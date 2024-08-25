The Big Picture Hex is a 2004 British television series that is similar to Buffy the Vampire Slayer and stars Christina Cole, Jemima Rooper, and Michael Fassbender.

Michael Fassbender plays the fallen angel Azazeal in the supernatural thriller that revolves around witches, demons, and biblical characters.

Though he is an evil character, Fassbender is able to portray the nuances of a villainous character that make viewers conflicted on whether to root for or against him.

Michael Fassbender is a man of many villainous masks. Between his chilling performance as the artificial David in the Alien franchise and his well-known stint as a young master of magnetism in Fox's final X-Men movies, the actor revels in the cruelty of complex, tortured characters. More recently, Fassbender once again delved into a twisted psyche with his murderous role in David Fincher's The Killer, playing an unblinking assassin who can kill anything except his own humanity. Years before the actor began working with big names like Ridley Scott and Zack Snyder, however, Fassbender portrayed a more intimate antagonist with a very different set of superpowers in the 2004 British television series Hex.

Often called Britain's own Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hex was created by Lucy Watkins and Julian Jones and released just two seasons on the British television network Sky One before being cancelled in 2006. A supernatural thriller with the somber tone and biblical intrigue of later series like Supernatural, the show takes place in a haunted English boarding school called Medenham Hall and centers on a series of extraordinary young women forced to reckon with their campus's dark secrets. Fassbender plays Azazeal, the stalker of Hex's Season 1 protagonist, Cassie Hughes (Christina Cole), who soon reveals his true, twisted nature as a fallen angel with big plans for the young student. Yet, in the process, the actor also delivers a seductive, unsettling performance on par with some of Fassbender's best movies.

What Is Sky One’s ‘Hex’ About?

Image via Sky One

Aside from Fassbender's torrid acting, Hex is led by an exciting cast and delivers several bold, heartbreaking storylines. The first season begins with Cassie and her roommate, Thelma (Jemima Rooper), discovering Cassie is a descendant of the Medenham Witches, a group tried and executed on the very grounds where the pair now go to school. After touching an antique vase that belonged to her ancestors, Cassie subsequently unearths her own supernatural powers, but her telekinetic and clairvoyant abilities only serve to further attract Fassbender's dark angel. Seducing Cassie over the course of the first season's early episodes, Azazeal eventually possesses Cassie in order to impregnate her with his child, only for Thelma to discover that the birth of this child very well could bring about the end of the world.

Hex's second season stirs things up by replacing Cassie with newcomer Ella Dee (Laura Pyper), a mysterious student whose background is largely unknown. However, the series soon reveals that Ella, like Cassie, is a witch, only she's been hunting Fassbender for almost five hundred years. With Cassie having given Azazeal his long-sought son, Malachi, at the end of Season 1, Ella devises a plan with Cassie and Thelma to kill the child before its existence enables Azazeal to transport his army of fellow fallen angels to earth. Yet, despite the group's best efforts, Malachi ultimately survives this attack when Cassie throws herself in front of Ella's knife, unwilling to let her son die in a sacrifice that also brings out the humanity of Fassbender's demonic villain.

Michael Fassbender Is a Tempting, Manipulative Angel in Sky One’s Supernatural Series

Image via Sky One

For the series, Fassbender's Azazeal is undeniably a character who evokes conflicting feelings in the audience. On one hand, the fallen angel's seduction of Cassie can't help but be uncomfortable, with Azazeal having previously made similar attempts on Medenham's schoolmistress and Cassie's own mother, highlighting the pair's problematic age gap and power imbalance. On the other hand, Fassbender's heated portrayal highlights the alluring presence he brings to some of his most underrated romantic roles, making it impossible not to be just a little drawn to his web of mysterious desire. Tragically, being mastered by Fassbender's magnetism only makes it worse when the actor depicts his fallen angel's true, disturbing nature as Azazeal goes on to commit some of Hex's most horrific crimes.

As early as the first episode, Fassbender shows Azazeal's true colors by killing Thelma in front of Cassie, turning the former into a ghost literally hell-bent on defeating the man attempting to seduce her friend. Later, after Thelma learns about Malachi's potential to destroy the world from a fellow ghost, Azazeal also undermines Cassie's attempts to abort the fetus by influencing her doctor into giving him the healthy boy instead, forcing her into a motherhood she never asked for and one which primarily resulted from Azazeal's mystical influence. Slowly, Fassbender's performance shifts from the kind of villain fans can root for to an embittered, cold being resembling the actor's most chilling scenes. And though Thelma — who has always been in love with Cassie — is given the most heartbreaking reaction to Cassie's death, Azazeal's fixation on his son allows Fassbender to showcase his angel's heartless triumph in addition to his front as a jaded heartthrob.

Sky One Never Gave Fans The Long-Awaited Final Battle of 'Hex's Biblical Thriller

To the disappointment of Hex's fanbase, the series never gets the opportunity to explore the full narrative consequences of one of Fassbender's most underrated performances. Soon after Cassie's death and Azazeal's short-lived triumph over Ella, the dark angel finds himself replaced as Malachi's caretaker by Mephistopheles (Ronan Vibert), who leads the rapidly aging teenager on a seductive rampage across most of Medenham's student body. Malachi's own entanglement with Ella and subsequent sacrifice of her classmate Roxanne (Amber Sainsbury) eventually initiates what Mephistopheles claims to be the final battle for the fate of the world, though Hex's cancellation prevented the show from ever depicting the outcome of this cosmic war. And with Fassbender's star having risen dramatically since the early 2000s, it's unlikely that fans will ever learn what became of one of the actor's most mysterious characters.

That said, Fassbender's role in Hex is similar to the actor's leading part in 2016's Assassin's Creed in that both are better than when they first appear. While Sky One's supernatural series sometimes struggles with a sense of continuity and an almost uncomfortable reliance on biblical stereotypes, it also embraces its dark subject matter to portray a gritty, violent coming of age for its teenage protagonists. Between Thelma and a variety of other LGBTQ+ side characters, the series delivers central queer representation to its ancient premise and Fassbender's charismatic, alluring depiction of his dark angel Azazeal is balanced by the actor's ability to make even the most disturbing villains feel relatable. While Hex is by no means the most popular project in the veteran actor's repertoire, the series is worth watching for fans of teen drama and thrilling mythology alike.

