Lionsgate has found their young Michael Jackson for Antoine Fuqua's upcoming film about the King of Pop's life, according to Deadline. Juliano Krue Valdi will step into the shoes of the young version of the singer, while Jackson's nephew, Jafaar Jackson, portrays the legendary performer during his adult years. The movie will explore the four-decade-spanning career of Michael Jackson, as he went through the ups and downs of growing up in the entertainment industry. Jackson eventually became one of the biggest pop culture figures in history, with his legacy decorated by both unbreakable sales records and controversy during the second half of his trajectory.

Michael is set to start filming next week, with a global theatrical release date programmed for April 18, 2025. In a statement regarding Valdi's casting, Antoine Fuqua, the director behind the upcoming movie, expressed: "If anything, casting the role of the young Michael was more difficult than casting the adult role, because where do you find a child actor with the chops of the greatest entertainer who ever lived? In the end, that was our focus – talent – and we looked far and wide for an actor who could embody Michael’s spirit through his voice, his charisma, and his dance skills. Juliano’s undeniable, raw talent put him at the top of our list".