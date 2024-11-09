During a New York Comic Con Panel for the CBS series Elsbeth, it was announced that Michael Emerson would be joining the cast as a recurring guest star opposite his real-life wife, Carrie Preston, who plays the titular character. Emerson will be playing Judge Milton Crawford, who will be a foil to Preston's Elsbeth. While fans will have to wait until December 12th to see Emerson's character in action, it's hard not to wonder if Judge Milton will be the kind of evil villain that fans have grown accustomed to watching Emerson on screen.

Most recently, Emerson played Leland Towsend in Evil and is perhaps best known for his role on Lost, Ben Linus, which won him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. But, in 2001, this sadistic serial killer role in Season 5 of the ABC hit series, The Practice, won Emerson his First Emmy Award, this time for Best Guest Starring role, beating out heavyweights like James Cromwell (ER) and Oliver Platt (The West Wing).

Who Was William Hinks on 'The Practice?'

The character of William Hinks appeared in Season 5, Episode 8, "Mr. Hinks Goes to Town", written by the show's creator and prolific TV writer, David E. Kelley. Hinks is introduced to Lindsay Dole (Kelli Williams) through her long-time friend Dr. Jeannie Reynolds (Rebecca Creskoff), his psychiatrist. Although Hinks has admitted to killing nine people, Dr. Reynolds is convinced that he's making it up and wants Lindsay to be his defense attorney. Even though Lindsay claims she "doesn't do serial killers", she ultimately takes the case, along with Jimmy Berluti (Michael Badalucco.)

The first time Lindsay and Jimmy meet William, he's grateful that they've taken the case on. Emerson's performance in this scene is quiet and sincere. Hinks believes he committed the murders but intends to plead insanity. When his lawyers push back, he's resolute in his decision. But Lindsay has other plans and, instead, puts Dr. Reynolds on the stand, who says she believes that Mr. Hinks did not commit the murders and that he's delusional. This enrages Hinks, who shouts in court that he wants Lindsay removed from the case.

When Hinks takes the stand, he fumbles over answers, occasionally smirking as Lindsay questions him. But, when she catches him in a lie, his face turns to utter shock, and his voice begins to break. When Lindsay proclaims that he never killed anyone, Hinks says, "I'm famous, you see my pictures in the papers because I did it... I killed them, and you can't take that away." It's an incredibly emotional and moving performance by Emerson, who, at that moment, plays Hinks as a man desperate to be known for something, even something as heinous as the brutal murders he's confessed to. His performance is so believable that it's easy to wonder if Hinks has been lying the whole time, which is a turning point in the episode. In her closing argument, Lindsay hammers home that William is innocent and delusional in the hopes the jury will let him go free.

The Truth About William Hinks is Revealed in This Shocking Scene

As the jury deliberates the case, William is alone with his lawyers, waiting for the verdict. Lindsay admits that the closing argument from the prosecution, which argued that Hinks is a diabolical genius serial killer, was compelling and maybe sold her on the idea. When she says this, Emerson lifts his eyes to meet hers. It's a subtle motion, but it's chilling nonetheless. They keep eye contact for a few seconds and, with a slight tilt of his head and a haunting smirk, Hinks tells Lindsay and Jimmy that they've just made a huge mistake.

Emerson's performance in the entire episode is fantastic, but this subtle gesture may be the thing that secured him an Emmy nomination. For a writer that is known for his incredible dialogue, Kelley made a conscious choice at that moment not to include a word. He didn't need Hinks to say anything for Lindsay, Jimmy, and the audience to realize that he had, in fact, committed those murders and was as sadistic and brilliant as the prosecutor said. When the verdict comes in, Hinks is found not guilty, which devastates Lindsay. He celebrates with a sigh and his signature smirk before stepping out into freedom.

The Practice brings Emerson back as Hinks for a few more episodes, mainly as an antagonist figure to Lindsay. He stalks and terrorizes her, making sure she never forgets him. Ultimately, his behavior catches up with him, and he meets a fitting demise in Season 5, Episode 11, "An Early Frost", also written by Kelley. Still, even in death, Hinks manages to haunt Lindsay and the rest of the firm, a testament to the character that Emerson chillingly brought to life.

Michael Emerson Thinks William Hinks is His Most Evil Villain Role

Since his role in The Practice, Emerson has become one of the go-to character actors for creepy, yet unassuming villains, including his Emmy winning role as Ben Linus in Lost. In an interview with Collider earlier this year, Emerson was asked if Ben Linus ever thought he was the bad guy. "Bad guys never think they're the bad guys," Emerson responds. "People do all sorts of terrible things in this life, and no one considers themselves to be the villain of their narrative." In another Collider interview last year, Emerson spoke about his role in Evil, saying that Leland Townsend is "a general creator of mischief, or worse. I think he’s improvising, maybe every day... a person just making trouble, seemingly for its own sake."

But, even after these great roles since, it's William Hinks that Emerson believes is his most evil villain role to date. In an interview with TV Insider, Emerson said that William Hinks is, "a full on dangerous psychopath" and that he is "an artist of murder, and he's so proud of his work." The role was so multi-layered that there were points in the series where Emerson had to portray someone who was also putting on a performance. Something he did masterfully, which garnered him the praise he deserved and, frankly, still does.

Other than his upcoming recurring role in Elsbeth, and with the cancellation of Evil, it's unclear what roles Emerson will be tackling next. One thing can be certain: whether he decides to take on another deliciously wicked villain or decides to dabble in something a little lighter, his talent, screen presence, and witty sense of humor will make any Michael Emerson project worth watching.

The Practice Release Date March 4, 1997 Cast Steve Harris , Camryn Manheim , Michael Badalucco , Jessica Capshaw , James Spader , Rhona Mitra Main Genre Drama Seasons 8

