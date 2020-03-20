Michael Giacchino Offers Updates on Brad Bird’s “Fun and Emotional” Musical

Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino revealed in a recent interview with Collider’s Adam Chitwood that he and longtime collaborator Brad Bird are indeed still working on a movie musical. The conversation, part of a brand new series of remote interviews called Collider Connected, covered everything from Giacchino’s short film Monster Challenge (which he just uploaded to YouTube for everyone to watch free-of-charge) to his upcoming work on Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

When asked for an update about the musical, Giacchino confirmed that it is definitely still happening, but that he and Bird are still in the very early stages of development.

“We are in the early stages of doing that, working on ‘Ok, what is this thing gonna be? What’s it going to sound like. Let’s come up with at least one idea we can start bouncing around and seeing how we feel about it.’ So that’s where we are. It is still early stages. But the idea is great, and, you know, it’s pure Brad Bird. It’s just really fun and emotional and exciting and silly – all those great things you expect from his movies. I am looking forward to that. I don’t know when it’s coming out… but yeah, we’re working on it!”

Bird first broke news of the project back in 2019, during awards season talk about he and Giacchino’s latest collaboration Incredibles 2. Bird announced both the composer’s involvement and that the film would be an original idea rather than a sequel or a remake.

“It’s a project I’ve been wanting to make a long time,” Bird said “It’s got about 20 minutes of animation in it.”

The 40-minute conversation with Giacchino is well worth a watch, particularly for anyone keen to hear some updates on Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman. Check out the full interview below.