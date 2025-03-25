Michael Fassbender’s critically panned video game movie has returned to streaming charts thanks to the release of the latest franchise installment, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Fassbender features alongside Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, and more in Assassin’s Creed, the 2016 adaptation following Callum Lynch, a man who explores the memories of his ancestor, Aguilar de Nerha, to gain the skills of a Master Assassin to take on the Templars. Assassin’s Creed is currently the #2 most popular movie on Max at the time of writing. Although the film earned over $240 million at the global box office, it was maligned by both critics and audiences upon release, earning scores of 19% from the former and 42% from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes. Assassin’s Creed also stars Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling, and the late Michael Kenneth Williams.

Bill Collage, Adam Cooper, and Michael Leslie teamed up to write the screenplay for Assassin’s Creed, which is based on the video game series by Corey May, Jade Raymond, and Patrice Désilets, but their work on the film is uncredited. Justin Kurzel was tapped to direct the film, and he helmed The Order, the R-rated true crime thriller starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult that’s coming to theaters on April 18. Shortly before his work on Assassin’s Creed, Kurzel also worked with Fassbender on Macbeth, the tragic war epic that’s currently streaming for free on both Tubi and Freevee, and he also directed True History of the Kelly Gang, the Western biopic starring George MacKay and Charlie Hunnam. He will next work with Benedict Cumberbatch and Laura Dern on Morning, an upcoming sci-fi thriller.

What Is ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ About?