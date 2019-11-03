Michael Douglas Talks ‘The Kominsky Method’ Season 2 and When He Shoots ‘Ant-Man 3’

0

With The Kominsky Method Season two now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Michael Douglas for an exclusive interview. If you’ve never seen The Kominsky Method, the extremely well made series hails from The Big Bang Theory and Mom creator Chuck Lorre and it’s not at all what you might expect. Instead of a laugh track or characters performing in front of a live studio audience, The Kominsky Method is a single-camera series and about two friends – played by Douglas and Alan Arkin –navigating their later years in Los Angeles. The Kominsky Method also stars Jane Seymour, Nancy Travis, Sarah Baker and Paul Reiser.

In the series, Douglas is (Sandy Kominsky), an acting school teacher that’s worked with a number of big names. Arkin plays his longtime agent, (Norman Newlander), who also owns a huge talent agency. Lorre writes almost all the episodes and he deals with subject matter that most shows avoid like the 3rd rail. I’ll be honest at this point and say I wasn’t sure the series would appeal to me, but I was completely wrong. I absolutely loved the writing, the performances, and would strongly recommend the show to everyone.

During the interview, Douglas talked about why he agreed to be in a TV series, how Lorre’s great dialogue doesn’t rely on bad communication or stupid setups, if The Kominsky Method Season 3 is happening, and more. Additionally, Douglas revealed when he starts filming Ant-Man 3, what it means being part of the biggest box office movie of all time (Avengers: Endgame), and opens up about his involvement in the upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series What If… since it’s currently listed among his upcoming projects.

Check out what Douglas has to say in the player above. Below, you’ll see exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis for The Kominsky Method.

Michael Douglas:

Have they started getting residuals from Musso & Frank Grill?

Chuck Lorre’s great dialogue that doesn’t reply on bad communication or stupid setups.

How he never wanted to do a TV series but he couldn’t say no to the writing.

How Lorre had no idea where each season would go…he relied on the characters telling him.

On what Lorre can do on The Kominsky Method that he couldn’t do on a sitcom.

Have they had conversations about doing The Kominsky Method season 3?

What does it mean to be part of the biggest box office movie of all time (Avengers: Endgame) and voicing a character in What If…?

How they start filming Ant-Man 3 in January of 2021.

How he’s also voices a character in Green Eggs and Ham for Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Kominsky Method season 2: