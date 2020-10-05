Composer Michael Giacchino Announces Debut Solo Album

Chances are you are familiar with Michael Giacchino’s peerless work as one of the most exciting film composers working today. Whether it’s his scores for big budget Hollywood fare like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol or War for the Planet of the Apes (which we picked as one of the very best scores of the past 10 years), Pixar classics like Up, Coco and Inside Out, Marvel favorites like Doctor Strange and Spider-Man: Homecoming or more esoteric fare like Let Me In and the deeply underrated Bad Times at the El Royale, Giacchino always comes through with something that is distinctly him (hummable themes, soaring melodies) but that is perfectly tailored for whatever the project might be. And now, it has just been announced that Giacchino will be unleashing something all his own – a debut solo album!

It has been revealed (via IndieWIRE) that Giacchino’s debut non-soundtrack album Travelogue: Volume 1 will be out on October 30 from Mondo and Death Waltz Records. The album, credited to Michael Giacchino & his Nouvelle Modernica Orchestra, was recorded during quarantine and its 11 tracks feature a nifty concept album framework devised by Giacchino and writer-director Alison-Eve Hammersley (who wrote the album’s narrative).

Travelogue, which features spoken-word interludes voiced by actress Janina Gavankar (recorded in her closet during quarantine), follows an alien who flees her home planet only to wind up on earth (which faces similar catastrophes as on her world). Judging by the title of the album, it sounds like her journey could continue beyond the single album. You can hear the debut single “Sidereal Day: 2,” below:

The best part? You can pre-order Travelogue: Volume 1 right now from Mondo, and the label’s Death Waltz Originals imprint will release the album on streaming platforms, digital retailers, and independent record shops on October 30.