If you’re a fan of Michael Giacchino and his fantastic work on Werewolf by Night, you’re about to be very happy. That’s because I recently conducted an extended interview with him to talk about the making of the Disney+ Special Presentation. During the wide-ranging conversation, he revealed how the project happened (it involved a random walk with Kevin Feige on the Disney lot), the journey to getting it made, what surprised him about making his Marvel directorial debut, when the special takes place in the MCU, future directing plans, and why he thanked Brad Bird in the credits. In addition, he talked about how he got involved in Rogue One at the last minute, if directing Werewolf by Night had any effect on his view of puns as music titles for the score, his favorite horror movie scores, and so much more it’d be impossible to list it all here.

As most of you know, Werewolf by Night is about a secret cabal of monster hunters that meet up at the Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. The purpose of the meeting is to decide who will be their new leader and the one who will take possession of a powerful relic. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, Werewolf by Night explores a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stars Gael García Bernal, Harriet Sansom Harris, Leonardo Nam, Kirk R. Thatcher, and Eugenie Bondurant.

COLLIDER: If someone has never heard anything you’ve done before, what is the first thing they should listen to and why?

MICHAEL GIACCHINO: Lost to me is my absolute one of my favorite things I've ever got to work on. And it's the one I believe reflects me the most. It was a show where they said, just gave me full reign and never said the music needs to sound like this, or it was never even implied, or there was no template for it. So they just trusted me to create one. And episode after episode, they would just let me be me. And so I think there's so much of me in that music that would be the one that I would recommend. I mean, there's a lot of other fun movies that I've done clearly, but that's the one that is most reflective of me.

As a huge fan of Lost, I just want to thank you for all your work on the series. I've said that to Damon a million times. I love the show.

GIACCHINO: Damon's the best. Talk about good writers. Jesus.

I could spend a lot of time talking about Lost and The Leftovers and Watchman. So as someone who loved your contribution to The Batman, I have to ask you, is it safe to assume that you would be coming back for a sequel?

GIACCHINO: I mean, nothing is set in stone yet, but I imagine that Matt Reeves would probably hunt me down and cut me if I wasn't involved. But like I said, nothing's official yet. It's so far off at this point. It's all just general terms at this point.

Jumping into why I get to talk to you. What was it actually pitching Marvel on this? Talk about those initial meetings. Who was in the room? Who came to who? How did it actually all start?

GIACCHINO: Kevin and I were walking across the lot one day. We were there, I was at Disney for something else, and I was going to a certain meeting and he was going to a meeting somewhere and we just crossed paths and we started talking. We both kind of just walked together for a while and we're talking. We had briefly talked about directing for me in the past, and he said, "Well, if you want to direct, what is it you would want to do?" I was like, "Werewolf by Night." And it was like instant. I was like, "That's a no brainer for me." He looked at me, it was just like, wait, really? Wait, what? He was kind of surprised because it was such a left field sort of choice. And I was like, "Yeah, think about it. That's an area of the Marvel universe that no one's touched. It's just lying there waiting to be explored."

I said, "I grew up loving everything about monster movies, whether it was the Universal films, the Hammer films, the Kaiju films out of Japan," all of that I was obsessed with, loved it as a kid. And on top of that, I also loved the Werewolf by Night comics growing up. I have a bunch of them, I still do from when I was a kid. So that was always a huge deal to me. So I thought if I'm going to do something, I wanted to do something that was well off the beaten path and gave me a challenge that struck fear in my heart if I screwed it up. You know what I mean? I didn't want the easy get. I wanted something that was like, Oo, you want to do that? Okay, good luck. That kind of a thing.

That's where I'm interested creatively when I'm trying to find different things to do. So it was pretty simple. I mean, it was just that, and from that conversation, we just kept talking about it more and more. Well, what could it be? What does that look like? How does that play out? Eventually settled on where we were and just kept going forward with it. But it was not a long and involved convincing thing. It was, Oo, that feels different. Let's explore this. So that was pretty simple.

So can I ask that conversation on the Disney lot, how long ago was that?

GIACCHINO: That was a while ago. I mean, that was, I don't know exact date, but maybe four years ago.

I'm just trying to figure out a timeline. How long does it actually take to get to the screen?

