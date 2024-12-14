Of all the many deaths in recent Hollywood memory, Michael Gambon's is one of the hardest-hitting. A true master of his craft, Gambon's almost 60-year career has spanned the entire spectrum of media; from big-budget franchise movies to beloved television and the very best of classical and modern theatre, there's nothing he hasn't done.

A winner of three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, four BAFTA TV Awards, and the receiver of an honorary Richard Harris Award from BIFA, Gambon has been rewarded for his talent across many years of wonderful service to the industry, and that's without considering his countless other nominations, including Tony, Primetime Emmy, and Golden Globe nods. With all that in mind, here's a look at the ten best Michael Gambon movies.

10 'Layer Cake' (2004)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Michael Gambon as Eddie Temple holding his hand to his mouth and seated in a chair in Layer Cake.
Image via Sony Picture Classics

A man for all occasions, Gambon made a wonderfully fleeting appearance in this British crime movie from 2004 as Eddie Temple in Layer Cake. The film follows Daniel Craig in a pre-Bond crime thriller, as an unnamed cocaine dealer who is forced to complete a pair of challenging assignments just as he plans on retiring.

Despite not being in the film for long, Gambon's impact is undeniable, with his spine-tingling "Welcome to the Layer Cake, Son" monologue going down in modern movie history as one of the best. The film itself is enormous fun, leaning into the crime genre with plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers engaged, and is arguably Matthew Vaughn's best directorial work to date.

Watch on Netflix

9 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1989)

Directed by Peter Greenaway

Michael Gambon yells about eating a man while holding cutlery in The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.
Image via Palace Pictures

For those used to the flowing wizard locks of Gambon's Dumbledore, this performance as Albert Spica might come as a pleasant surprise. The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover is an NSFW crime drama that follows the secret romance of a terrifying crime boss's wife between the courses at his restaurant.

Alongside the likes of Richard Bohringer, Helen Mirren, Alan Howard, and Tim Roth, Gambon shines as the violent crime boss Spica, proving his range in a role that many other actors would have felt overwhelmed by. Fast-paced and furious, Gambon sets the tone for a thrilling adventure that is both disgusting and beautiful.

Watch on Prime Video

8 'Page Eight' (2011)

Directed by David Hare

Bill Nighy as Johnny and Michael Gambon as Benedict chatting in an elevator in Page Eight.
Image via BBC Films

Two British acting legends collide in this 2011 political thriller, with Gambon joining forces with Bill Nighy in David Hare's Page Eight. The film follows Nighy's MI5 agent Johnny, a man for whom the life of a spy has become mundanely repetitive. That is until his life is turned upside down when his best friend and boss Benedict (Gambon) dies suddenly, leaving behind a file that seemingly contains secrets that shake the very core of their organization.

A tense, slow-moving thriller, Page Eight flows beautifully thanks to the ease with which Nighy and Gambon play their roles. As someone who often played a supporting role, Gambon is perfect as the ill-fated Benedict, taking time with each line as the veteran so often and gloriously did. Not to be missed, this BBC movie even won a Primetime Emmy for its troubles.

Watch on Prime Video

7 'Path to War' (2002)

Directed by John Frankenheimer

Michael Gambon as Lyndon Johnson sits in a government room with officials in Path to War.
Image via HBO

Not just an actor for the theatrical screen, Gambon starred in John Frankenheimer's brilliant TV movie Path to War back in 2002. The movie follows Gambon as former President Lyndon B. Johnson during his time in office, as his reputation and control spiral during the Vietnam War.

To portray a President is an honor only few can lay claim to, with Gambon putting in a stellar, mesmeric performance as Johnson. Carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, Gambon lifts Path to War to greater heights, with the film earning an impressive eight Primetime Emmy nominations back in 2002, including a nod to Gambon himself.

WATCH ON MAX

6 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Franklin Bean voiced by Michael Gambon on the phone in Fantastic Mr Fox.
Image via Searchlight Pictures

Pivotal to an iconic filmography is voice work, with Gambon's best coming in this Wes Anderson classic. Based on the Roald Dahl tale, Fantastic Mr. Fox follows George Clooney's titular thief and his wild lifestyle, whose reckless actions soon put him and his family in danger with three angry farmers on their tales.

Alongside Walter Boggis (Robin Hurlstone) and Nathan Bunce (Hugo Guinness), Gambon's Vincent Bean is one of Dahl's most famous villainous creations, with this trio– and Gambon in particular– doing wonderful justice to the intent behind the source craft. Stop-motion at its very best, Fantastic Mr. Fox more than deserved its two Academy Award nominations.

5 'The Wings of the Dove' (1997)

Directed by Iain Softley

Michael Gambon as Lionel Croy reclines next to a woman in an opium den in The Wings of the Dove.
Image via Miramax Films

Based on Henry James' 1902 novel of the same name, The Wings of the Dove follows Helena Bonham Carter's Kate Croy, a woman who is forced to choose between her wealthy aunt and the love of her life. When secrets and lies unfold, opportunity suddenly rears its unlikely head.

Gambon's portrayal of Kate Croy's impoverished opium addict father is one of his more nuanced roles, with the historical gravity of Bonham Carter's lead turn owing much of its context to Gambon's terrific performance. Known as the movie that gave Bonham Carter an Academy Award nomination, it is Gambon's support that helps elevate every aspect of this underrated and memorable period drama.

Rent on Prime Video

4 'Gosford Park' (2001)

Directed by Robert Altman

Characters from Gosford Park posing in a living room.
Image via USA Films

Of all the incredible projects Gambon has been involved in, Academy Award-winning movies are few and far between. Gosford Park, thankfully, helped change that seeming trend in 2001, picking up a Best Screenplay award for Julian Fellowes among several other nominations. The film follows a group of filthy rich visitors at a stately British manor whose hunting weekend descends into whodunnit chaos after murder strikes.

Gambon is often credited for leading lesser-known ensembles to great success. In Gosford Park, Gambon is simply one of many acting icons, from Maggie Smith to Charles Dance, demanding screen time, which makes it even more impressive when the eye often wanders his way. A brilliantly clever, laugh-out-loud flick, Gosford Park is the murder mystery genre at its very best, with Robert Altman impressively managing to keep the camera moving in every single shot. A master of drama and comedy, there should be no surprise that Gambon is part of one of the best British comedies of the 21st century.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

3 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Michael Gambon as King George V lying in bed as his family is near in 'The King's Speech'.
Image via Paramount Pictures

Gambon's most critically successful project at least where the Academy is concerned– came in this 2010 historical biopic. The film follows the death of King George V (Gambon) and the necessary rise of his successor, Colin Firth's George VI. However, George VI faces a particular stumbling block, with his speech impediment threatening to undermine his authority as a leader.

Although its Best Picture Academy Award win has proven divisive, there's still a reason why The King's Speech was given that honor in the first place. A touching, heartfelt tale with all the trimmings, this masterful biopic ebbs and flows deliciously between sidesplitting humor and gentle drama. Gambon feels born to play a king (especially as a man with a knighthood himself) and his inclusion in this wonderful film is just one of many King's Speech cogs that turn toward genius.

2 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón