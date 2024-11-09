Michael Fassbender has been considered one of the best actors of his generation ever since his breakout in the early 2010s, and has managed to work alongside such acclaimed directors as Ridley Scott, Derek Cianfrance, Steven McQueen, David Cronenberg, Steven Soderbergh, and Quentin Tarantino among others. Although there was concern that Fassbender’s career may have been in decline due to the more negative reception to the later installments in the Alien and X-Men franchises that he starred in, 2023 brought him back to the forefront of popular culture with the Netflix thriller The Killer and the light-hearted sports comedy Next Goal Wins. However, Fassbender has reached an even greater height this year with the award-winning biopic Kneecap, in which he plays a supporting role. While the film has been getting great reviews since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Kneecap draws in elements from Fassbender’s underrated films Hunger and Frank.

What Is 'Kneecap' About?

Kneecap is based on the real-life rap group of the same name, and stars the acclaimed artists Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh as themselves. Liam, Naoise, JJ grew up in Belfast, where they were warned about using the Irish language of Gaelic out of fear of retaliation from prejudiced gangs and law enforcement. The trio begins to fuel their frustration into art, realizing that the best way to make the Irish language recognizable to a modern audience is to translate it through rap music. Kneecap becomes an underground success and earns a cult audience, but the group’s rising popularity has its drawbacks. Now at the center of a revolutionary political movement that calls for real change, the members of Kneecap must decide if their art is worth all the risks that come with performing it.

Fassbender has a critical role in Kneecap as Arlo, the father of Naoise who was once a member of the Irish paramilitary. During the early scenes in the film that include flashbacks, Arlo encourages his son and his friends to take pride in the use of their language, and gives them important lessons about Irish history that have been ignored by many of their teachers at school. Arlo ends up having to fake his death to avoid being discovered by the police, and does not end up returning until the end of the film during one of Kneecap’s most pivotal concerts. Nonetheless, he is the definitive mentor of the story, and serves as the link between a generation of older Irish freedom fighters and the younger generation that is creating political change through artistic expression.

'Kneecap' Is Connected to Both 'Hunger' and 'Frank'

Kneecap isn’t the first time Fassbender has starred in an important film about Irish history, as he earned his breakout role in the underrated prison drama Hunger. Hunger stars Fassbender as Bobby Sands, a member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army who was imprisoned in 1977, and later led a prison-wide hunger strike to protest the revoking of prisoners’ political status. While Fassbender had previously been recognized for his smaller roles in 300 and Band of Brothers, Hunger was a breakout role that proved just how much he could commit to the physicality of a role. It also served as his first collaboration with McQueen, who would go on to direct him in Shame and 12 Years A Slave.

Kneecap may not even be the wildest music-related film that Fassbender has appeared in, as the 2014 dark comedy Frank required him to wear a paper-mache head for the entire running time. Fassbender stars as the titular musician who creates his own instruments and leads his band down a strange road in search of artistic perfection; this eventually causes conflict with the aspiring musician Jon (Domhnall Gleeson), who recognizes that he is struggling with serious mental health issues. Like Kneecap, Frank is loosely based on real events, as it was inspired by the story of the British musician Frank Sidebottom. Whether intentionally or not, Kneecap feels like a combination of two of Fassbender's most underrated films, mixed together to make another great Fassbender project.