GIACCHINO: There was the random conversation about four years ago, and then about three years ago when the pandemic started kicking in, we had, just before all of that happened, we had been ramping up to hire a writer for it. It started becoming real at that point and then I got a call from Stephen Broussard, one of the producers, and he was like, "You know what? We're not allowed to hire anyone right now." Disney just put anything that was yet not yet in development was being put on hold because everyone was being sent home. No one was going to be at Disney. It was like this whole world. We all remember it. No one knew what the hell was happening. And it just sort of went away for a little bit.

I thought, well, that would've been fun. Oh, well, that's never going to happen again. And then about a year into the pandemic, a year and a half, Stephen called me and was like, "Hey, you still want to do this because we can start up again." I was like, "Oh really? Yeah, I still want to do it. Yes, absolutely." And then from then it was just like boom. And within a year or so, I was in Atlanta shooting. So it was kind of nuts.

What do you think would surprise people to learn about making something at Marvel behind the scenes as a director?

GIACCHINO: It's a very collaborative environment. It's not something that you go in and you're like, "Ah, this is just my thing. Give me that. I'm going to make it and I'll hand it to you when I'm done." It's a very collaborative environment, which I love. It reminded me so much of being a kid, making movies. I was making movies since I was nine years old. And of course my collaborators were all my friends. So we would get together on weekends and make movies endlessly. If I wasn't at school, I was home making movies, and that's all I ever did. So it felt like that. It had such a spirit of just this, wouldn't it be cool if. You can't help get caught up in the sort of childhood aspect of creativity of it all, that excitement of, oh my God, I just want to see this, or I want to see that now.

All the discussions would be discussions where everyone would get very excited about what we were talking about. There's a whole business side of this thing, which everyone is, they do all of that. But the thing that I found so refreshing and so wonderful was this just joyous love of movies and what they can be and what the infinite possibilities are, and trying to hone all that down to the one thing you want to do. I think that that is what really makes Marvel special is that just absolute love of movies. And there is no if, ands, or buts about it. And if you go into that thing as the kind of, I think filmmaker that is more just like, oh, this is a job. I don't think you're going to enjoy it as much. But if you go into it with the passion of loving movies, it's a great experience. And I for one, definitely have that. And I know that everyone there has that. So we had a lot of fun making it.

One of the reasons I was so excited this was being made and you doing it was that you've already touched on, it's a whole new area of the MCU that no one is touched. And so can you talk a little bit about when you're doing something like that, you're essentially building…you're laying concrete on what the future might be in this corner of the universe. How much is there a discussion behind the scenes about, well, if we do this, what does that mean for this?

GIACCHINO: We never had that discussion. We never talked about what this meant for past, present, or future within the Marvel Universe. The one thing we all agreed on is it takes place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes, it's in there. We never say when, how or why.

That was a big choice that we just said... I felt like they have done so brilliantly this whole interweaving connecting world between all of these characters over the past how many years. And I didn't know how to improve upon that. I didn't know how to make that better or bring something new to that. So I was like, "Well, let's just bring these guys in and let it just be a self-contained story." I kept referring to it as, think about this as an episode The Twilight Zone, and we're going to get this story and this story alone one night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and let's concentrate on that.

Then from there, who knows? We'll see what we do. We'll see where it goes. We'll see how we play it all out. But I didn't feel the need to worry about any of that at this point. And they certainly weren't mandating that I did, which I love that I thought that gave us a freedom to do something different and do something new. It totally uncuffed us in a way where it didn't matter what we wanted to do because we weren't worried about how it affected anything on either side. So those challenges and those questions we'll deal with at some point. But right now, this is it.

In your mind, do you have an idea of when this takes place in the MCU?

GIACCHINO: I have a very specific idea of how this fits into everything, but those are all discussions yet to be have with everyone else at Marvel, Kevin and Stephen and Brian Gay and all, everybody else. These are the discussions that I do hope to have. But in my mind, because you do have to have some sort of reference when you're making something like this, and whether it's just for yourself or to explain to somebody else a motivation or a character. But as I said, it's my idea of how this fits in. It's my version of where this all goes because I did need that in order to of push this through. But it wasn't something that we or I felt needed to be a part of this. It was just more for me as I was making it.

