than the career of its late director, Joel Schumacher, arguably one of the most versatile modern filmmakers. He bounced around a variety of eras and genres of filmmaking, beginning with teen ensembles in St. Elmo's Fire and The Lost Boys, John Grisham adaptations of The Client and A Time to Kill, and the often maligned Caped Crusader joints, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. After his sojourn into the worlds of Grisham and Batman, he directed the disturbing Nicolas Cage mystery/thriller, 8mm, which evokes Schumacher's affinity for provocative material also exercised in Falling Down. The director's background in fashion and production design gave his films a flashy visual aesthetic, making every image as vibrant as possible. For a studio director adapting commercial-friendly films, Schumacher, for better or worse, pushed boundaries, from the coarse display of racism in A Time to Kill or the sexually charged behavior of the heroes and villains in Gotham City.

Falling Down, despite being rooted in genre DNA, carries the most weighty text, as it follows William "D-Fens" Foster (Douglas), a divorced and unemployed defense engineer who attempts to arrive at the home of his estranged ex-wife, Beth (Barbara Hershey), in time for his daughter's birthday. However, his rage and hostile frustration with society in Los Angeles sidetracks him into a violent spree. Michael Douglas' status as a full-fledged movie star is notable considering he specializes in sleazy and morally corrupt anti-heroes whose dark side is masked by his infectious charm. His characters in Wall Street, Fatal Attraction, and Basic Instinct call for an accomplished man who seemingly has it all figured out, but Douglas, for the betterment of these films, could never conceal his sinister core.

Michael Douglas' 'Falling Down' Character Lets His Rage Win

Gordon Gekko of Wall Street is an upstanding civilian compared to William Foster in Falling Down, who is identified as an ordinary man simmering with hot rage. As the camera circles around the congested city traffic, made up of a diverse group of people, the California heat radiates out of the screen. Schumacher, with his typically vibrant visual aesthetic, captures the unsettling aura of the polluted air of Los Angeles. Sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic due to road work inside a car with a faulty air conditioner, Foster abandons his car and walks on foot. What follows is a series of rage-fueled side quests that have him bemoaning the society he inhabits. He vandalizes a convenience store owned by a Korean man over the store's inflated prices, grieving the loss of affordable prices from the 1960s. He instigates a mock turf war with a Latin-American gang after pulling a gun on them and ridiculing their lack of English speaking. After being denied breakfast, Foster disrupts a fast food restaurant, shooting at the ceiling and demanding a higher quality of food compared to the advertisement on the menu. During his reign of terror, Sergeant Martin Prendergast (Robert Duvall), on his last day on the force, investigates the crimes, following him right behind his tail.

Falling Down proposes to the viewer: if you were in Foster's shoes, this rampage could easily happen to you. Indeed, it serves as a bit of cynical wish fulfillment. The societal issues that drive his alienation are things everyone has complained about at one time: traffic, seemingly pointless construction jobs, misleading fast food advertising, gluttonous consumerism, and predatorial capitalism. Foster runs through everyday woes that an observational stand-up comic would joke about in their set. The difference here is that Foster is the lone figure who takes it to the extreme and has had enough, vowing to exact vengeance on this deteriorating society with an Uzi.

Thanks to Schumacher's emotional imagery and Douglas' seething gaze, Foster's leap from being a regular L.A. resident stuck in traffic to a menacing sociopath is believable. While the 1993 film predates Fight Club and American Beauty, the totemic films in the genre of pent-up white male angst, the hostility expressed in Falling Down lingered in the nation amid the Los Angeles riots and Waco massacre. The Bernhard Goetz vigilante subway shooting from a decade earlier still shadows Bill Foster's thirst for vengeance for what he believes are the sins of society. In his white buttoned-down shirt and black tie, Foster resembles an anonymous guardian angel, acting out on behalf of the oppressed "silent majority" in this rotten society.

