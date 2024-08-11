Son of the Hollywood icon, Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas made a name for himself in his versatile career, gracing the screen for over five decades as an actor, producer, and director. Douglas has starred in genre-defining movies like Basic Instinct, blockbuster franchises like Marvel's Ant-Man, and historical biopics like Franklin. No matter what genre or character, Douglas delivers his lines with a velvet cadence and a signature charm of old Hollywood. An Oscar-winning actor and producer, Douglas has earned acclaim in movies, television, and limited series.

The best Michael Douglas movies feature him in a wide range of characters, from a chilling corporate financial man to an introverted college professor. When his name is attached to a project, audiences can expect a masterful display of the craft and seamless chemistry with his co-stars. Whether he's the leading man or challenging villain, the best movies of Douglas's career never fail to entertain.

10 'Falling Down' (1993)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

A film about what happens when a man's patience snaps on a very bad day, Douglas gives moviegoers an unhinged performance in this psychological drama. William Foster (Douglas), unemployed and divorced, just wants to get home for his daughter's birthday, but the streets of Los Angeles have other ideas as it all begins with his car breaking down. From there it's all downhill as William snaps and goes on a psychological and violent rampage, grabbing the attention of an almost retired cop, Sergeant Martin Prendergast (Robert Duvall).

Falling Down centers around a character who clearly lashes out at the wrong people after the world seemingly continues to stack against him. Douglas is masterful at portraying the teapot slowly heating before screaming and boiling over. While Douglas would make a career with calculated, controlled characters, William Foster is one where director Joel Schumacher lets the rageful intrusive thoughts win while commentating on the state of society.

9 'Wonder Boys' (2000)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

Image via Paramount Pictures

Showing his versatility and range, Douglas gives an intelligent performance in this underrated dramedy. Wonder Boys is based on the novel of the same name by Michael Chabon about a creative writing professor who stumbles into one misadventure after another including dealing with his wife leaving, his editor chasing him for his some 2,000-page novel, and his unexpectedly pregnant girlfriend. Along for the ride is a student and aspiring author, James Leer (Tobey Maguire). Wonder Boys co-stars Frances McDormand, Robert Downey Jr., and Katie Holmes.

A 180-degree shift from his usual characters of powerful corporate or political figures, Grady Tripp is a proportionately woeful mess who is trying to figure his life out at 50-something still trying to ride the wave of success from almost a decade before. Wonder Boys is comically gloomy as Douglas delivers the full package in a film about knowing when to close and start a new chapter.

Wonder Boys In a college town, a disheveled English professor, struggling to complete his second novel, faces a chaotic weekend filled with quirky events and peculiar characters. Amid student problems, an estranged wife, a lover, and a literary agent, he navigates a series of personal and professional crises that force him to re-evaluate his life. Release Date February 25, 2000 Director Curtis Hanson Cast Michael Douglas , Tobey Maguire , Frances McDormand , Katie Holmes , Rip Torn , Robert Downey Jr. , Richard Thomas , Richard Knox Main Genre Comedy

8 'The War of the Roses' (1989)

Directed by Danny DeVito

Close

Douglas delivers comedic excellence in this BAFTA-nominated dark comedy directed by Danny DeVito. He stars alongside Kathleen Turner as the Roses who, after a 17-year marriage, duke it out in a bitter divorce for their possessions, neither one willing to part with their home. Oliver and Barbara's children have a front row seat as the pair leave nothing left unsaid as their lawyer, Gavin (DeVito) attempts to mitigate the damage.

With the stylistic direction of DeVito and the precise chemistry between its leads, The War of the Roses is a black comedy that is equal parts funny and disturbing. Douglas and Turner exhibit a wonderfully innate ability to produce performances that give audiences the green light to laugh at their characters' downward spiral of misfortune.

Buy on Amazon

7 'The Game' (1997)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

A twisted installment in director David Fincher's catalog, The Game features engrossing, psychologically taxing performances from Douglas and Sean Penn. Douglas is San Francisco investment banker, Nicholas Van Orton who lives a quiet existence that is disrupted when his brother, Conrad (Penn), shows up for his birthday inviting him to participate in what seems like a harmless game. As strange events begin to happen and a wave of paranoia ensues, Nicholas's life is turned upside down, and he begins to question his own reality.

Through the masterful direction of Fincher, audiences are off-screen participants, questioning what's real and what's not. Nicholas is a character audiences have seen from Douglas before, a clean-cut corporate suit that he thrives in, but the downward spiral into madness was a unique arc very much separated from the previous psychological thrillers in his filmography.

