It is such a treat to have Michael Fassbender back on screen. After stealing scenes in 300 and Inglourious Basterds, he balanced franchise work in X-Men and Alien movies while giving critically acclaimed Oscar-nominated performances in the likes of 12 Years a Slave and Steve Jobs. But in a move to pursue Formula One driving (no, seriously), he went on a semi-hiatus from acting only to make a triumphant return with last year's The Killer. Before jumping to television with The Agency, though, Fassbender was able to get one more movie in that returned him to his native land of Ireland. The movie, Kneecap, is a small independent feature from the Emerald Isle and is not only worth seeking out but may inspire some light rebellion.

‘Kneecap’ Is the Band’s Story Told by the Band Itself

Close

Kneecap follows the rise of the eponymous hip-hop trio from Northern Ireland. Naoise Ó Cairealláin and Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh (played by themselves) are living close to the edge of the law when one arrest connects them to music teacher JJ Ó Dochartaigh (played by himself). The three form a bond over their shared use of the rapidly declining Irish language, which inspires them to make music to keep their native tongue alive and reach a younger generation. The group becomes Kneecap but immediately raises controversy with the local authorities, who don't take well to music's politics and embrace of drug culture. But Kneecap is a sensation, and despite the disruption it brings to their lives, the band is bigger than any of them.

Kneecap takes place in the shadow of the troubles that plagued Northern Ireland for decades. While the fighting may have ended and Northern Ireland remains a part of the UK, tension still remains, which is what Kneecap's music taps into. The lyrics of their songs, both in English and Irish, reveal the undercurrent of Irish nationalism that still permeates within the public. It is the driving force that inspires the band to keep creating and why their music resonates so deeply with crowds. The band playing themselves lends to this film's authenticity and dedication to their message. It serves as a mission statement as to why they won't stop playing music and what their culture means to them, and there is no better focal point than Michael Fassbender's role.

Fassbender Plays a Truly Pivotal Part in ‘Kneecap'

Michael Fassbender plays Naoise's dad, Arlo, a former soldier for the Irish Republican Army, who is now in hiding. Before faking his death to avoid English authority, it was Arlo who taught Naoise and Liam the Irish language and instilled in them a sense of pride in being Irish. While Arlo is not routinely present in their lives, it is his legacy that Naoise and Liam are chasing by refusing to give up on speaking Irish whenever presented. By creating music, they can follow in Arlo's revolutionary footsteps and challenge "occupiers" (as Arlo refers to the English). It is a part that weaves in and out of the film's narrative, largely absent for long stretches, but Fassbender makes every moment count.

Immediately, Fassbender brings a gravitas to the figure that truly looms over the narrative. Arlo is a legend among radical groups still in Northern Ireland, and Fassbender immediately instills that level of impact into the character. A little of Fassbender goes a long way, as every moment of him onscreen carries a weight that stays with the characters and the audience after he is gone. Fassbender keeps a stern but largely calm demeanor that infuses a seriousness into each of his lines. Perhaps it comes from his movie star nature, but Kneecap seemingly knows when to stop and hold the film's energy to keenly focus in on Fassbender and turn on a time when he appears. It is no accident that his character is the one to capture the film's message in one powerful line: "Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet fired for Irish freedom." And it's hard to forget that when it comes from such an incredible performer.

Kneecap is an impossibly good time — the rebellious spirit of the group infects every part of this movie's story. There is an undeniable energy in watching the people of Northern Ireland reclaim a part of their culture and use it to 'stick it to the man,' per se. The music will keep the audience pumped up throughout, but it is Fassbender's key supporting role that lends this movie a weight that makes it worthy of being Ireland's submission for Best International Film at the forthcoming Academy Awards. But even if it fails to get nominated, Kneecap will have succeeded in doing two things: promoting the Irish language, and getting Michael Fassbender out of the race car and in a solid movie again!

Kneecap is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Kneecap Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Rich Peppiatt Cast Mo Chara , Móglaí Bap , DJ Próvaí , Josie Walker , Simone Kirby , Michael Fassbender Runtime

Watch Here