‘Falling Down’ Clumsily Tries To Redeem Michael Douglas’ Character

Upon release, Falling Down was met with mixed to positive reviews, but the positive reviews stand out in their praise for Bill Foster as an avatar for the dark soul of America. Roger Ebert wrote that the film "does a good job of representing a real feeling in our society today. It would be a shame if it is seen only on a superficial level." Peter Travers wrote, in the context of the prevalence of tabloid stories about civilian violence, that Schumacher "puts a human face on a cold statistic and then dares us to look away," and praised the film for neither demonizing nor canonizing its protagonist. Compared to Charles Bronson's '70s exploitation revenge films, Falling Down is nuanced, but in retrospect, portraying it as a poetic statement on the American climate is a misread. If mainstream criticism applauded the film for not making Foster too villainous, then maybe, the film's interpretation of the character as gravely misunderstood is a fraught undertaking.

On their own, each scene of Foster drawing his gun or terrorizing unsuspecting people on the streets is a riveting demonstration of one person's spiral into depravity. However, Schumacher and screenwriter Ebbe Roe Smith try their best to sympathize with him from a big-picture perspective. In the middle of the story, Foster enters a military surplus store owned by a Neo-Nazi, Nick (Frederic Forrest). Once Nick valorizes him for his acts of violence, Foster kills him, appalled by his bigotry and the notion that the two are aligned in any way. Pitting Foster up against a nazi, the embodiment of pure evil, is a clumsy way to make him redeemable to the audience.

The film comes close to dismantling Foster's victimization complex, which has him blaming society for his marathon of violent outbursts, but the reliance on painting him as a tragic hero undermines any critical thinking. Middle-class Americans portraying themselves as oppressed members of society — sometimes legitmately, often less so — is a real phenomenon that has never faded away. When Foster is killed in an operatic gunfight duel with Prendergast at the pier, however, the film indulges in his noble vigilantism. On top of it all, to get Prendergast to fire, the gun that Foster draws is a toy carried around by his daughter throughout the film (in what is perhaps the first instance of a Chekhov's Toy Gun), which leaves a lasting image of Foster being a good-hearted man deep down.

'Falling Down' Attempts To Give Us Answers Toward the End

Because of Douglas' alluring presence, Falling Down is never quite as uncomfortable as it should be. Foster's racism unveils itself throughout his journey as he longs for the days when his neighborhood was not a cultural melting pot. Ultimately, the film never fully engages with his bigotry as a driving force behind his rage. The most egregious example of sanitizing Foster's sociopathic streak is the narrative decision to conceal that Foster was fired from his job until the third act. When Prendergast and his partner, Detective Torres (Rachel Ticotin) discover this information, Foster's crimes implicitly become more forgivable. Suddenly, his urge to fly off the handle is the fault of this "cruel society," rather than solely the uncontrollable internal forces of white male rage.

A current-day parallel to Falling Down would be another psychological drama/thriller about a self-victimized sociopath insisting that "we live in a society," Joker. While the Batman villain's origin story was met with skepticism and concern, Falling Down was embraced as a revelatory dissection of a growing crisis in America. The Joel Schumacher film is perhaps too simplistic and palatable for its own good. However, the story is about toxic white male rage driven by racist rhetoric, which leads to a series of acts of terrorism. With that in mind, it's hard to suggest that the film has aged poorly entirely. Furthermore, the notion of a white man in Foster failing to recognize his privilege is also prescient. The character's rampage points to the hypocrisy of anti-establishment movements, as Foster attacks working-class people rather than authority figures who have the power to make drastic changes to the economy or political landscape. His preference for punching down against minorities and low-wage employees reflects his alienation and insecurity as an individual rather than a desire to fight for a social cause.

2024's version of Falling Down would tackle the same issues proposed in the 1993 film, but its tone would probably be more serious. The film would likely morph from an entertaining thriller into a searing drama about male angst and the class divide. Cautious about making him seem like a noble vigilante, contemporary filmmakers would likely refrain from characterizing Foster with any redeeming qualities. If a modern-day version of Falling Down did exist, it would most likely focus its resentment on the government, corporations, and other figures in power rather than the common folk of Los Angeles. Whether the modified version of Falling Down would be better than the 1993 film is impossible to decide, but there's no denying the staying power of the Joel Schumacher film as a powerful statement of the time.

Falling Down is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