The Game After a wealthy San Francisco banker is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, his life is turned upside down as he begins to question if it might really be a concealed conspiracy to destroy him. Release Date September 12, 1997 Director David Fincher Cast Michael Douglas , Deborah Kara Unger , Sean Penn , James Rebhorn Main Genre Drama

6 'Romancing the Stone' (1984)

Directed Robert Zemeckis

Image via 20th Century Studios

A tonal shift from his dramatic roles, Douglas charismatically shines in this adventure comedy co-staring Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito. Romancing the Stone follows romance novelist, Joan Wilder (Turner) as she treks through the Colombian jungle to deliver the ransom for her kidnapped sister. Along the way, she's joined by a rugged, gunslinging mercenary named Jack Colton (Douglas), the two embarking on a treasure hunt for a priceless jewel located on the treasure map.

Competing with the likes of Indiana Jones films, Romancing the Stone holds its own under Robert Zemeckis's skilled direction, Diane Thomas's seamless script, and the undeniable chemistry of Douglas and Turner. Douglas brings his signature charm and excellent delivery to the comedy, making it a unique and enjoyable installment in his career. Beloved by audiences as an all-around entertaining film, the cast reprised their roles in 1985 with the unfortunate flop of The Jewel of the Nile.

5 'Fatal Attraction' (1987)

Directed by Adrian Lyne

Image via Paramount Pictures

An addictive, erotic thriller, this six-time Oscar-nominated film is one of Douglas's best edge-of-your-seat movies. Fatal Attraction follows Dan Gallagher (Douglas), a married, on-the-rise lawyer who engages in a one-night stand with a book editor named Alex (Glenn Close). Realizing his lapse in judgment, Dan tries to return to normal and forget their encounter; however, Alex becomes increasingly obsessive, stalking Dan and his family to the brink of madness. While Douglas didn't earn an Oscar nomination for his role, Close secured her Best Actress nomination. Fatal Attraction would also be nominated for Best Picture and Best Director.

Audiences watch this film with the same fervor as Alex's obsession with Dan, hanging on the edge of every word and scene. Its depiction of mental health and adultery premise may not have aged as well as expected, but Fatal Attraction is still one of the most engrossing movies in Douglas's canon.

Fatal Attraction Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US A seemingly innocent affair turns into a nightmare for a married lawyer when his lover becomes dangerously fixated on him. What starts as a passionate fling quickly escalates into a psychological horror as she stalks him and his family, threatening their safety and his professional life. Release Date September 18, 1987 Director Adrian Lyne Cast Michael Douglas , Glenn Close , Anne Archer , Ellen Hamilton Latzen , Stuart Pankin , Ellen Foley Main Genre Thriller

4 'Traffic' (2000)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image Via USA Films

Douglas was just one of the big names in the all-star cast of this Oscar-winning crime drama. Traffic is a multi-perspective thriller about the escalating war on drugs, featuring those in political power all the way to the drug barons continuing the family trade business. Douglas stars as Robert Wakefield, a former conservative judge who becomes the President's watch dog in spearheading the efforts to combat the trade flow. Where Robert's position of power is put to the test when he discovers his daughter's heroin addiction, threatening the clean, upstanding image Robert dedicated his career to forming.

Traffic co-stars Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Quad, Don Cheadle, and Douglas's wife of over two decades, Catherine Zeta-Jones. His poignant performance in the Oscar-winning film depicts the turmoil of a conflicted man who has to be equal parts parent and politician. Traffic serves audiences with an observant 360 degree view of the drug trade, letting them decide where the ethical line blurs.

3 'The American President' (1995)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via Columbia Pictures

In one of the best screenplays penned by Aaron Sorkin, Douglas and Annette Bening portray one of the most complicated political love stories of all time. The American President features Douglas as the widowed President Andrew Shepherd as he campaigns for reelection. However, his bid for a second term becomes problematic as a relationship develops between him and environmental lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade (Bening). With his opponent and the media using their romance as firepower, Andrew must choose between winning over the voters or staying with Sydney.

Through Sorkin's precise dialogue, Douglas delivers well-executed speeches as if he had portrayed a real president of America's past. Douglas and Bening remain stoic in their performances through a political depiction that critics of the film called idealist, but fans adore for the genre. Their back-and-forth deliveries and immediate chemistry gave audiences a romance to root for, as both characters are equally deserving of the other.

Watch on Apple TV+

2 'Behind the Candelabra' (2013)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Image via HBO

For his role in one of his highest-rated movies of all-time, Douglas claimed director Steven Spielberg inhibited his ability to win Best Actor at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. The HBO movie, Behind the Candelabra features Douglas as the world-famous pianist Liberace, following his six-year tumultuous romance with his younger lover, Scott Thorson (Matt Damon). This performance marked an unusual appearance for the big-screen star in the made-for-TV medium.

The HBO original won 11 of its 15 Primetime Emmy nominations, including Douglas winning Outstanding Lead Actor. Douglas was a spot-on embodiment of the famous entertainer with the chemistry between him and Damon is intoxicating. While carefully crafted by Steven Soderbergh, Behind the Candelabra is taken to new heights with the gripping performances in a crackling if somewhat formulaic music biopic.