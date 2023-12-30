The Big Picture Michael J. Fox's first film role was in the little-known flop Midnight Madness, which also happened to be the second PG-rated film from Walt Disney Pictures.

Midnight Madness suffered from an overstuffed plot and too many characters, leading to unfavorable reviews and underwhelming box office performance.

Despite its initial failure, Midnight Madness gained a cult following thanks to repeat airings on HBO and Fox's rising star, eventually becoming a notable part of Michael J. Fox's career and inspiring events across the United States.

Michael J. Fox has had a lengthy and rather interesting movie career. While he's best known for his role as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy, he also starred in Teen Wolf (which served as inspiration for an extremely popular reboot) and lent his voice to the Disney cult classic Atlantis: The Lost Empire. But his first film role was in a little-known - and little-seen - 1980 film titled Midnight Madness. A critical and commercial flop, Midnight Madness is best known for being Fox's first film and the second PG-rated film from Walt Disney Pictures. What exactly went wrong?

Midnight Madness Leon picks college students to participate in his all night scavenger hunt. Five teams receive clues to solve leading them to the next clue site hidden in the city. Rating PG Runtime 112m Release Date February 8, 1980 Cast Michael J. Fox , David Naughton , stephen furst , Eddie Deezen Main Genre Comedy

Why Did 'Midnight Madness' Bomb at the Box Office?

Close

Midnight Madness centers on five college students who are pulled into a unique experiment by a man named Leon (Alan Solomon). Hoping to perfect his graduate thesis, Leon splits the students and their friends into different teams color-coded by the shirts they wear. While it focuses on the different antics the team gets up to, the de facto protagonists are the Yellow Team - led by Adam Larson (David Naughton). Adam also has to deal with his younger brother Scott (Fox), who constantly gets into trouble. Even though this is Fox's first film, there are still hints of his signature charisma. He grows more open and therefore more energetic as Midnight Madness rolls on - as it turns out, most of Scott's delinquent behavior is to get Adam's attention as well as spend time with him.

Despite the best efforts of Naughton and Fox, Midnight Madness is overstuffed with events as well as characters. Each team has five members, and with five teams overall that's a total of 25 characters. With a runtime that falls under two hours, that's barely enough time to focus on anyone who isn't the Yellow Team or their rivals, the Blue Team. Not to mention the fact that the challenges each team has to undertake are extremely random; from a round of miniature golf to a foot race, it felt like writer/directors Michael Nankin & David Wechter crammed whatever they could think of into their script. This approach led to less than favorable reviews; Roger Ebert, in particular, expressed dismay that a promising pair of filmmakers like Nankin & Wechter had delivered such a mediocre effort. "Wechter and Nankin still have their careers ahead of them...and have shown that they have filmmaking gifts," he wrote in his review. "What they need to do now, I think, is spend a great deal of effort on their screenplay."

It would take a while for the duo to deliver on said promise, especially with how Midnight Madness fared at the box office. It only made a fraction of its budget back, and a large part of that may have been the fact that Midnight Madness lacks the Walt Disney Pictures brand. Even the original VHS release was through Buena Vista video, rather than Walt Disney proper. Given how the House of Mouse is often willing to put its name to its products, this speaks volumes. But the tides would turn, as Midnight Madness was on the way to becoming a cult classic.

Why Did 'Midnight Madness' Become a Cult Classic?

Midnight Madness ended up getting a second chance at life due to repeat airings on HBO in the mid-1980s. A large part of that was due to Fox's rising star; by that point Back to the Future, as well as his role in the popular sitcom Family Ties had made him a household name. Disney would even re-release the film on DVD in 2004 - and this time with the full Disney branding, drawing even more eyes to it. Recently as part of his "Disneycember" retrospective, Doug Walker- better known to his fans as the Nostalgia Critic - gave Midnight Madness a glowing endorsement and urged viewers to check it out, which helped the film's popularity even more.

Midnight Madness's biggest claim to fame is inspiring multiple events across the United States. Those events include nighttime competitions in New Jersey, and "Minnie's Moonlit Madness" which finds Disney theme park employees participating in scavenger hunts to raise money for charity. Though it may not have been the greatest film ever made, Midnight Madness was responsible for kickstarting Michael J. Fox's career and having a major impact on culture. For that alone, it deserves a watch.

Midnight Madness is available to rent on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+