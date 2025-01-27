Michael Fassbender is fresh off a strong run in his latest series The Agency, the spy thriller that also stars Jeffrrey Wright and Jodie Turner-Smith, but he stepped into one of his most iconic roles first in 2012 and he may not be done with it yet. Fassbender portrays David, the lifelike android, in Prometheus, the Alien prequel film that was directed by Ridley Scott and also stars Idris Elba and Charlize Theron. Fassbender later returned to the franchise to reprise his role as David in Alien: Covenant, the sequel to the prequel that still takes place before the first Alien movie. During a recent interview with Esquire, Fassbender wasn't quick to rule out a return to the Alien franchise, and in fact, he did quite the opposite:

"For sure, I mean, I love working with Ridley. It was such a great experience. He's phenomenal, he's such an inspiration. You know, he does these big films. They're so difficult to make, and he's a master. He's fantastic."

While it doesn't sound like anything concrete is in the works for Fassbender to return as David in another Alien project, his willingness to participate in another movie or even a TV show could be what gets the ball rolling. Fassbender was actually out of acting for several years during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic; he returned to the X-Men franchise to reprise his role as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and then was absent from movies and TV until 2023 when he starred in The Killer, the psychological thriller from David Fincher. He has since starred in several major projects collaborating with famous directors, including working with Taika Waititi for Next Goal Wins, the sports comedy that's currently streaming on Hulu. He will also reprise his role as Martian in The Agency Season 2, which is already confirmed to be in development.

What’s Coming Next From the ‘Alien’ Franchise?

Alien: Romulus took the world by storm last year, earning scores of 80% from critics and 85% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes while grossing $350 million at the worldwide box office. Fede Alvarez has confirmed he's working on a sequel to Alien: Romulus, but the ideas are freeflowing and non-concrete at this time. Fans can also look forward to Alien: Earth, the upcoming TV series from creator Noah Hawley that stars Timothy Olyphant and will be released on Hulu this summer.

It's unclear if Michael Fassbender will return as David in a future Alien project at this time. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Fassbender as David in Alien: Covenant, which can be rented or purchased on Prime Video.

