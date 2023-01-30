Lionsgate's upcoming biopic Michael - charting the highs and lows of Michael Jackson's musical career and personal life - has found its leading man. The King of Pop will be represented on the big screen by none other than his nephew, Jaafar Jackson. Jaafar is the son of Jackson's brother Jermaine Jackson, a member of the iconic Jackson 5.

Michael is being directed by Antoine Fuqua and the director is delighted to have Jackson's nephew on board to portray his late uncle, in a film that is said to not only chart the highs of his glittering musical career, but also look into the controversies that followed the musician in his personal life, plus the circumstances that led to his untimely death in 2009. Jaafar is a singer-songwriter in his own right and Fuqua had this to say regarding his new leading man: “It’s incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life. There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.” The lead actor of Michael received further praise from Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, who said, “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

The project will be produced by Graham King, with the script being penned by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan. King - who previously worked on Bohemian Rhapsody - is also delighted with the leading man selection for Michael, “I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

Given the fact that the Jackson estate is involved with the project, perhaps it should come as no surprise that Jackson's nephew has picked up the lead role, but his musical background and likeness do make him an appropriate casting regardless. How he navigates the controversial aspects of his Uncle's life - should the film spend a significant time covering this aspect of Jackson's legacy - will play a key role in how his performance in the production is received.

Jackson will begin production later this year. The film will be produced by King and the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. You can check out the announcement of Jaafar being cast in the lead role below, via director Fuqua's Instagram.