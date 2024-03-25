The Big Picture Kat Graham will portray Diana Ross in the upcoming Michael biopic, who had a significant impact on Michael Jackson's career and life from a young age.

Larenz Tate will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, known for helping artists like Jackson and Ross reach massive popularity.

The star-studded cast of Michael hints at a biopic that will explore both the good and bad sides of Michael Jackson's life.

After the Michael Jackson biopic team left us flabbergasted at how Jaafar Jackson will look exactly like his uncle, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures decided to reveal a new slate of cast members and who they are set to play in Michael. One of the biggest surprises is Kat Graham – the Vampire Diaries alumnus will play none other than legendary singer Diana Ross, who was a great influence on Jackson’s life and career ever since he was a kid.

Diana Ross’s connection with Michael Jackson traces back to the artist’s musical group Jackson 5. Back in the 70s, Ross had embarked on a solo career that would elevate her to the status of one of the biggest artists that ever existed. Before that, she was the lead singer of the musical group The Supremes, which was one of record label Motown’s most successful groups in the 60s. Motown then decided to use Ross’s popularity and influence to have her introduce the Jackson 5 to the world.

Motown Records founder Berry Gordy will be played by Larenz Tate (Power Book II: Ghost). Gordy is known for giving a platform for Black singers to hit massive popularity. He helped establish the careers of not only Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, but also other artists like Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and many others.

'Michael' Will Also Feature LaToya Jackson, Quincy Jones and Dick Clark

Lionsgate also announced other important names that will be part of Michael’s story. The artist’s sister LaToya Jackson will be played by Jessica Sula (Split), while “Midnight Train to Georgia” performer Gladys Knight will be embodied by Liv Symone (Power Book III: Raising Kanan). Kendrick Sampson (Insecure) will be Quincy Jones, who collaborated with Jackson in hit songs like “Thriller” and “Bad.”

A particular cast member also hints at what could possibly be a big moment in Michael: Kevin Shinick (Godzilla: King of the Monsters) will play TV host Dick Clark, who introduced Jackson 5 in one of their signature early performances. Last but not least, KeiLyn Durrel Jones (Succession) will be Bill Bray, a security guard who became one of Jackson’s most trusted friends.

The selection indicates that Michael will have a lot more to offer than the story of the star himself, and the presence of such influential figures might underscore the statement that director Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer 3) gave to Collider. The filmmaker told us that the biopic will cover “the good, bad, and the ugly” in a way that ultimately lets viewers “decide for themselves on what they feel about Michael Jackson.”

Michael is slated to premiere in theaters on April 18, 2025.