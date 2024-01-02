The Big Picture Michael Fassbender brings intense commitment to his roles and adds depth to characters that could easily become caricatures.

The film Frank showcases Fassbender's underrated comedic side, with his face covered for almost the entire runtime.

Frank explores themes of artistic integrity, mental health, and the power of self-satisfaction, offering a fresh take on musician stories.

Ever since his breakthrough performance in Steven McQueen’s 2008 prison drama Hunger, Michael Fassbender has gained notoriety for the intense commitment he brings to his roles. Few actors capture dark, internalized anti-heroes quite like Fassbender does, as he has managed to add depth to roles that could have easily become caricatures. While he is often associated with these more serious projects, Fassbender shows that he has a great sense of humor. Fassbender delivered his funniest role to date as the titular musician in the 2014 dramedy Frank, an odd character study about the price of artistic integrity. It’s one of his most underrated roles, and not just because it is such a tonal change of pace, but because Frank manages to keep Fassbender’s face covered for nearly its entire runtime.

Frank Jon, a young wanna-be musician, discovers he's bitten off more than he can chew when he joins an eccentric pop band led by the mysterious and enigmatic Frank. Release Date May 2, 2014 Director Lenny Abrahamson Cast Domhnall Gleeson , Moira Brooker , Paul Butterworth , Phil Kingston , Billie Traynor , Shane O'Brien Rating R Runtime 95 Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy , Documentary , Drama , Mystery Writers Jon Ronson , Peter Straughan Tagline When you think you've gone far enough, go farther. Website http://www.magpictures.com/frank/

What Is ‘Frank’ About?

Frank follows the aspiring musician Jon Burroughs (Domhnall Gleeson in one of his best roles) as he attempts to break into the Irish music scene. Despite his talents as a songwriter, Jon feels creatively inept, as his collaborators lack the artistic drive that he does. Jon’s perspective on his future is uprooted when he encounters the enigmatic musician Frank (Fassbender), who masks his face with a papier-mâché head during performances. Although Jon assumes that the mystery surrounding the frontman’s identity is all a part of his stage persona, he learns that Frank refuses to reveal his true face to anyone. By removing any form of human expression, Frank’s skills appeal to be almost supernatural.

Frank does a great job at not using the papier-mâché head as a gimmick. While this could have easily been a joke that overstayed its welcome, Frank’s mask is integral to his identity. Frank believes that in order to achieve true artistic fulfillment, he and his band must reject any and all tools that other musicians have utilized. By encouraging his band to create their own instruments, speak their own truths, and free themselves from concerts about satisfying the audience, Frank has created his own version of reality where his opinions are paramount. The film is able to show how destructive this mindset is, as Jon finds himself dragged further into Frank’s circle of influence. While it first seemed like an outsider band, Frank’s posse begins to feel more like a cult.

While his practices soon prove to be dangerous, Frank is able to show why its titular character’s approach to musicianship is so alluring to Jon. Jon is frustrated by the music industry because he feels that there is a lack of mobility. He doesn’t think that he has the potential of becoming a star, as it would be challenging for him to stand out within a sea of similarly-inclined songwriters. However, Frank’s belief that artistry should be fulfilling its own right intrigues Jon because he suggests a different metric for success. While the film doesn’t condone the extreme lengths that Frank takes to make his music, it has a positive message about the power of self-satisfaction. In this sense, Frank feels like the antithesis of generic musician biopics that value their subject’s commercial success over anything else.

‘Frank’ Is a Powerful Story About Mental Health

Although the film uses its unusual premise as the source of some great physical gags, Frank has more serious intentions in its study of mental health issues. As Jon grows frustrated by Frank’s convoluted process of creating new singles, he becomes obsessed with discovering his leader’s new face. Jon’s inability to accept Frank’s guidance without knowing his origins reveals his immaturity, as he is unwilling to take advice with blind faith, as he is inherently cynical about Frank’s intentions. The film becomes a powerful story about how Jon learns to let go of his lionization of Frank. Although Jon understands that Frank is capable of genius, he does not blindly endorse everything he does. By drawing from Frank’s teachings to form his own identity as an artist, Jon has distinguished himself creatively. Domhnall Gleeson’s brilliance in conveying these ideas is further proof of how underrated he is.

Although much of his backstory is purposefully shrouded in secrecy, Fassbender explores how Frank’s mask is a means for him to hide his trauma. By creating a new persona for himself, Frank has been able to completely differentiate between his public and private life. He is able to live out his dreams as an artist with no fear that the traumatic circumstances of his past will impede his artistry. While this gives Frank the ability to achieve short-term success as an artist, it does not end up serving as a long-term solution because he is never able to admit his problems. As Frank’s internalized feelings of anxiety, depression, and mental health struggles begin to affect his performances, the film shows that hiding from his struggles has made it even more difficult for him to recover.

Michael Fassbender's Frank Is a Tribute to Outsiders

Close

While it’s unquestionably a dark story about the cult of personality within avant-garde musicianship, Frank is also an inspiring tribute to “fringe artists” that are represented in the mainstream. Frank’s music contains positive messages and encourages his listeners to think critically about the world as they perceive it, making it almost the exact opposite of the easily digestible, glib quality of modern commercial music. Frank’s final musical number, appropriately titled “I Love You All,” is the perfect representation of his empathetic qualities as an artist. It’s deeply unfortunate that this single was snubbed for an Oscar nomination.

While Frank is certainly one of Fassbender’s most significant physical transformations, the role itself bears a lot in common with some of his most iconic characters. Frank’s strict adherence to routine evokes comparisons to the titular character in David Fincher’s The Killer, and his refusal to follow social norms feels similar to Fassbender’s interpretation of the Apple mastermind in Steve Jobs. This suggests that Fassbender’s greatest skill is finding the “outsiders” of society and unlocking the humanity within them. He is able to generate empathy for characters that would otherwise have seemed impersonal.

Frank is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video