After directing Marvel Studios’ special presentation Werewolf by Night, Michael Giacchino is now making his feature film directing debut with Warner Bros.' reboot of Them!. Per a report from Deadline, the Oscar-winning composer-turned-director is currently meeting with writers in hopes of getting the production up for the sci-fi man-eating monster movie soon.

The 1954 black and white movie directed by Gordon Douglas was the first of its kind to use insects as monsters. In the movie, a huge nest of irradiated ants is discovered in the New Mexico desert and becomes a national threat when it is discovered that two young queen ants and their consorts escape to set up new nests. Speaking of the project Giacchino said, “There’s always a movie in your mind that never leaves your head. For me, that’s Them!” Though he admitted that “it wasn’t until much later in life [that] I learned what it was about — the nuclear age.”

Given Giacchino’s success in the monster genre with Marvel, rebooting Them! sounds like a perfect fit. In a similar vein to the Marvel special, he also plans to score the reboot. “What I love about Them! is exactly what it’s called: Them!,” he adds, “It’s about the other, the unknown which one refuses or can’t understand.” Further teasing his early vision for the project, he said:

“The current version of Them! is about immigration, and to tell a story about the subject through a lens of this insane science fiction monster movie.”

Themes like immigration and the shift of age seem more relevant in today’s day and age. And to tell them through the lens of monsters and science fiction should make it easier for the filmmaker to get his point across. Last year, with Werewolf by Night he tackled the theme of monsters and othering, and by his work, he showcased that "monsters" aren’t merely a horror-devices meant to thrill, but rather a metaphor for human suffering and perseverance. So, with Them! fans can get a whole new perspective wrapped up in a science fiction monster story. Sharing the excitement over the filmmaker’s involvement Warner Bros Pictures President of Production and Development Jesse Ehrman who is overseeing the project, said, “Michael Giacchino is a unique talent. We’re excited to be working with him and have him at the studio.”

No further details about the movie have been revealed but watch out this space for any future developments.