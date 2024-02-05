The Big Picture Apple TV will release the limited series Franklin, starring Michael Douglas, on April 12, 2024.

The series follows Benjamin Franklin on a secret mission to France during the American Revolution.

Franklin features a stellar cast and is based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff's book.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first-look images of Michael Douglas-led Franklin, a limited series that follows the time in Benjamin Franklin’s life as he sets on a secret mission to France while the fate of American Independence hangs in the balance. The announcement of the release comes as a part of Apple TV+’s “Here’s What’s New in 2024” video which also features 1-2 second clips from over a dozen movies and TV shows that will arrive on the streamer this year.

The talk of the hour, Franklin, will debut globally with its first three episodes on Friday, April 12, launching an eight-episode season that promises to bring one of America's most iconic figures to life (previously also played by several actors including the late Tom Wilkinson). The series, exec-produced by Douglas himself, is based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s celebrated book, A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. The limited series is all set to captivate audiences with the riveting story of Benjamin Franklin’s diplomatic mission that proved pivotal in the American Revolution.

With his unmatched wit, fame, and diplomatic ingenuity, Franklin’s objective in the series will be to persuade an absolute monarchy to support America's quest for independence. Honestly, it will be fun to see how Douglas, who was once a leading man in erotic thrillers during his prime time, ends up personifying a key figure such as Franklin. Fans will be seeing him navigate through a maze of British spies, French informers, and political intrigue in the 18th-century colonial American demeanor, so he can help forge the Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the peace treaty with England in 1783.

The Cast and Creative Team Behind ‘Franklin’

Image via Apple TV

The series boasts a stellar cast including Noah Jupe, Thibault de Montalembert, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, Eddie Marsan, Assaad Bouab, Jeanne Balibar, and Theodore Pellerin, portraying key figures from this historical period. The drama not only highlights Franklin’s diplomatic triumphs but also delves into the personal and political challenges he faced along the way.

Behind the scenes, Franklin is helmed by a team of award-winning creators, including writer and executive producer Kirk Ellis, known for John Adams, and Howard Korder, of Boardwalk Empire fame, with Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten directing the series. Franklin is a collaborative effort between ITV Studios America and Apple Studios.

There is no trailer release as of yet. However, Franklin will have its debut globally on April 12, 2024.

