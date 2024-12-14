Of all the many deaths in recent Hollywood memory, Michael Gambon's is one of the hardest-hitting. A true master of his craft, Gambon's almost 60-year career has spanned the entire spectrum of media; from big-budget franchise movies to beloved television and the very best of classical and modern theatre, there's nothing he hasn't done.

A winner of three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, four BAFTA TV Awards, and the receiver of an honorary Richard Harris Award from BIFA, Gambon has been rewarded for his talent across many years of wonderful service to the industry, and that's without considering his countless other nominations, including Tony, Primetime Emmy, and Golden Globe nods. With all that in mind, here's a look at the ten best Michael Gambon movies.

10 'Layer Cake' (2004)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image via Sony Picture Classics

A man for all occasions, Gambon made a wonderfully fleeting appearance in this British crime movie from 2004 as Eddie Temple in Layer Cake. The film follows Daniel Craig in a pre-Bond crime thriller, as an unnamed cocaine dealer who is forced to complete a pair of challenging assignments just as he plans on retiring.

Despite not being in the film for long, Gambon's impact is undeniable, with his spine-tingling "Welcome to the Layer Cake, Son" monologue going down in modern movie history as one of the best. The film itself is enormous fun, leaning into the crime genre with plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers engaged, and is arguably Matthew Vaughn's best directorial work to date.

Your changes have been saved Layer Cake A successful cocaine dealer gets two tough assignments from his boss on the eve of his planned early retirement. Release Date June 3, 2005 Director Matthew Vaughn Cast Daniel Craig Sienna Miller , Michael Gambon Tom Hardy , Jamie Foreman , Sally Hawkins Burn Gorman , Brinley Green Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Crime Character(s) XXXX , Tammy , Clarkie , Gene , Morty , Slasher , Jimmy Price , Duke , Eddie Temple , Sidney , Dragan , Shanks , Trevor , Cody , Terry , Larry - Crazy , Charlie , Mickey , Gazza , Tiptoes , Dizzy , Paul , Nightclub Drinker , Criminal , Principal Dancer Writers J.J. Connolly Producers Adam Bohling Studio YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk4wX4FPRzE Expand

Watch on Netflix

9 'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1989)

Directed by Peter Greenaway

Image via Palace Pictures

For those used to the flowing wizard locks of Gambon's Dumbledore, this performance as Albert Spica might come as a pleasant surprise. The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover is an NSFW crime drama that follows the secret romance of a terrifying crime boss's wife between the courses at his restaurant.

Alongside the likes of Richard Bohringer, Helen Mirren, Alan Howard, and Tim Roth, Gambon shines as the violent crime boss Spica, proving his range in a role that many other actors would have felt overwhelmed by. Fast-paced and furious, Gambon sets the tone for a thrilling adventure that is both disgusting and beautiful.

Watch on Prime Video

8 'Page Eight' (2011)

Directed by David Hare

Image via BBC Films

Two British acting legends collide in this 2011 political thriller, with Gambon joining forces with Bill Nighy in David Hare's Page Eight. The film follows Nighy's MI5 agent Johnny, a man for whom the life of a spy has become mundanely repetitive. That is until his life is turned upside down when his best friend and boss Benedict (Gambon) dies suddenly, leaving behind a file that seemingly contains secrets that shake the very core of their organization.

A tense, slow-moving thriller, Page Eight flows beautifully thanks to the ease with which Nighy and Gambon play their roles. As someone who often played a supporting role, Gambon is perfect as the ill-fated Benedict, taking time with each line as the veteran so often and gloriously did. Not to be missed, this BBC movie even won a Primetime Emmy for its troubles.

Page Eight Release Date August 28, 2011 Cast Bill Nighy , Rachel Weisz , Ralph Fiennes , Michael Gambon , Felicity Jones , Tom Hughes , Judy Davis , Rakhee Thakrar , Saskia Reeves , Ewen Bremner , Marthe Keller , Richard Lintern , Holly Aird , Alice Krige , Kate Burdette , Aisling Loftus , Andrew Cleaver , Rory Morrison , Bruce Myers , Surendra Kochar , Charlotte Green , Bijan Daneshmand , Jay Benedict , James McArdle , Kriss Dosanjh Character(s) Johnny Worricker , Nancy Pierpan , Alec Beasley , Benedict Baron , Julianne Worricker , Ralph Wilson , Jill Tankard , Muna Hammami , Anthea Catcheside , Rollo Maverley , Leona Chew , Max Vallance , Anna Hervé , Emma Baron , Allegra Betts , Melissa Legge , Brian Lord , Radio Newsreader , Joseph Pierpan , Mrs. Ashanti , Cambridge Don , Master of the College , Ted Finch , Mini Cab Driver Producers Bill Nighy , Christine Langan , David Barron , David Heyman , Rebecca Eaton , Scott Rudin YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxSNIV4RFTo Directors David Hare Expand

Watch on Prime Video

7 'Path to War' (2002)

Directed by John Frankenheimer

Image via HBO

Not just an actor for the theatrical screen, Gambon starred in John Frankenheimer's brilliant TV movie Path to War back in 2002. The movie follows Gambon as former President Lyndon B. Johnson during his time in office, as his reputation and control spiral during the Vietnam War.

