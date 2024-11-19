With Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine dominating the box office and rekindling interest in 20th Century Fox’s legacy franchises like X-Men, Michael Fassbender is weighing in exclusively with Collider on possibly reprising his role as Magneto. While the 47-year-old actor told the Happy Sad Confused podcast last year that he had a “great run” as Erik Lehnsherr across four movies, he didn’t rule out a return this time around — especially when considering he’s a big fan of Deadpool.

“Well, you know, I loved working with Hugh [Jackman]. You know, he’s an absolute gentleman; he’s so talented,” Fassbender said while promoting his new Showtime series, The Agency. “I’m a big fan of Ryan [Reynolds] and what he’s done with the Deadpool series.” Adding how the “Merc with a Mouth” is probably his “favorite” of all the Marvel characters, Fassbender admits that though he’s focused on the George Clooney and Grant Heslov-produced series set to premiere on Showtime on November 29, he is “always open to things.” As this is his usual “approach” to projects that catch his eye, the actor also adds a lot of it is “just [about] time.”

Balancing his professional career with his family life is a priority for the actor. “I’ve got two little boys. I want to be available to them and be around,” he says of the children he shares with his wife Alicia Vikander. “So right now, my focus and energy is really going to be on The Agency, but you never say never.”

What Magneto’s Legacy Looks Like After X-Men

Close

Fassbender’s comments come at a time when the X-men universe is hotter than ever, thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine smashing the box office with its unruly blend of Fox’s legacy characters and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sure, the movie claimed Magneto “died” at the hands of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), but rules don’t mean much when a 2024 blockbuster like this pulls in a jaw-dropping $1.32 billion worldwide.

When considering the comic book history between the three characters, adding Fassbender’s Magneto to the mix of Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine would no doubt create an electrifying cinematic moment for fans. Though avid fans of the comic books will remember that Deadpool and Magneto clash briefly in Secret Wars, it’s messier for Magneto and Wolverine. The X-Men characters have butted heads for years, partially because of Magneto’s ability to mess with Wolverine’s adamantium skeleton.

But as X-Men '97 has dramatically shown audiences in its first season, this has led to some intense fights between the pair even though they have also teamed up when the stakes were high enough — proof that this taut, love-hate dynamic is one Marvel would be a fool to let slide.

As for Fassbender, he told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was “lucky” to play Magneto. The Oscar-nominated actor portrayed Magneto in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, which reimagined Sir Ian McKellan’s portrayal of Erik Lehnsherr as this tortured, vengeful figure. Injecting a ton of humanity into the role, Fassbender continued his run as the beloved villain in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. While the last film received mixed reviews, Fassbender admits he has no regrets. “I think I had a great run,” he told Horowitz in 2023. “I thoroughly enjoyed it. By the time Dark Phoenix was over — yeah, it was like … It was lucky, we had a fantastic run of it.”

All the X-Men movies are streaming on Disney+ with Deadpool & Wolverine. While we wait for more Magneto news, you can catch Fassbender in his new series The Agency on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Watch on Disney+