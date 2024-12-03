Michael Fassbender will always be inseparable from his role as Magneto in the X-Men movies and also for playing David in Prometheus, the Alien prequel movie directed by Ridley Scott, but his latest spy thriller series has everyone talking. Fassbender stars alongside Jeffrey Wright and Jodie Turner-Smith in The Agency, which premiered its first two episodes on November 29 with the next episode set to debut on December 6. Now that critics and audiences can speak freely on the show, Rotten Tomatoes has revealed that its general audiences are enjoying it much more, with critics reviewing the show at a 65% approval rating and fans giving the series a strong 86%. These numbers are subject to change as the series progresses, but The Agency is making a strong first impression.

There are all kinds of TV shows streaming on Paramount+ to please fans of all genres. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has two new series currently dominating the top of streaming charts in Lioness and Landman. The former is a gritty political thriller starring Zoe Saldaña and Morgan Freeman and the latter is a drama following the oil industry in West Texas featuring Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm. Another Sheridan series that recently finished airing its second season is also still performing well on streaming charts; Tulsa King (Sylvester Stallone) still sits inside the top five. Other procedural series such as Tracker, NCIS, and NCIS: Origins are also among the most popular shows on Paramount+. Smile 2 is also now streaming exclusively on Paramount+ after earning $137 million at the worldwide box office.

What Else Has Michael Fassbender Been in Lately?

Before starring in The Agency, Michael Fassbender teamed up with Thor director Taika Waititi for Next Goal Wins, the sports comedy currently streaming on Hulu, and he also worked with acclaimed director David Fincher on The Killer, the Netflix Original hitman film that also stars Tilda Swinton and Charles Parnell. The Killer was Fassbender’s first appearance since his role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the critically panned superhero movie that closed out Fox’s X-Men universe. Fassbender has also been tapped to star alongside Cate Blanchett and Pierce Brosnan in Black Bag, the next film from Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh.

The first two episodes of The Agency are now streaming.