To portray a President is an honor only few can lay claim to, with Gambon putting in a stellar, mesmeric performance as Johnson. Carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, Gambon lifts Path to War to greater heights, with the film earning an impressive eight Primetime Emmy nominations back in 2002, including a nod to Gambon himself.

Your changes have been saved Path To War Release Date May 18, 2002 Director John Frankenheimer Cast Michael Gambon , James Frain , Donald Sutherland , Alec Baldwin , Bruce McGill Felicity Huffman , Frederic Forrest , John Aylward Runtime 165 Minutes Main Genre War Character(s) Lyndon Johnson , Clark Clifford , Robert McNamara , George Ball , Richard Goodwin , Lady Bird Johnson , General Earle G. Wheeler , Dean Rusk Writers Daniel Giat Expand

WATCH ON MAX

6 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Pivotal to an iconic filmography is voice work, with Gambon's best coming in this Wes Anderson classic. Based on the Roald Dahl tale, Fantastic Mr. Fox follows George Clooney's titular thief and his wild lifestyle, whose reckless actions soon put him and his family in danger with three angry farmers on their tales.

Alongside Walter Boggis (Robin Hurlstone) and Nathan Bunce (Hugo Guinness), Gambon's Vincent Bean is one of Dahl's most famous villainous creations, with this trio– and Gambon in particular– doing wonderful justice to the intent behind the source craft. Stop-motion at its very best, Fantastic Mr. Fox more than deserved its two Academy Award nominations.

5 'The Wings of the Dove' (1997)

Directed by Iain Softley

Image via Miramax Films

Based on Henry James' 1902 novel of the same name, The Wings of the Dove follows Helena Bonham Carter's Kate Croy, a woman who is forced to choose between her wealthy aunt and the love of her life. When secrets and lies unfold, opportunity suddenly rears its unlikely head.

Gambon's portrayal of Kate Croy's impoverished opium addict father is one of his more nuanced roles, with the historical gravity of Bonham Carter's lead turn owing much of its context to Gambon's terrific performance. Known as the movie that gave Bonham Carter an Academy Award nomination, it is Gambon's support that helps elevate every aspect of this underrated and memorable period drama.

Your changes have been saved The Wings of the Dove A destitute journalist and his aristocratic lover hatch a plan to secure their financial future by ingratiating themselves with a dying American heiress. As they become entangled in their own deceit, the emotional and ethical ramifications of their actions begin to unravel their carefully crafted facade. The innocence of the heiress and the couple’s growing remorse create a tense and tragic narrative. Set amidst the splendor of European high society, the film delves into themes of love, greed, and the devastating impact of moral compromise. Release Date November 7, 1997 Director Iain Softley Cast Helena Bonham Carter , Linus Roache , Alison Elliott , Elizabeth McGovern , Michael Gambon , Alex Jennings , Charlotte Rampling Runtime 102 Minutes Writers Hossein Amini Studio(s) Renaissance Dove Distributor(s) Miramax Films Main Genre Drama Expand

Rent on Prime Video

4 'Gosford Park' (2001)

Directed by Robert Altman

Image via USA Films

Of all the incredible projects Gambon has been involved in, Academy Award-winning movies are few and far between. Gosford Park, thankfully, helped change that seeming trend in 2001, picking up a Best Screenplay award for Julian Fellowes among several other nominations. The film follows a group of filthy rich visitors at a stately British manor whose hunting weekend descends into whodunnit chaos after murder strikes.

Gambon is often credited for leading lesser-known ensembles to great success. In Gosford Park, Gambon is simply one of many acting icons, from Maggie Smith to Charles Dance, demanding screen time, which makes it even more impressive when the eye often wanders his way. A brilliantly clever, laugh-out-loud flick, Gosford Park is the murder mystery genre at its very best, with Robert Altman impressively managing to keep the camera moving in every single shot. A master of drama and comedy, there should be no surprise that Gambon is part of one of the best British comedies of the 21st century.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

3 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Image via Paramount Pictures

Gambon's most critically successful project– at least where the Academy is concerned– came in this 2010 historical biopic. The film follows the death of King George V (Gambon) and the necessary rise of his successor, Colin Firth's George VI. However, George VI faces a particular stumbling block, with his speech impediment threatening to undermine his authority as a leader.

Although its Best Picture Academy Award win has proven divisive, there's still a reason why The King's Speech was given that honor in the first place. A touching, heartfelt tale with all the trimmings, this masterful biopic ebbs and flows deliciously between sidesplitting humor and gentle drama. Gambon feels born to play a king (especially as a man with a knighthood himself) and his inclusion in this wonderful film is just one of many King's Speech cogs that turn toward genius.

Your changes have been saved The King's Speech The story of King George VI, his unexpected ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 6, 2010 Director Tom Hooper Cast Colin Firth , Helena Bonham Carter , Derek Jacobi , Robert Portal , Richard Dixon , Paul Trussell Runtime 118 minutes Writers David Seidler Budget $15 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Columbia Pictures, Paramount Pictures, The Weinstein Company, Sony Expand

2 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón