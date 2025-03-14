Former Magneto actor Michael Fassbender has finally addressed the rumors of someone taking over the role from him when the MCU casts its version of the X-Men. Fassbender portrayed Magneto four times in the Fox X-Men franchise, first in X-Men: First Class (2011) before also assuming the role in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019). There have been plenty of rumors and speculation about who could take over the mantle from Fassbender in the next stage of the X-Men, with arguably the biggest name attached to the role being Denzel Washington. There is no concrete evidence to this rumor, but during a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fassbender shared his excitement for whoever lands the role next:

"I think it's great, I'm excited to see who does it."

Fassbender then weighed in on the rumors of Washington being the one to take over the role:

"[Denzel Washington] as Magneto? I mean, brilliant, he's a heavyweight. I don't even think I could pass the baton [laughs]. He's incredible!"

While we may never see Denzel Washington assume the mantle of the legendary mutant Magneto, he has confirmed his involvement in another MCU project. During the press tour for Gladiator 2, Washington announced that Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him in Black Panther 3, which Kevin Feige has already confirmed is in development at Marvel Studios. Although it lacks an official release date, fans have been clamoring for Washington in the MCU for years now, and there’s no better outlet for his arrival than Black Panther 3. Black Panther producer Nate Moore confirmed in an interview with Collider that the team had not nailed down any specifics about his role in Black Panther 3, which is still being written, but that they would be extremely lucky to work with the two-time Oscar winner.

