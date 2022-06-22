Michael Giacchino’s scored seven movies for Pixar — The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Up, Cars 2, Inside Out, Coco, and Incredibles 2 — but none would prepare him for the unique challenge he faced on his eighth Pixar film, Lightyear.

Lightyear is the in-world movie that would have inspired Toy Story’s Andy to want a Buzz Lightyear toy. In the film, Buzz (voiced by Chris Evans) makes a devastating decision that leaves his crew of more than 1,000 scientists and technicians stranded on a hostile planet called T’Kani Prime. While most come to accept their fate and try to build lives in this new world, Buzz refuses. He’s determined to fix his mistake and get everyone back to Earth, even if it means giving his whole life to the mission.

With Lightyear playing in theaters nationwide, I got the chance to chat with Giacchino about his experience creating a score for his eighth Pixar movie. While he did insist much of the creative process stays the same from film to film, whether it’s live-action or animation, there was one significant difference he encountered while completing the score for Lightyear. It was in the recording stage of the process due to COVID restrictions. He explained:

“The unique challenge on this particular one which was different than on any of the other Pixars I had to do was the way we recorded it. It was done during the pandemic, we weren’t allowed to be together, everything had to be done over Zoom. I was recording musicians in a studio. The musicians couldn’t even be together. Normally all the players would be together, close to each other, so the way we had to do this was separate all the sections, so you would have the brass section who, again, normally would be next to each other, spread out six to ten feet apart, plastic sheets between them. They couldn’t hear each other properly. We had to find new ways to mic the room to get the sound we wanted because for years we have only done it one way, you know? And that is to have everyone together, have all the things happening at once, and then suddenly we were faced with this process of, ‘Wait, you cannot do that. You have to do it differently.’ How are you gonna do it and still get the same result? And that was a massive challenge.”

A massive challenge Giacchino and his team did go on to meet! As someone who’s always reaching for silver linings, I asked Giacchino if these restrictions illuminated anything new about the process that he might not have discovered if it were business as usual. Here’s what he said:

“Yeah, I think so. I think there was a lot in terms of understanding technically space and sound and how it projects and how it works and how you can then do that. But more importantly, I think it was one of those things that in the beginning you’re like, ‘How’s this ever gonna work? It’s not gonna work.’ The real lesson is, it can work. You just have to make it work, you know? And when an obstacle’s in front of you, you just have to embrace the obstacle and make it part of your team and make it work. And I think that in terms of what you can learn from what we’ve all been through in the last couple of years is, how did we adapt? And did you willingly adapt or did you begrudgingly adapt? And if you willingly adapted and you ran forward straight into it, I felt like you learned something about yourself.”

Before winding down our conversation, I opted to open things up to his entire body of work. Giacchino is one of the most well-known and prolific composers out there. He’s worked on dozens and dozens of projects, has an Emmy and Oscar to his name, and has created scores for some of the biggest franchises in film history. But what about the films he’s worked on that didn’t rack up accolades? Of all of his scores, is there any particular one that he’s especially proud of but didn’t get as much love as it deserved because the film flew a bit under the radar? Giacchino pinpointed two titles, not because of the quality of the score alone, but because of what their enormous teams of creators managed to accomplish together:

“There’s a couple of them. And it’s not just the music that I’m proud of. It’s the movie itself, the movies. I always feel like John Carter got a bad rap. I feel like Speed Racer got a bad rap. And those are two movies I absolutely love, and I know that they have their fan base, they have their ardent supporters, which I’m very, very happy about. You don’t work any less on a movie, work any less hard on a movie. Everything you do is really hard and you’re always trying to make the best thing you can, so when it doesn’t quiet hit the mark the way you’re hoping or when it’s not received the way you are, you’re always thinking about, ‘God, so many people worked so hard on this thing.’ But the silver lining is all those people that are out there in the world, and through Twitter and the internet now, you know that it was embraced in a certain way, and over time things get looked at differently. So those are probably two that come to my head I think.”

