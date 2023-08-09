The Big Picture Michael J. Fox's portrayal of Dr. Benjamin Stone in Doc Hollywood offers a more complete and nuanced character than he is often given credit for.

Back to the Future. was a smash sci-fi thrill ride from 1985 that speaks for itself and remains an American movie classic. Michael J. Fox took us on an epic thrill ride in the Robert Zemeckis-directed film about time travel and saving himself and his family. The intent of this particular piece is intended to point out that as far as well-rounded characters and fully fleshed-out character arcs go, his portrayal of a small-town kid in Doc Hollywood, who works his way into a possible spot as a doctor in glitzy Beverly Hills only to get derailed on his way there offers a far more complete and nuanced character in Dr. Benjamin Stone than Fox has been given credit for. After all, when you think about it, being a small-town doctor is the perfect way to become acquainted with and cross paths with just about everybody who lives there.

Doc Hollywood also optimizes all the dynamic characteristics and versatility Michael J. Fox played. The Canadian-born actor tackled a number of roles far more effectively than the movie that sent his career blasting into the stratosphere. Doc Hollywood, for instance, includes a romantic comedy element that Fox is so adept at doing. While other, bigger films put Fox on the map, this story is much more intimately told and delivers a feel-good ending to boot.

What Is 'Doc Hollywood' About?

In 1991's Doc Hollywood, Dr. Ben Stone is a hot-shot young Washington D.C. doctor who has worked his tail off for the opportunity to head out west to California and join one of the most prestigious plastic surgery practices in all of Los Angeles. On his drive out to La La Land, he gets sidetracked and veers off the interstate and ends up crashing his car into a long white picket fence trying to avoid two women in the middle of a rural road walking their cows in the middle of the road. The man who was in the process of building that fence also happens to be the judge in the small southern town of Grady, South Carolina, and sentences Ben to 48 hours of community service in the local hospital as his fancy sports car is getting fixed by two local mechanics. Over the next several days, Ben will be introduced to a slow-paced way of small-town life that reminds him of where he came from and will present him with questions about how he wants to spend the rest of his life.

Why 'Doc Hollywood' Being a Small-Town Movie Matters

Small towns in movies tend to bring out some of the most eccentric people in the entire country, and in Grady in Doc Hollywood that is definitely the case. They can be hard to read sometimes and even harder to get to know, but Ben Stone not only forms a number of meaningful and very personal relationships with the various local townspeople, but he becomes completely immersed in the small-town culture. He saves the boozy town doctor's (Bernard Hughes) life, wins over the town's judge whose fence he smashed into to begin the movie, and also forms a friendship with the town's tough guy, Hank Gordon (Woody Harrelson) with whom he is competing for the affection of a beautiful and smart local girl named Vialula (Julie Warner). This leads us to the next aspect of Dr. Ben Stone which makes him a more well-rounded and fully formed character than we had ever seen him play before - even in much more commercially successful films. The gadgets and time travel are what make Back to the Future great, but it's the relationships within his character in Doc Hollywood that make the film so much fun to watch.

'Doc Hollywood' Gives Us a Terrific and Believable Romance

Maybe it's because he's a little older in Doc Hollywood that the romance that sparks between Ben and Vialula really snaps and brings another huge element to the movie that isn't in Back to the Future. And the 1985 classic proved that you can have an incredible movie based only on a great collection of whimsically odd goofballs without the added device of a romantic relationship. In the character-driven romantic comedy, the romance between Ben and Vialula is really the linchpin of the story. Without it, you just have another comedy about clashing cultures that will deliver a few laughs at the relatively simplistic, eccentric, and oftentimes anachronistic ways of life in small-town America. The relationship gives the movie its fullness, its richness.

So this is a facet that Fox does so very well that elevates an already charming portrayal. The tit-for-tat back and forth between Ben and Vialula is fun to watch. As an aspiring lawyer, she has the head on her shoulders to see through Ben's not-so-subtle romantic advances and calls him out on his intentions and if there is any point in pursuing a relationship if he's going to pick up and leave for Los Angeles. Warner deftly plays a woman who is skeptical at first, but eventually falls for the combination of charisma and willingness to adapt that Fox brings to the role of Ben. The final scene of the movie encapsulates what makes their relationship so real as Ben has returned from Beverly Hills for Vialula, and they walk down the empty rural road ribbing each other as Ben walks his new pet pig. It marks the moment that the relationship has found its groove and can move forward without pretense.

Ben Stone's Growth in 'Doc Hollywood' Makes This Michael J. Fox Character Stand Out

A great character is typically one who takes a personal journey of self-exploration and will find out something about themselves that they didn't necessarily know going into the story. The character of Dr. Ben Stone has a much more circuitous and overarching journey that changes his outlook on life. The action and all the effects in the 1985 sci-fi thriller are out of this world, but McFly is a stationary player in the end. Ben Stone goes from a bit of an elitist snob and completely transforms into a small-town doctor who realizes that people are the same no matter where you go. Materials and money can make us appear different, or make one seem to have superior status to another, but we all have the same needs, desires, and problems. Stone's character acknowledges this in a very good film with an incredibly unique story to tell. And Michael J. Fox's trademark exasperation turned acceptance and embracing of small-town life in Doc Hollywood is a terrific turn for the actor who doesn't get enough credit for delivering a multifaceted performance.