Introducing Collider Connected: A Live Interview with Michael Giacchino This Friday!

We here at Collider hope you're all healthy and holding up as well as you can during these uncertain times. With coronavirus concerns shutting down most of Hollywood—including traditional junket-style interviews and theatrical new releases—we wanted to find a way to still connect our audience with the people responsible for making the movies and TV shows that keep us entertained through good times and bad.

Enter: Collider Connected.

Collider Connected is a new interview series hosted exclusively by Collider. We will present live interviews on our YouTube channel conducted by Collider staffers. And our first guest is none other than Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino!

On Friday, March 20th at 2pm PST in the YouTube video below, you’ll be able to watch our interview with Giacchino live, discussing his short film Monster Challenge which he wrote, directed, and produced. Giacchino is making the short film available to watch for free on Friday at noon PST right here, so after you’ve had a chance to watch the movie (which is great, by the way), head on over to Collider’s YouTube channel or come back to this page to watch our live interview.

Giacchino will discuss the making of the short film, in which Patton Oswalt plays himself and ends up on a Japanese game show. And given the sheer breadth of incredible work in his filmography as a composer (Up! The Apes franchise! Doctor Strange!) we’ll probably touch on some of his past work as well. And who knows, maybe he’ll offer a tease of what to expect from his score for the highly anticipated upcoming film The Batman.

We hope you’ll join us, and we hope this conversation will offer at least a brief respite from the uncertainty we’re all surrounded by at this particular point in time. It’s important to remember we’re all in this together. So let’s stay connected.