There has been a lot of positive reaction on what we call social media for the people that have seen it. When something like that happens where you see that it is very positive, does that all of a sudden lead to more phone calls? Well, maybe we're going to... Can we do more of this? Do you know what I mean? Or is it still too early because it isn't even out yet?

I think it's still too early. We'll see what happens when it comes out. I mean, I've been super thrilled with how everyone has been responding and the screenings that we've been having. And I mean, that's the other thing, to be able to have screenings that allow us to do this in a theatrical setting, I feel so lucky to have created something that fits in that setting, because that's ultimately what I love is going to the movies. I love going to the movies. Nothing against streaming. There's brilliant things on streaming, but I love the movies. I grew up going to the movies and to be able to see this on a big screen with an audience is such a treat. And I feel very lucky and fortunate. And part of that is because we did something so different because we went so left field with this thing, it allowed us to create something special enough to say, "Hey, let's throw this up on the big screen and let's have some fun with it."

Again, Marvel's been totally supportive of that from day one. I mean, Fantastic Fest, I had pitched that to them. I was like, "We should bring this to Fantastic Fest because that's such an amazing place to just kind of debut something." I debuted my short film Monster Challenge with Patton and Ben there, and it was a lot of fun. I had been there before with Matt Reeves for Let Me In. And I just remember it being such a fun audience who really understood the kind of film I wanted to make, and really understood that love of cinema in a way that we all do. So it's been a lot of fun.

If Kevin Feige called you and said, "We want you to direct again," are you more interested in doing more Werewolf by Night stuff or working on another character? What's the thing you go for?

GIACCHINO: Well, I love these characters. I mean, the reason I did this was because I love them so much. I think Elsa Bloodstone is an incredible character and Jack Russell. These are people that I have such an affinity for. So would I want to do more with them? Absolutely, I'd want to do more with them. I have a lot of ideas of things I'd want to do. We're just in that weird phase right now where it's like, all right, well, let's see what the future holds. And I'm in a place too, for the first time in 20 some years that I don't have a thing to just jump onto next.

I have a break, which I don't understand even what a break means because I've just been working, working, working from film to film to film. And even this past year, I had six movies I scored, so it was on top of directing this. So it was an insane year and a half for me. But now I'm at this place where I'm like, "Whoa, it's really quiet and what's going on? What do I do now? I don't know what to do with myself."

But subconsciously, did you sort allow that to happen to allow for that flexibility after this comes out to maybe take more meetings with other people to sort of say, "Look, I can direct. Take a look at this?"

GIACCHINO: Yeah, no, no, absolutely. I definitely wanted this break. I definitely absolutely desperately wanted this break, but once you get what you want, then you're suddenly going, "Oh, oh wait, maybe is this what I wanted? I should be working. I should be doing something." I was just so used to that. But I am definitely taking this time to really sit down and think about what it is I want to do and just figure all that out. Yeah.

You have composed music for so many people and for so many projects. Did you feel more pressure inside composing the music for Werewolf by Night just because this was such an important project to you?

GIACCHINO: The one thing that I was a little worried about was you normally going into a project as a composer, I'll have a director to collaborate with and make sure tone and all of that. And we can have all those conversations that you would have with the director to make sure that the music is helping tell the story they want to tell as best as possible. I was a little worried on my own, I would be like, well, maybe I'm not making all the right choices. I don't have that person to bounce this thing off of. And I would feel a little like Moon Knight talking to himself throughout the whole thing. Two versions of me, the composer me and then the director me. But I think that the gift that happened was my editor Jeff Ford. Jeff and I have done five movies together in the past.

Jeff is one of the best editors on the planet, bar none. Not only is an amazing editor, he's an incredible story person. He understands filmmaking. He understands all of this. He has a love of cinema that that just, I am so that... So we've always had so much fun working together and he became that person for me. It was great to be able to put stuff up in front of him. He was a hundred percent honest about things as I was with him about the cut, and it was such a great back and forth. He was in one room editing, and I would go to the other room and write some music. I'd bring music in, I throw it in, we throw it into cut. We could look at it instantly, see how it was working.

