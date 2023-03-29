Real-life husband and wife duo Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are teaming up again to co-star in another film. According to a report from Deadline, the two critically acclaimed actors are set to star in Hope, an upcoming thriller from director Na Hong-Jin, who previously helmed The Wailing in 2016.

Specific details on the upcoming project remain under wraps. However, the film will reportedly follow the residents of Hopo Port, a remote harbor town, where they fight must fight for survival following a mysterious discovery that is unlike anything they have ever experienced before. The film will be in Korean, with Fassbender and Vikander providing their lines in English. Details on the roles that the two actors will play remain a mystery for now. Additional information is likely to be revealed as the film gears up for production in the near future.

The film will be produced under Forged Films, with Plus M Entertainment set to distribute the project internationally. Hong Kyung-pyo, who previously worked on the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, will serve as the project's cinematographer. “Director Na’s new project Hope is not only a high-quality film but an enthusiastic project that has the potential to expand its IP to various content distribution channels. Above all, we’ve decided to invest in this project because we have the utmost trust in director Na’s creative vision. Plus M will collaborate and support Hope to make it a global success,” Plus M said.

Fassbender and Vikander's On Screen Reunion

Fassbender and Vikander previously collaborated on the big screen with the release of The Light Between Oceans in 2016. With the two actors reuniting on the big screen again, bolstered by a mysterious yet intriguing premise and an established filmmaker at the helm, Hope could serve as an exciting project for audiences to keep an eye out for in the future.

Alongside the eventual release of Hope, Vikander is set to star in Firebrand, a historical drama, in which she plays KatherineParr, the sixth wife to King Henry VIII, played by Jude Law. Additionally, Fassbender has several significant projects down the line, with the actor set to star in Next Goal Wins, by director Taika Waititi, later this year and The Killer, an upcoming David Fincher film. With so much in store, fans of the two actors have much to look forward to as they continue establishing themselves as noteworthy talents.

With the film still in its early stages of production, no official release date for Hope has been revealed yet. Check out the official trailer for The Wailing, which Na previously directed, below.