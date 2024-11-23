Top Gear's seen a number of celebrities get behind the wheel of a racing car, including Jeff Goldblum and Ryan Reynolds. Even Tom Cruise stopped by as part of his ongoing crusade to continue skirting the edge of death. But one actor has a deeply personal connection to the world of racing, and that's Michael Fassbender. Fassbender made an appearance on Top Gear Series 18, where he took a Kia car for a spin on a precariously icy road; it was a sign that he was extremely serious about the craft of racing. How serious, you might ask? Fassbender took a hiatus from acting to pursue professional racing, eventually competing in the European Le Mans series.

‘Top Gear’ Was the Start of Michael Fassbender’s Racing Career

If Fassbender driving a car in potentially treacherous terrain wasn't a major example of his dedication to racing, the interview he conducted with Jeremy Clarkson definitely sealed it. Fassbender told Clarkson that he was a huge fan of F1, and talked about his meeting with racer Michael Schumacher. "I was really lucky to sort of get invited to Silverstone last year," he said, referring to the Silverstone Circuit in the F1 British Grand Prix. "And he did come out of the Mercedes garage, and I was running behind him...I was like 'Schumacher! Schumacher!' He kept walking and I was like, 'Michael!' And he turned around and I said, 'I still think you're the best." Just one simple story showcased Fassbender's love for the sport of racing, and he'd eventually return for an episode where he and the mysterious driver known as "The Stig" took a joyride in a McLaren.

Michael Fassbender Had an Entire Documentary Dedicated to His Racing Career

Fassbender's next step on the racing circuit was training for the European Le Mans Series. He even had an in thanks to Patrick Dempsey, who had previously raced in the Le Mans himself. Fassbender and Dempsey met during a flight, where they bonded over their mutual love of racing; this led to Dempsey reaching out to Porsche and connecting Fassbender with the car company. Porsche would go on to chronicle Fassbender's training in the Road to Le Mans documentary series. Road to Le Mans has Fassbender competing in the Porsche Racing Experience and the Porsche Sports Cup before tackling Le Mans, never once shying from the difficulty of such an experience. During his first Le Mans, Fassbender becomes embroiled in a series of accidents that hamper his overall standing in the race, but he refuses to give up.

That dedication eventually paid off. In 2021, Fassbender placed second during the final round of Le Mans in Portugal. It was a huge win, especially because he had pushed himself to the limit and back to improve his racing skills. "After all the disappointments, the occasional setbacks and missed opportunities over the past three years, this result felt incredibly good," Fassbender said during an interview with PorscheSport.

Michael Fassbender Put Acting on the Backburner To Pursue Racing

Fassbender was so dedicated to racing that he took a four-year hiatus from acting to compete in the European Le Mans and other racing tournaments. "Even before I started acting I had a big dream to go racing — it was clear to me at a young age," he told Motorsport. Fassbender would eventually compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022 and 2023, but the latter race ended with his car crashing — and Fassbender chalked it up to a "mental roadblock":

"I had such a rough experience in 2023. Mentally, I just sort of imploded and never managed to come out of that downward spiral...So now, for me, I want to go back there next time, and I believe I can perform well there."

2023 would also mark Fassbender's return to acting, with a pair of wildly different projects. First, he played a mysterious assassin in David Fincher's Netflix film The Killer, then later teamed with Taika Waititi for Next Goal Wins. He's even slated to topline another Netflix project with the spy thriller The Agency. But if his Top Gear appearance and participation in Le Mans is anything to go by, Fassbender will hit the racetrack again.