It would either inform something we needed to change in the cut or something we needed to change in the music. We had so much fun doing this. It was such a great process actually him editing and me composing together. We were kind of simultaneously doing this. Whereas normally I'm waiting for his cut. He'll send me a cut and then I'll get into it. This was such a different unique and organic process and I think it really helped. And it was just a lot of fun.

Speaking of editing, did you have a longer cut of this? How did you decide on the final run time?

GIACCHINO: Well, we always knew we wanted it to be under an hour. Again, kind of harkening back to that idea of a Twilight Zone being told in a very finite amount of time. Sometimes movies can overextend their welcome. More is not necessarily more. I always felt like if we approach a story like this less would be more. And it would give us an opportunity to focus on a very streamlined story and a challenge to introduce characters in that setting. The idea of us doing this as a special felt right like that. Kevin was like, "It should be a special." Remember the old... When you would be a kid and that logo would come on and be like, "Oh my God, I'm going to watch something." And it would either be whatever, The Great Pumpkin or you name it.

It could be anything doesn't matter. But it was something that they were saying. So we just wanted to lean into that as much as possible. That feeling that we had as kids when these things would come on TV and we would just be so excited. So it's again, never a mandate for how short, but we always just generally said, "Well, under an hour."

Did you end up with a lot of deleted scenes?

GIACCHINO: There's a couple. There's a couple. And they were in and out throughout, and it just ended up even better without them in the end. And it took several versions to get through it and really see it clearly and understand that it was working fine without them. But there's a couple. Yeah.

You don't have to reveal them, but are there Easter eggs that people should be looking out for in this?

GIACCHINO: There are, but they're probably not the kind of Easter eggs that people would expect. You're not going to, "Oh wait, there's Iron Man's blah blah blah or Loki's something or other." It's not like that. Or there's the amulet that Moon Knight has. That stuff is not in there. The Easter eggs that are are a little more personal stuff.

I believe you thanked Brad Bird in the credits.

GIACCHINO: Yeah. There was a moment during the last week of editorial where we were struggling with this one line and it just was never landing the way I wanted it to. So I finally was just like, I'm going to call Brad. So I called Brad. I was like, "Brad, here's the situation. Here's how it plays out. I need a line that does this, this and this. Here's what I have so far. It's not working as well as it could be. What do you think?" And he goes, "Give me a minute to think about it." Calls me back five minutes later, gives me this line. I was like, "Brilliant. Perfect. Thank you." It was so great. So yeah, talk about great writers, there's another one right there.

You had Zoe White as your DP, and I'm just curious, how did that collaboration come about?

GIACCHINO: I had met with several people on it, but I always kept going back to her sort of portfolio and looking at the work she had done. And it was so moody and so interesting. And there was a clear love of lighting, you know what I mean? I know that sounds weird because all cinematography should have a love of lighting, but it doesn't always. And she had such a depth to her work. And then it was, once we met, I was like, oh, this is... She's great. She's amazing. There's also a personality factor to all of this too, and making sure that the people I want to spend a lot of time with are people that I want to spend a lot of time with.

She was so smart and so willing to go for it and try. She loved this idea doing this thing in black and white and she just went on this crazy rabbit hole into every black and white movie known to man. We talked at length about everything from those sort of movies that we loved, whether it was The Third Man or whether it was Bride of Frankenstein or any of that. We really nerded out on all of those movies and knowing that we had such a tight schedule, we just dove in and tried to do the best we could with that. But she was such a trooper and so easy to work with and so nice and so fun. Yeah, I mean, she's brilliant.

One of the things that I think that streaming does not take more advantage of is doing alternate things or cool stuff that you can just offer on streaming. Did you ever think about creating a version that almost has more scratches on it makes the audio a little bit more mono, makes it more like a vintage movie as an alternate way to watch it on a Disney plus?

GIACCHINO: We did. We've tried. We even tried that. We went... But it felt too gimmicky in a way to me. And it does start out in mono and slowly kind of comes into a fuller sound by the time we're in the rotunda there in the beginning in act one. But ultimately what I landed on was, let's just make this a beautifully restored print that they would be storing at the Academy. That's what we're going to pull this out at. It shouldn't be something that was dragged behind a truck and found in the back of a library somewhere that had a million views on it or something.

