The Big Picture Michael Fassbender returns in his first film since Dark Phoenix, teaming up with David Fincher for the long-awaited project, The Killer.

The film, based on a graphic novel, follows a methodical assassin who questions his sanity as he waits for his next target.

The Killer will be released on Netflix in November, amidst a busy month of other notable releases headed to the cinema including The Marvels and Dune: Part Two.

Michael Fassbender is set to return in his first film since 2019's comic book movie Dark Phoenix, as he teams up with acclaimed director David Fincher on the upcoming project The Killer. Based upon the graphic novel of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon, the release of the upcoming movie has been a long time coming; the series' first volume was published back in 1998, while Fincher has been attached to the project since 2007. With a new image having now been released, fans are able to get a new look at the long-awaited film.

Fassbender leads the film starring alongside Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte. An official synopsis for The Killer reads "Solitary, cold, methodical, and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he's losing his mind, if not his cool." Of Fassbender's performance in the film, Netflix's film chief Scott Stuber previously said

"He’s a giant star ready to explode in the world, and he’s just looking for those parts that can take advantage of who he is as a person." He continued to say "Opportunistically, you see what David has done with talent throughout his career, and how he constantly elevates people to do their best work. The combination of those two we’re really excited about." Notably, Fassbender was not initially slated to appear in the film — instead, Brad Pitt was at one point set to star as the titular assassin.

The film's screenplay was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, who previously worked with Fincher on his acclaimed film Se7en, while cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt also reunites with the director, having worked together on Mank. Messerschmidt is an acclaimed figure in his field, having won an Academy Award for Best Cinematography for his work on the film. Fincher's wife Ceán Chaffin serves as a producer on The Killer alongside William Doyle. Filming began in Paris back in November 2021, before wrapping in March of the following year. See the new image below.

'The Killer' Will Release During a Busy Month

The film began life at Paramount, however, The Killer will now be released through Netflix as part of Fincher's deal with the streaming service (as was the director's last film, the aforementioned Mank.) While it will first make its world debut at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, The Killer is set to hit Netflix in November. The movie will be but one of the month's notable releases, as the latest MCU chapter The Marvels is set to release on the same day, while Dune: Part Two and The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also premiere throughout November.

The Killer will be released on Netflix on November 10.