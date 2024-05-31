The Big Picture Principal photography for Michael, the biographical film about Michael Jackson, has wrapped up after delays.

Jaafar Jackson will portray the King of Pop, with Antoine Fuqua directing and John Logan writing the screenplay.

The highly-anticipated movie will cover Jackson's career highs, legal controversies, and legacy, set to release in 2025.

After more than four months of principal photography, filming for Michael has come to an end, according to a social media post made by GK Films. With the first notes of "Human Nature" playing in the background, the company announced that the film based around the life of Michael Jackson was one step closer to becoming a reality, with the project currently scheduled to be released in theaters on April 18, 2025. Filming for the movie was initially delayed by the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA last summer, but Michael is finally ready to move towards the post-production process.

The King of Pop will be portrayed by Jaafar Jackson, the singer's nephew. Michael will tackle the major events from the singer's life, including the launch of his record-breaking albums, concert tours around the world and the legal controversies he was involved in during the second half of his career. The cast of Michael also includes Colman Domingo, Mia Long and Miles Teller, as the different stages of Michael Jackson's life are represented on the big screen. A younger version of Michael Jackson, the one seen when the performer sang with his siblings during his youth, will be played by Juliano Krue Valdi.

Michael was directed by Antoine Fuqua, the filmmaker known for launching the modern Equalizer franchise. Across three films, Fuqua told the story of how Rob McCall (Denzel Washington) took down several criminal organizations with his particular set of action skills. The most recent installment, The Equalizer 3, was released last year. The screenplay for Michael was written by John Logan, the artist who was nominated for three Academy Awards thanks to his work on Gladiator, The Aviator and Hugo. With a successful director and an acclaimed screenwriter attached to the movie, alongside the fact that the story follows the King of Pop's life, Michael quickly became a highly-anticipated release.

Michael Jackson's Legacy

Michael Jackson was one of the most successful entertainers of all time, with the singer selling around 500 million records around the world. In addition to his position on the charts, Jackson launched new music over the course of four decades, from when he was a young boy to even after he passed away thanks to the release of unfinished drafts. The King of Pop passed away merely a couple of weeks before "This Is It", his major comeback to the stage and to public view, began. Fifty shows had been sold out in London beforehand, proving that the world was ready for Michael Jackson to return. In Michael, the artist's legacy will come to life once again, in a movie that will also feature Laura Harrier and Joseph David-Jones.

Michael will premiere in theaters on April 18, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.