I wanted it to feel like a well-cared for print. And we actually filmed out to black and white. We have a black and white print of this thing. Yeah, we have a 35 millimeter print of it. And it's like, so we did it for real. We really did that. And we went to great lengths to make sure that it felt as legit as possible. It wasn't just like someone going, "Oh, we'll put the black and white, the old movie filter on it that. That's not at all what we did. We went to film. We wanted that grain. We wanted that weave. We wanted all of those things. And that glow that comes from the contrast, all of that is legit.

I have a few other questions that I got from what we called the Twitter. Favorite horror movie scores?

GIACCHINO: Well, Hans Salter, all of the old Universal monster movies, please. Those are just incredible. My number one favorite is Max Steiner's King Kong. That was always my entry into all of this as a kid the first time seeing that. Max Steiner is sort of the godfather of the film score. I mean, because of him, he created a way to score movies using light motifs and the thematic material. We've never looked back since then. I mean, we still do it the way he did it at that point. So those are great ones.

Now moving forward a bit, one of my favorite horror scores is Poltergeist. Love it so much. Of course The Omen and there's all these other great things. But Poltergeist is one of my absolute favorites because it has everything. It has the incredible artistry of Jerry Goldsmith doing his best work in creating textures and tones and emotions, but also has this crazy good heart to it as well. As much of all the scary and craziness, he has a real huge heart involved. And I just love the score for that. And I love the movie for that. I keep talking about Poltergeist, but it really is one of my favorite films. I love it.

You mentioned to me that you saw Poltergeist when you were 14.

GIACCHINO: It was around there.

After seeing the movie, could you look under your bed and without doing a double take or did that-

GIACCHINO: No. Even though I was a little older, I was still terrified. I remember being home terrified because I had a lot of toys in my room and all of that, all of those things. And you start looking at all those toys in a very different way and it terrified me, which is why I loved it. And it was fun horror, fun scary. Again, it's not sadistic. It has a point to it and a real story behind it. And I keep saying this again too, but it has a heart to it. And that's so important to me if I'm going to embrace something.

Ricardo on Twitter asked, "What makes the Universal horror classics so enduring and timeless?"

GIACCHINO: I think because they are about real things. The thematics behind them, the themes behind them are always about people and their struggles with affliction. And that's a very empathetic place to be as an audience. I can understand if somebody's having trouble. We all have our own demons. Everyone has their own demons and the things they struggle with in their life. And I think what I loved about those movies was it really brought to light for me at a young age that, okay, this is called a monster movie. But I used to think that's not a monster. That's a guy who's just bad luck. He's a werewolf. He didn't want this and he certainly doesn't want to be terrorizing people and killing people. It's just he needs help. This is somebody who needs help. And I always felt that way towards these characters. I always felt sorry for them.

I always felt such empathy for them. So for me, I think the thing that is the lasting feeling you get from those is because of that empathy because they're about people. Ultimately the best ones are not about the killing and not about a monster rampaging. It's about the person behind the monster and the help they need and the help they're struggling to get. But in our world, especially today, everyone is so quick to just want to label you as something and disregard you. If you're different, I'm going to label you and push you aside. I want nothing to do with you because you're different as opposed to looking you as a plus to this world. I think anyone who's different is a plus to this world. And the more different we can all be and the more we can kind of respect that in each other, the better off this place is going to be. And so that's what I love about those movies and that's what I wanted to do with this one.

I agree. Could you ever see yourself directing something where you didn't do the soundtrack?

GIACCHINO: I would feel so bad for that composer. I would probably be such a pain in the butt in terms of getting very specific. I know so much in my head what I want and what that feeling needs to be. I mean, never say never. And J.J. and I have always talked about the fact that I think it'd be fun to have him score something I direct because J.J.'s actually quite a great composer himself and he's so good at music and I think that would be fun. I think doing something like that would be fun.

I'm going to say this right now, I would love to see you directing and J.J. doing the music.

GIACCHINO: That'd be fun.

I would love that.

GIACCHINO: He'd kill it. He would totally kill it. He'd be able to... He'd kill it. He'd be great. I have no doubt in my mind he would be great at it.

Channing on Twitter asked, "Did directing the project have any effect on his view of puns as music titles for the score?"

