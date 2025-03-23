Michael Fassbender has come back to the big screen with his recent films The Killer and Black Flag, both of which were huge returns to form. They were swift reminders that he excels at playing cold calculators who hide their broiling emotions underneath an enigmatic veneer. His prior work in films like Shame and Prometheus was so gripping because of how he kept us on edge about what his true intentions were, holding us at bay with his drilling eyes and serpentine voice. That doesn't mean he only works when he's at room temperature, as his turn as the Shakespearean legend Macbeth saw him turn up the heat in director Justin Kurzel's violently morose adaptation of Shakespeare's greatest tragedy.

What Is 'Macbeth' About?

After leading his troops to victory in service of Scotland's King Duncan (David Thewlis), Macbeth (Fassbender) is told by four witches that he'll become King, as long as Birnam Wood doesn't come to him and that "no man born of woman" can kill him. Thanks to other lords being murdered for treason, Macbeth gets promoted to a full-time Lord, but that isn't enough for his beloved wife, Lady Macbeth (Marion Cotillard). She convinces him that he should chase his ambitions and murder Duncan, along with any other men who could be in line for the throne. Rattled and suffering from PTSD and following his love for his wife like a North Star, Macbeth follows her advice and kills Duncan, which leaves him the sole owner of the throne. That should be enough for him, but the guilt and paranoia eat away at him, driving him to unknowingly dig even deeper graves for him and Lady Macbeth. Despite the film seeming to be traditionalist in its period piece setting and adherence to iambic pentameter dialogue, it carves its own identity by changing key elements that inject new subtext into the classic text.

'Macbeth' Makes the Macbeths Grieving Parents

One long speculated element of the original text is whether the Macbeths ever had a child, leaving their exact motivation for power murky. Kurzel immediately supercharges their shared trauma by opening the film with a scene of a funeral for their dead child, casting a cloud of desperate grief over all their actions. Kurzel sprinkles the specter of children throughout the narrative, visual reminders of that which most haunts Macbeth and Lady. He adds changes that antagonize their psyches, like making one of the witches a small child, having Macbeth see the ghost of a teenaged soldier lead him to Duncan's sleeping body, and Lady Macbeth seeing the ghost of her dead boy when she's on the brink of suicide. The pain of a lost child is one of the rare universally understood emotions, even for those who don't have or want children, and lends more sympathy to the duo than other depictions that make them more overtly villainous. Their lust for power is now not just flagrant selfishness but an attempt at making up for a gaping wound they weren't prepared to properly heal. Since they cannot heal, they're driven to destroy instead.

Michael Fassbender Plays Macbeth As Traumatized and Lovesick