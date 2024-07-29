A brilliant actor and an enduring icon of the 1980s, Michael J. Fox made his major career breakthrough on the television sitcom Family Ties, playing the part of Alex P. Keaton, a quick fan-favorite and a huge reason behind the show's popularity. His pivot to the big screen was seemingly inevitable, and success in films like Back to the Future and Teen Wolf only saw his star rise higher.

Fox remains a beloved Hollywood figure, as celebrated for his achievements in film and television as much as he is admired for the character and resolve with which he has faced Parkinson’s Disease while striving to raise awareness and funds in the fight against the debilitating illness. From iconic 80s films to underrated animated adventures and some hidden gems, these are Michael J. Fox’s greatest films, funny and charming testaments to his enduring appeal.

10 'Teen Wolf' (1985)

Directed by Rod Daniel

While it hasn’t aged as gracefully as some of Fox’s other movies from the decade, Teen Wolf remains an iconic example of the 1980s’ peculiar appetite for teen drama, horror tropes, and genre-mixing. Scott Howard (Fox) is an ordinary high school student whose life changes dramatically when he learns he is a werewolf. Scott uses his newfound traits to become the star of the school basketball team, which also helps him win over his crush.

Teen Wolf is probably the best example of Fox’s ability to carry a film through sheer charisma, with his performance bolstering what could have otherwise been an unaffecting coming-of-age movie. With Fox in the leading role, Teen Wolf is an enduring movie for its quaint charm as well as its ability to capture the zany cultural zeitgeist of the 80s.

9 'Mars Attacks!' (1996)

Directed by Tim Burton

Mars Attacks! has overcome mixed reviews and an underwhelming box office performance to become an excellent cult film of the 1990s. Imbued with Tim Burton’s trademark stylistic intensity, it sees an army of aliens from Mars arrive on Earth, claiming to be peaceful visitors. However, when they use an encounter with President James Dale (Jack Nicholson) to launch a violent attack, the world falls into disarray as the military proposes nuclear retaliation.

Its mixture of B-movie sci-fi influence and black comedy makes for a unique viewing experience, but it is the ridiculously star-studded cast that has made it such a pointed hit of 90s cinema. Michael J. Fox thrives in his supporting role as Jason Stone, an abrasive and self-interested newsman whose desire to cover the meeting between the president and the aliens leads to some unfortunate consequences. Campy and proud of it, Mars Attacks! is messy but undoubtedly fun and funny.

8 'Atlantis: The Lost Empire' (2001)

Directed by Kirk Wise & Gary Trousdale

While it may not have been quite as good as some of Disney’s biggest hits from the era, Atlantis: The Lost Empire remains a criminally underrated gem of exciting, animated adventure. It follows Milo Thatch (Fox), a young and naïve adventurer, linguist, and cartographer who joins a daring group of explorers setting out to find the lost island of Atlantis. While on the voyage, Milo meets Kida (Cree Summer), the princess of Atlantis, and must help her defend the fallen city from the greed of his colleagues.

Given the shifting cinematic landscape of the early 2000s and the meteoric rise of CGI animated films like Shrek, Atlantis: The Lost Empire struggled at the box office. However, it has gradually amassed a cult following in the years since its release. It is today regarded as a thematically pointed and ambitious animated adventure that coasts on Fox’s charisma as the lead voice actor.

7 'Interstate 60' (2002)

Directed by Bob Gale

A surreal road movie that mixes youthful existentialism with flourishes of comedy and realizes it all with an all-star cast, Interstate 60 is as intriguing as it is underrated. Neal Oliver (James Marsden) is an aimless aspiring artist who, at the behest of the mysterious O. W. Grant (Gary Oldman), embarks on a journey down a highway that doesn’t exist on any map. On his trek, he crosses paths with many bizarre characters as he discovers his true desires in life and develops the conviction to stand up for what he wants.

Amid its litany of big-name supporting acts who float in and out of the movie, Michael J. Fox only appears as a cameo. However, Interstate 60 remains one of the most unique and effervescent projects in Fox's career. It is challenging, wildly imaginative, and ultimately resonant, a thought-provoking tale of light fantasy and fate that deserves far more attention.

6 'Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey' (1993)

Directed by Duwayne Dunham

A Disney family adventure that is slightly unconventional yet emotionally rousing, Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey brings to life the studio’s penchant for lovable animal characters in live-action. A remake of the 1963 film The Incredible Journey, it sees the Bunford-Seaver family leave home to go on vacation. Believing that they have been left behind by accident, Chance (Fox), a bulldog, leads Shadow (Don Ameche), an aging Golden Retriever, and Sassy (Sally Field), a pampered housecat, on an adventure to be reunited with their owners.

Homeward Bound: The Incredibly Journey still hits audiences hard with the charm bestowed upon it by its innocent and lovable animal protagonists.

As simple as it is, and as much as it does little to reinvent the 1963 original, Homeward Bound: The Incredibly Journey still hits audiences hard with the charm bestowed upon it by its innocent and lovable animal protagonists. The voice cast does an excellent job of maintaining that charm, especially the ever-reliable Fox, who has proven himself a talented and versatile voice actor. His narration perfectly complements his on-screen animal counterpart, with Fox imbuing Chance with warmth and relatability.

5 'The American President' (1995)

Directed by Rob Reiner