GIACCHINO: No. None at all. Not at all. I still think it's the best way to go. I still think that I understand some people don't like it, but you know what, I like it. We have fun with it. So yeah, we were going to do it no matter what.

How does directing compare to creating a score for you? Do you find that the process has any similarities?

GIACCHINO: A lot of similarities. It's all storytelling. And when I'm writing a story for a film, it's to help tell that story. It's to make sure that that story is telling the best version of it I can, and it's my job to keep an eye on the characters always at all times and allow you to understand how they're feeling. It's not about having you understand what's happening on screen. We know what's happening on screen, but it's my job to make sure that the emotional textures and vibe is always in line with what the characters are dealing with.

So that could mean an action scene may not need action music, depending on why that action scene is happening. That action scene could be happening for a very sad reason. So there could be very sad music. Beginning of Star Trek is the perfect example. That could have easily just been an action moment, but that was not what that scene was about. That was about somebody losing their family. And I never want to lose sight of what's important within a scene.

I am curious with music just real quick. What is the most amount of time you've ever spent writing music for a film?

GIACCHINO: Probably on Jupiter Ascending where I wrote all the music before they even shot the film. I think I wrote about 75% of that music prior to them shooting. And we recorded everything and they had it on set. They were able to edit to that music. And then when it all said and done, I went ahead and did some more traditional scoring for it for the scenes that we didn't really account for. So I was on that movie for quite a long time, but generally could be six to eight weeks and sometimes less like Rogue One, four and a half weeks. I mean sometimes you don't have a choice. It is what it is.

What is the least amount of time you've had to be able to write a score for a movie?

GIACCHINO: It was definitely Rogue One. Absolutely. I mean, Rogue One was one of those and it was such an enormous amount of music to write in that as well. I came into that film very late in the process. I had four and a half weeks to do it. And Kathy Kennedy was amazing to work with in that she knew that and she just kind of kept everyone else at bay and let me do my thing, which was really great.

So what I'm curious about is what happens to get you involved in that? What is the phone call? Is it Kathy calling you? Who's calling you and saying, "Do you want to do the music? And by the way, you're going to have no time."

GIACCHINO: It was basically me, Andrea and I, my fiance, we were about to go on a trip. We hadn't had a vacation in a long time because my work schedule was just nonstop. I finally had a block of time and I was like, "Oh my God, let's plan a vacation, let's go somewhere." We were literally on the computer looking at where can we go and what are we going to do? And the phone rang and I was like, "Hold on a second." And I got on the phone and it was my agent Mike Gorfan saying, "Hey, what are you doing right now?" And I was just like, "What do you mean?" He started to explain what was going on and I told her, I kind of put the phone aside. I was like, "Andrea, close that laptop," because I was like, "Forget that we're not going anywhere."

They wanted me to get over to London to meet everyone and do... I mean it happened so fast. It was such a fast turnaround. It was crazy. By the time I got to London and I was able to watch them film, I was on set with Gareth and they were shooting that scene with Darth Vader going berserk at the end of the film. And I watched them film that whole thing. So it just happened so quickly. There was no ifs, ands, or buts. It just sort of was like, "Do you want to do this? Can you jump in? Yes, okay. Get over here right now." So that's how quick it happened.

It is. I love Rogue One and I think that there was a lot of moving parts that had to come together to make that movie what it is. But I do think most people love the movie. Obviously there's always a vocal minority of people that hate everything. But I think the majority of people that I've spoken with think that's a great movie. And that's also why Andor was made because people love the movie. Do you have an appreciation for that one in a way?

GIACCHINO: I love it. I love that movie so much because it's like that movie was made under great duress. A lot of people went through a lot. It's like many Bothans died for this, that sort of a thing. And because it was not an easy movie to make and you're bringing in new characters, you're doing all of this, it wasn't fully relying on everything we knew. There was a lot new there. And I think when you're doing that, that's a harder thing to do. So I love it for the fact, for all the passion that went into it. I love it for how fast everyone had to move. I love it because it got put out there and everyone was like, "Whoa, what is this?" It was like, but lately, again, to use the phrase again, something out of left field. Tto me, I love it. I want to be... But anytime that's the mission, I want to be a part of that. I love that. That's really fun to try and do.

