It is very unusual for an actor at an audition to promote the candidacy of another at his own expense, but believe it or not, this is exactly what Michael Fassbender reveals he did during his auditions for James Bond. At the said auditions, held to name a replacement for Pierce Brosnan, Fassbender found himself advocating for Daniel Craig, a move that, in hindsight, played a pivotal role in shaping the franchise's future. Craig ultimately beat out several other contenders to succeed Brosnan, and went on to appear in five Bond films, including Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021).

Since Craig’s final outing in No Time to Die, there has been a lot of chatter about who will be the next Bond. Fassbender's latest reveal comes as Amazon MGM Studios' decision to take creative control over the franchise has further intensified discourse around the future of the franchise's creative direction. Reflecting on this unconventional tactic, Fassbender acknowledged his underwhelming performance at auditions generally. This endorsement was not merely a fleeting comment but a testament to Fassbender's recognition of Craig's potential to redefine the iconic character. Craig's tenure as Bond has been lauded as one of the most successful in the franchise's history, validating Fassbender's early support.

Fasbender spoke about his unthinkable decision during his latest appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying: “I met with Barbara Broccoli just, you know, through passing and I went into an audition phase before Daniel [Craig] was cast, but I don’t think I was ever in the mix. But I remember going into that room and meeting with her and [Michael G.] Wilson and I think I was like, ‘Daniel Craig is…’ I don’t know why I was promoting him. I should have been promoting myself.” Fassbender conclusively reflected on his decision as a good one, further adding; “Obviously, Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to be the most successful Bond in history.”

Fassbender Reveals His Struggles With Auditions

Image via Focus Features

Shedding more light on his previous audition experiences, Fassbender said he had messed up so many auditions in the past and hated the chitchat which was designed to relax him, preferring to get straight into what he had rehearsed at home. Elsewhere in the interview, he also noted his Mad Max: Fury Road audition was “awful” because he showed up an hour late after getting lost on his way to the venue. He also opened up about his audition for X Men, saying:

"I auditioned for X Men and James (McAvoy) was there and was so generous, and it was a good help, he was already cast so I came in and auditioned for Eric, and we did a couple of scenes together and I felt confident I was going to take this character, which was unusual for me, but I had gathered some confidence and experience through stuff I had done."

Despite his audition struggles, Fassbender's career trajectory hasn't gone badly, with assured performances in films such as Shame, 12 Years a Slave, X-Men: First Class, and Steve Jobs. The Oscar-nominated actor most recently starred in his first major TV role with the Showtime series, The Agency. He's part of the large ensemble for the just-released Steven Soderbergh thriller, Black Bag, with upcoming projects including Kung Fury 2, and Hope.